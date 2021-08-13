L & S Advisors Inc Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Sells Eagle Materials Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Alcoa Corp

New Purchases: SOXX, F, AVB, DKS, LEN, LUV, HUM, ROKU, WYNN, ROP, NOC, LPI, IWN, COR, GH, A, EIX, SBLK, DECK, MS, JCI, BP, ADBE, CENX, AAP, ZTS, ACMR, POOL, EOG, VEEV, OKTA, HRI, CRM, ANVS, ULTA, VALE, SCVL, SIEGY, COUP, BAND, CDLX, GVIP, UPST, DEN, PDD, SAVA, XPO, AR, X, QUAD, ACES, ADI, RGI, XLF, XLP, IVW, PPG, IHI, ZIP, NKTX, PAR, WMT, VTNR, LTNC,

SOXX, F, AVB, DKS, LEN, LUV, HUM, ROKU, WYNN, ROP, NOC, LPI, IWN, COR, GH, A, EIX, SBLK, DECK, MS, JCI, BP, ADBE, CENX, AAP, ZTS, ACMR, POOL, EOG, VEEV, OKTA, HRI, CRM, ANVS, ULTA, VALE, SCVL, SIEGY, COUP, BAND, CDLX, GVIP, UPST, DEN, PDD, SAVA, XPO, AR, X, QUAD, ACES, ADI, RGI, XLF, XLP, IVW, PPG, IHI, ZIP, NKTX, PAR, WMT, VTNR, LTNC, Added Positions: QQQ, IGV, XLV, PYPL, PANW, MSFT, COST, PEP, PLD, KO, PG, UNH, XME, CRWD, FB, BLK, V, INTU, RUN, SPG, ABBV, AMD, CSCO, URI, LRCX, MRNA, ISRG, DHR, DAC, TSCO, ELS, NUE, AAPL, SMH, CAT, TGT, FTCH, SHOP, RNG, ICLN, MELI, IWP, BE, ENPH, AMZN, IWO, CHTR, NOW, BHVN, BIDU, XLK, VRNS, SPY, TEAM, NEE, FVRR, LOW, WCLD, REGL, GSL, FIVG, FATE, FTNT, TDG, VMC, SYK, JNJ, IWM, MDY, RTX, VEA, VTV, DIN, CNI, APD, ASML,

QQQ, IGV, XLV, PYPL, PANW, MSFT, COST, PEP, PLD, KO, PG, UNH, XME, CRWD, FB, BLK, V, INTU, RUN, SPG, ABBV, AMD, CSCO, URI, LRCX, MRNA, ISRG, DHR, DAC, TSCO, ELS, NUE, AAPL, SMH, CAT, TGT, FTCH, SHOP, RNG, ICLN, MELI, IWP, BE, ENPH, AMZN, IWO, CHTR, NOW, BHVN, BIDU, XLK, VRNS, SPY, TEAM, NEE, FVRR, LOW, WCLD, REGL, GSL, FIVG, FATE, FTNT, TDG, VMC, SYK, JNJ, IWM, MDY, RTX, VEA, VTV, DIN, CNI, APD, ASML, Reduced Positions: EMN, DKNG, OSK, TMO, DIS, DE, BAC, CMI, WFC, UPS, AVGO, EMR, GS, NVDA, HON, ABT, NKE, ETN, CPE, MA, CI, TSLA, TTD, JPM, BA, CVX, C, PXD, SPWR, APPS, MMM, NXPI, GOOGL, DHI, CARR, ALLY, CRSP, MDC, AVGOP.PFD, CVS, EXPE, CVNA, CZR, SE, DELL, IDXX, CE, AMT, FUTU, IVE, PH, KLAC, SIVB, NFLX, AMGN, ADSK, INTC, TWST, KIM, MGA, SQ, SGEN, AXP, VO, CDW, UNP, XLY, INDY, EFA, GE, BABA, SBUX, SNPS,

EMN, DKNG, OSK, TMO, DIS, DE, BAC, CMI, WFC, UPS, AVGO, EMR, GS, NVDA, HON, ABT, NKE, ETN, CPE, MA, CI, TSLA, TTD, JPM, BA, CVX, C, PXD, SPWR, APPS, MMM, NXPI, GOOGL, DHI, CARR, ALLY, CRSP, MDC, AVGOP.PFD, CVS, EXPE, CVNA, CZR, SE, DELL, IDXX, CE, AMT, FUTU, IVE, PH, KLAC, SIVB, NFLX, AMGN, ADSK, INTC, TWST, KIM, MGA, SQ, SGEN, AXP, VO, CDW, UNP, XLY, INDY, EFA, GE, BABA, SBUX, SNPS, Sold Out: EXP, CLF, AA, MOS, STLD, FHN, MHK, MU, PRU, AGCO, SMG, SWK, PCAR, MLM, WDC, SBNY, STZ, AMAT, TXN, FCX, MCHP, TPIC, EL, RL, SPR, CX, LIN, DMTK, LAD, J, HCA, NXST, DRI, SCHW, IIPR, SMDV, TRV, KALU, USCR, QRVO, MSI, SYY, AAL, QS, CBRL, ZG, RH, LYFT, HLT, FIVE, ROST, QTWO, ABNB, LGIH, ARKG, SEDG, TDOC, VAC, ABG, NICE, VWDRY, ALLK, MKSI, ROG, ZM, BILL, AMTX, PRTS, AERI, DQ, KRTX, IGMS, GILT, XLB, XLI,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Eagle Materials Inc, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Alcoa Corp, The Mosaic Co, Eastman Chemical Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, L & S Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q2, L & S Advisors Inc owns 245 stocks with a total value of $793 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of L & S Advisors Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/l+%26+s+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 220,038 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,394 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,037 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.99% Facebook Inc (FB) - 62,136 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.21% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 53,686 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1246.86%

L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $455.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 23,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 493,880 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $89.36. The stock is now traded at around $109.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 50,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.51 and $214.66, with an estimated average price of $199.66. The stock is now traded at around $224.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 24,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $108.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 49,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L & S Advisors Inc initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 88,688 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1246.86%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 53,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 487.14%. The purchase prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14. The stock is now traded at around $408.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 31,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 3905.25%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $133.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 80,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 541.65%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $274.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 32,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 872.51%. The purchase prices were between $322.06 and $378.47, with an estimated average price of $354.68. The stock is now traded at around $374.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 21,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L & S Advisors Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.32%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 89,394 shares as of 2021-06-30.

L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $134.41 and $152.59, with an estimated average price of $143.56.

L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71.

L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29.

L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in The Mosaic Co. The sale prices were between $29.92 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $33.87.

L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $66.51, with an estimated average price of $58.48.

L & S Advisors Inc sold out a holding in First Horizon Corp. The sale prices were between $16.74 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.14.