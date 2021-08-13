Mutual Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Ap

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mutual Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Ap

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mutual Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Davis Select International ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mutual Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Mutual Advisors, LLC owns 815 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mutual Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mutual+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mutual Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 501,730 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 114,148 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.85%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,459 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 232,268 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,104 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.7%
New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 223,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS)

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $40.19, with an estimated average price of $39.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 271,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 204,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT)

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Main Sector Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $41.21, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 178,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR)

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.88 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 143,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 190,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Davis Select International ETF (DINT)

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Davis Select International ETF by 263.73%. The purchase prices were between $22.69 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $23.85. The stock is now traded at around $20.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 544,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 102.40%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $102.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 155,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 406.76%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $105.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 63,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 401.13%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 125,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 468.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 110,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1291.91%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 48,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $76.22 and $79.68, with an estimated average price of $78.24.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Sold Out: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mutual Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Mutual Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mutual Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mutual Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mutual Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider