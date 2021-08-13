Logo
Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Sells General Electric Co, Altria Group Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Del Mar, CA, based Investment company Weatherly Asset Management L. P. (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF, Quest Diagnostics Inc, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Equinix Inc, sells General Electric Co, Altria Group Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Halliburton Co, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weatherly Asset Management L. P.. As of 2021Q2, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owns 196 stocks with a total value of $793 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEATHERLY ASSET MANAGEMENT L. P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weatherly+asset+management+l.+p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WEATHERLY ASSET MANAGEMENT L. P.
  1. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 299,849 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 470,408 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,007 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  4. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 63,478 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,734 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 325,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.13 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $47.68. The stock is now traded at around $47.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 57,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Lexington Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $32.53, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $30.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tattooed Chef Inc (TTCF)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Tattooed Chef Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $17.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.896600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,643 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 653.52%. The purchase prices were between $126.66 and $141.48, with an estimated average price of $130.88. The stock is now traded at around $148.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 19,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $48.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 197,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 177.38%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $814.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 28.34%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 39,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 45.16%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. added to a holding in Lyft Inc by 168.60%. The purchase prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7. The stock is now traded at around $53.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of WEATHERLY ASSET MANAGEMENT L. P.. Also check out:

1. WEATHERLY ASSET MANAGEMENT L. P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WEATHERLY ASSET MANAGEMENT L. P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WEATHERLY ASSET MANAGEMENT L. P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WEATHERLY ASSET MANAGEMENT L. P. keeps buying
