GAMCO Investors Buys Grupo Televisa SAB, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Valmont Industries Inc, Sells , Cubic Corp, RealPage Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company GAMCO Investors (Current Portfolio) buys Grupo Televisa SAB, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Valmont Industries Inc, US Concrete Inc, Corteva Inc, sells , Cubic Corp, RealPage Inc, Bunge, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GAMCO Investors. As of 2021Q2, GAMCO Investors owns 899 stocks with a total value of $11.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Mario Gabelli 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mario+gabelli/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mario Gabelli
  1. Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) - 2,597,048 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6%
  2. Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 1,928,611 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
  3. American Express Co (AXP) - 1,017,089 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
  4. CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 9,965,160 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
  5. GATX Corp (GATX) - 1,732,145 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
New Purchase: US Concrete Inc (USCR)

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in US Concrete Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75. The stock is now traded at around $73.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 161,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 112,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 34,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (LMNX)

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 127,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 475,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,944,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $29.26 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,392,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Valmont Industries Inc by 114.09%. The purchase prices were between $220.33 and $262.02, with an estimated average price of $241.99. The stock is now traded at around $242.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 88,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 827.34%. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 219,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FMC Corp (FMC)

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in FMC Corp by 77.29%. The purchase prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 127,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (WDR)

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.93 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $25.01.

Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: (VAR)

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Sold Out: (MTSC)

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $58.2 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $58.38.



