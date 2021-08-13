Mutual Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Ap

New Purchases: IUSB, ROUS, JHMM, SECT, FNDF, XLSR, DFUS, ARKF, LDSF, BCI, FTGC, ARKQ, XSOE, WBND, SCHJ, DMAY, FIDU, LRGE, CRWD, FNCL, IHDG, KBWP, COF, BLE, DFAC, NXTG, OIH, PRNT, MQY, FVAL, IYE, MILN, PFFD, MRO, MPW, AAAU, DFAS, DFAT, ESGV, SCHI, FCAL, ICSH, JCPB, QQQJ, CFO, CXSE, QEFA, RWR, YYY, ALGN, LEG, PENN, Z, CRSP, DKNG, SKLZ, COIN, BOTZ, EMHY, ETHO, FAAR, FALN, FCOM, FDRR, FENY, FMAT, FSTA, HYHG, IXG, JETS, SHYD, SPGP, TAXF, EVRI, LEN, REGN, SGMS, TEN, UTF, NXPI, GWRE, IQV, FSK, NVTA, ETSY, NNDM, SNAP, MRNA, AVEM, AVUV, COMT, ESGD, EWJ, EWU, GAA, GDXJ, HDMV, HYMB, ILTB, JIG, JMST, JPIB, PJUL, PTBD, SPLB, WFH, ALXN, CAR, CRL, EW, EQIX, ILMN, MRVL, SPGI, RGEN, STX, SPG, CMG, NMI, HYT, MAIN, CHTR, SUN, ETX, AMC, UNIT, AXSM, AQB, BNGO, KTB, RMM, RMM, U, RBLX, OGN, AVDE, EAGG, FFTY, HYD, IGM, IYM, MLPA, ONEY, PIO, PJAN, REGL, SMDV, SPFF, SPYV, VIOO, EVC, GEO,

