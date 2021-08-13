Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust International IPO ETF, IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging M

- New Purchases: FPXI, HFXI, GINN, GIGB, RSP, FYC, ROUS, MDYV, REET, IHDG, F, ANEW, PRF, QQQX, PLSE, SPCE, FBND, FNDF, IGM, JHML, JHMM, PLAT, PRFZ, RWO, TFI, VOO, VTV, XLG, JOBS, EGHT, CB, ACN, AFL, ALL, AMRN, AEE, AEP, AFG, AME, APH, ANSS, ADP, AVB, AVY, BP, GOLD, BDX, BBY, BIO, BMY, BTI, BRKR, CMS, CERN, FIS, SCHW, CIEN, CTXS, COLM, COO, CPRT, CS, CREE, CMI, DTE, DE, DLR, E, EOG, EMN, ETN, EW, EA, LLY, EMR, EXR, FLEX, GILD, HDB, HSY, HXL, HUM, TT, KLAC, LRCX, LMT, MMC, MMS, MCK, TAP, MPWR, MSI, NTES, NTRS, NOC, NVS, ORLY, PNC, PKG, PH, PHG, PNW, LIN, BKNG, PGR, QCOM, ROK, ROST, RYAAY, SBAC, SIVB, SLB, SIMO, SIRI, SWBI, SNA, SON, STT, STE, TROW, TJX, TSM, TTEK, TXN, TMO, TRP, TREX, TSN, USB, UNM, WMT, WAFD, WM, WEC, XEL, ZBH, CROX, BX, TEL, AWK, MSCI, FNV, PM, STLA, NXPI, XYL, APTV, CDW, AMC, ZEN, KEYS, BLD, TWLO, YUMC, HEXO, DELL, BITF, AIO, CAN, AOUT, ATHA, VLDR, QS, FTCV, HNST, OGN, ANGL, ARKK, BETZ, CIBR, CRBN, EMLC, EPP, EWC, EWD, EWL, EWU, EZU, FLJP, FNDC, FNDE, FUTY, HAUZ, IAU, IBB, IDLV, IRBO, ONLN, PXH, RGI, RNRG, ROBT, SCHC, SCHH, SKYY, SPXS, SPXZ, SRVR, THCX, USHY, USO, VCIT, XSD,
- Added Positions: BIV, BNDX, IGSB, JKG, GSLC, IVV, BSV, VBK, ICF, VB, SPY, RDVY, FPX, VBR, SPDW, VMBS, VO, DON, MBB, VGIT, JPST, DGRO, VAW, LQD, IJR, XLI, HYLB, DES, XLF, VFC, SCHD, FB, AMZN, IWM, SCHP, SCHM, SCHA, IEMG, BA, AZN, QQQ, VUG, XLE, WBA, UNH, ENB, ICE, XOM, HD, T, SLYG, SLYV, DUK, DHR, COST, KO, VCSH, VDE, VFH, ADI, ADBE, TEVA, SWK, IDEX, AVGO, PSX, GOOG, VNOM, LITE, SQ, YCBD, ALC, PTON, CARR, OTIS, TGT, JPM, CRM, RIO, PG, PEP, PENN, GLD, PLX, MS, MRK, LH, IWN, IWO,
- Reduced Positions: GSY, SPAB, SPEM, XLK, XLP, BLV, XLRE, PSK, XLC, XLY, XLV, XLU, FDX, GOOGL, VEA, LNG, BIL, SBUX, SCHX, DIS, HON, PYPL, AAPL, IXN, CSCO, MDYG, IJJ, IJK, VOE, INTC, CMCSA, UNP, SYY, MDY, MDT, BRK.B, VNLA, HYLS, FIBK, VCR, VOT, VGT, SCHZ, TSLA, SCHF, SCHE, JNJ, LMBS, IWR, BAX, VXUS, SRPT, VIS, VIG, VHT, VGLT, VDC, VTRS, QTEC, VZ, EBAY, IXJ, IWS, IWP, IWB, BOND,
- Sold Out: FTCS, MINT, SHY, SCHB, SCHG, KMX, RTX, GLUU, NWSA, TLRY, TLRY, FOXA, SNOW, SFT, XSOE,
- First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) - 230,657 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 594,134 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 270,749 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.52%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 128,713 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.42%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 309,832 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $69.01, with an estimated average price of $66.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 68,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI)
Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.6 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $24.48. The stock is now traded at around $25.463000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 187,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN)
Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.72 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $59.24. The stock is now traded at around $61.828800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 38,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo (GIGB)
Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $54.63, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 38,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $155.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYC)
Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $71.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.67%. The purchase prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 131,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 37.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.45 and $57.21, with an estimated average price of $56.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 224,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 44.50%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 191,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)
Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 29885.19%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 32,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 185.80%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 129.66%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $223.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18.Sold Out: Shift Technologies Inc (SFT)
Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Shift Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $6.61 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $8.
