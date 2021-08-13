Logo
Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust International IPO ETF, IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging M

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust International IPO ETF, IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 553 stocks with a total value of $441 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ten+capital+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) - 230,657 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
  2. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 594,134 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  3. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 270,749 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.52%
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 128,713 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.42%
  5. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 309,832 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
New Purchase: First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $69.01, with an estimated average price of $66.85. The stock is now traded at around $67.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 68,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.6 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $24.48. The stock is now traded at around $25.463000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 187,537 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.72 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $59.24. The stock is now traded at around $61.828800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 38,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo (GIGB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $54.63, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 38,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $155.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,689 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH TRD (FYC)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $65.65 and $74.13, with an estimated average price of $70.71. The stock is now traded at around $71.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.67%. The purchase prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88. The stock is now traded at around $90.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 131,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 37.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.45 and $57.21, with an estimated average price of $56.88. The stock is now traded at around $57.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 224,619 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 44.50%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 191,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 29885.19%. The purchase prices were between $62.86 and $67.29, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $251.078500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 32,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 185.80%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 129.66%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $223.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.09 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.21.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $129.65 and $146.47, with an estimated average price of $138.15.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

Sold Out: Shift Technologies Inc (SFT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Shift Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $6.61 and $8.9, with an estimated average price of $8.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