DINT, ESGU, VLUE, VTIP, IVV, EFV, RSP, SCHX, IUSV, SCHV, XLK, SPY, TSLA, SPDW, EFG, HYG, ESGE, ARKW, IGHG, NVDA, VTV, NUE, SCHZ, AMD, DVN, QQQ, SCHG, DIS, PTON, SNOW, IEFA, XLC, BABA, ARKG, XLP, AMAT, GOVT, IJH, IJR, IJT, RWO, XLE, AAPL, OHI, RQI, FDIS, GLD, JPST, MDY, XLV, SQ, ZM, SCHO, SLYG, SLYV, HD, JPM, LBRT, AOM, BIL, FTSM, SCHM, SCHP, SPHD, VEA, VEU, VTWO, VYM, MMM, CVX, IRM, VRTX, TDOC, PYPL, PINS, ABNB, FLOT, GSLC, HYLB, IJJ, IWM, SDY, SHM, VBK, VWO, MTOR, CAT, COST, CCI, LMT, MCD, MRK, NFLX, NKE, TGT, UNH, CEF, NAD, MA, V, FB, GOOG, PUMP, PTVE, PLTR, BSV, CIBR, IGSB, DVY, IBB, IEO, IJS, IYF, IYJ, JKE, ONEQ, RDVY, TAN, TOTL, VTEB, VYMI, XLRE, ABT, ACN, ADBE, ALK, TFC, BAC, BRK.B, BLK, BTI, C, TPR, CMCSA, COP, ED, DD, DRE, ENB, XOM, FDX, GSK, GS, HFC, HON, IBM, ITW, LOW, NEM, ORCL, PPL, BKNG, PRU, O, CRM, SWKS, LUV, SYK, TJX, TSM, TXN, WPC, WMT, USA, NAC, HTD, ETW, QQQX, BGS, STWD, KMI, ZTS, JD, CCD, SHOP, MGP, TWLO, IIPR, UBER, ASHR, BLV, BND, BOND, EEM, FHLC, FIXD, FMHI, FREL, FVD, HYLS, IGLB, IVW, IWD, IWF, IWR, IYH, JKG, KRE, MTUM, MUB, PFF, QYLD, ROBO, SCHD, SHY, SMH, SPSM, SUB, TFI, VCSH, VOO, VUG, CB, AES, AFL, APD, AKAM, AXP, IEP, AMT, ABC, NLY, ADM, ARCC, AZN, ADP, BP, BIDU, BBY, BA, AX, CCL, CNC, SCHW, CLX, CAG, STZ, CPRT, CMI, DHR, DEO, DLR, ETN, EIX, EXC, FISV, ORAN, GD, LHX, HAS, HSY, IDXX, IP, JCOM, KLAC, LRCX, MAR, MKC, MCK, MDT, MSTR, MU, MITK, MS, NYCB, NSC, NOC, NVS, NVO, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PNC, PXD, DGX, RSG, RIO, SRE, SHW, SIGA, SYY, TROW, TSN, UL, UNP, RTX, UNM, VLO, ANTM, DNP, IQI, EMD, ETO, MCN, ETV, JTD, DFS, LULU, MELI, AWK, DG, LYB, APTS, MN, VGI, NOW, PANW, ABBV, TWTR, VERB, CGC, TSE, NBEV, CABO, ROKU, NIO, IFFT, DOW, CHWY, SNDL, CARR, LMND, AOA, AOK, BIV, BKLN, DBC, DGRW, DWX, EFA, FTA, FTSL, FUTY, FXL, FXO, GDX, GSIE, IMTM, IWB, IYK, KBE, MOAT, NOBL, OEF, PGF, QCLN, REM, SCZ, SGOL, SLV, SLY, SPTL, SPTS, SRLN, STIP, SYLD, TDIV, TIP, TIPX, TLT, VBR, VCR, VGT, VOT, VOX, VT, XLU, Reduced Positions: VNLA, ITOT, VIG, ARKK, QUAL, AMZN, IYW, RYT, XLY, SCHB, SPEM, FBND, VCIT, IGV, XLF, AGG, VMBS, VIAC, LMBS, ICLN, IEI, SPIB, BNDX, MXI, PEP, ACWI, EMB, PBW, SCHA, ANGL, CWI, SCHE, SHV, VSS, SJM, CSM, FTEC, IAU, SPTM, ISTB, MINT, PGX, XT, MO, BAX, DE, NEE, FLR, HPQ, PG, QCOM, BUD, ADNT, DGRO, EFAV, IAGG, USO, XBI, AB, AEE, CLS, KO, DUK, EMR, GILD, GBX, KMB, MTW, PGR, TPL, VTR, WBA, WFC, CHI, PM, RDFN, MDB, AOR, FDN, FMB, ICF, IDU, IEF, IEMG, IEUR, IHI, IWP, IYY, LGLV, MGC, PDBC, RODM, SIZE, SPSB, VO, A, ATRC, AZO, BCE, SAN, BMY, CVS, CAH, CI, DJCO, D, DOV, EA, EPD, BUSE, FL, GIS, JCI, KR, TELL, MED, VTRS, PFE, RF, ROK, SBUX, TTE, UPS, WNC, WY, ZION, LMNR, ET, JMM, BKT, TMUS, VMW, BIP, FNV, EURN, NMFC, VER, PSX, PCI, PSXP, CHGG, GCI, KEYS, APPF, HRI, TTD, FLGT, DOCU, DELL, OTIS, ACWV, DSI, FBT, FEM, FEP, FPE, FTC, GLDM, GSY, IJK, ITA, IUSG, IWO, IWV, MBB, PCEF, PZA, RPG, SHYG, USRT, VDC, VHT, VNQ, VNQI, VPU, VXUS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF, John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF, Davis Select International ETF, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, ARK Innovation ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mutual Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Mutual Advisors, LLC owns 815 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 501,730 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 114,148 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.85% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,459 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 232,268 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,104 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.7%

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.38 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $52.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 223,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $40.19, with an estimated average price of $39.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 271,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 204,383 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Main Sector Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $41.21, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 178,578 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.88 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $46.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 143,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.85 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $33.34. The stock is now traded at around $33.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 190,762 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Davis Select International ETF by 263.73%. The purchase prices were between $22.69 and $24.87, with an estimated average price of $23.85. The stock is now traded at around $20.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 544,164 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 102.40%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $102.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 155,739 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 406.76%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $105.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 63,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 401.13%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 125,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 468.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 110,820 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1291.91%. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $108.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 48,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $76.22 and $79.68, with an estimated average price of $78.24.

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $29.33, with an estimated average price of $27.22.

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SVB Financial Group. The sale prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16.

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91.