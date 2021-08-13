Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Altria Group Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

- New Purchases: JMST, BLCN, LXP, IZRL, PSA, RYN, LULU, CRWD, TTCF, DFUS,
- Added Positions: DGX, TOTL, JPST, EQIX, LMT, NEE, FTNT, COP, FHLC, VIGI, LYFT, ASML, VZ, DIS, XBI, ABT, WM, CYBR, FDX, DOCU, PYPL, UL, ITOT, PG, V, NOW, NVDA, WRK, RDS.A, DXCM, CVX, SHOP, MA, SPY, ALB, SWKS,
- Reduced Positions: NFLX, AAPL, ADBE, SBUX, IBM, GLD, TT, HAL, ORCL, KMB, IP, INTC, COST, CMCSA, T, WFC, DG, TTE, FB, ALLE, PRF, SCHB, NLOK, VEA, VHT, SAP, ROK, PGR, XLV, AMD, ALL, INTU, ADM, KO, CSCO, ACWI, AMT, USMV, BRK.B, PFF, MINT, IWR, IWF, BLK, ENZL, NUVA, TEAM, BMY, EA, UPS, HSY, LRCX, MCD, MCK, NSC,
- Sold Out: GE, MO, D, VAR, PM,
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 299,849 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 470,408 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,007 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 63,478 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,734 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 325,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.13 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $47.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 57,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Lexington Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $32.53, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tattooed Chef Inc (TTCF)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Tattooed Chef Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $17.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.896600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 653.52%. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88. The stock is now traded at around $148.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 197,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 177.38%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $814.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 28.34%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 39,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 45.16%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 168.60%. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: (VAR)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.
