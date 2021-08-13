GAMCO Investors Buys Grupo Televisa SAB, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Valmont Industries Inc, Sells , Cubic Corp, RealPage Inc

- New Purchases: USCR, VMEO, PFPT, IWF, LMNX, AAP, GTX, HOME, NUAN, CAI, SYKE, KIN, CNST, PPD, PMVC, TME, CLDR, OGN, QADA, CNBKA, PSPC.U, UFS, MMAC, WELL, IPVI, LCUT, SOLY, LNDC, ZI, KMB, DMYI, CFIV, EPHY, VICI, IPVA, IPVF, GENC, BCE, FR, MYPS, CCI, QADB, TOL, VLO, WRN, SYY, APPS, TSLA, RDS.A, O, CCF, KOR, KOR, VER, CNI, PXD, PRGO, CRSP, ATH, TJX,
- Added Positions: TV, SBGI, VMI, CTVA, AMZN, FMC, STRT, MSGS, JHG, MIC, GHC, HY, CCK, HAL, VTRS, EVRG, DENN, MSFT, NVDA, NXST, ES, PKOH, STE, GRA, QTS, AZZ, ADI, AAPL, AN, BHC, CVGW, CPB, CORE, GLW, FARM, FMX, INFO, INTC, IFF, IIN, FSTR, LBTYA, MCD, MYE, NFLX, NKE, PFE, QDEL, RES, RAVN, SMG, SMP, TG, ORBC, FLY, DISCK, APTV, FB, GOOG, LILA, WBT, BATRA, DELL, UBER, CHNG, SDC, MSGE, GAN, IAC, GRSV, LOPP, QQQ, ASML, ATVI, ADBE, AEM, AMT, AMGN, AMAT, BELFB, BHLB, BLK, BAM, VIAC, CPHC, CSCO, COHR, CVGI, JCS, CTO, DAKT, DHR, DVD, DRE, EW, EMR, EL, EXFO, FBNC, FHN, ROCK, GFI, GS, GRC, SFST, HWKN, IAG, ILMN, IMAX, ISRG, KLAC, KSU, KIM, KGC, SCX, LRCX, LMT, MGLN, MXIM, MDT, MITK, MGI, NATH, FIZZ, OII, PCAR, PCG, PAAS, PGC, RDI, SAP, SHW, SSRM, WPM, SNA, CDOR, TISI, TER, TEVA, TMO, TRMB, UGI, USB, UTI, VLGEA, WMT, XLNX, MOG.B, SMTS, LMNR, NEO, GGT, GUT, QRTEA, MA, WLDN, GDL, TMUS, GRX, MAG, MSCI, ROIC, AGI, V, CFX, HCHC, PVG, CLVS, MN, NOW, FWONA, GOGO, BRX, SPWH, NEP, BABA, TSQ, LTRPA, SHAK, LILAK, SILV, AFI, LSXMA, BALY, TLND, ARD, AYX, ROKU, SOGO, CHX, STIM, FOCS, LTHM, ALYA, XM, MRNA, WTRE, ZM, CRWD, WORK, NET, ELAT, SNOW, PLTR, GOAC, WISH, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: HRI, PNM, AJRD, BG, DE, HON, NAV, FBHS, LYV, SONY, AXP, AME, BK, DISH, FOE, FISV, JPM, PNC, ROL, SNV, XYL, BSY, IAU, BGFV, BC, CTS, CAKE, C, CW, SSP, EPC, NPO, NEE, GATX, GPC, GGG, IEX, IMKTA, QCOM, RSG, SXT, TXT, WRB, WTS, WFC, SBH, SATS, AMCX, LBRDK, TDOC, VVV, PMVC.U, T, ADM, ASH, ASTE, BSET, BA, BYD, MTRN, CVS, CHE, CVX, KO, COP, DBD, DCI, DD, FHI, FLS, BEN, FCX, TGNA, RHP, GEF, GFF, HAIN, HD, HUN, MTCH, SJM, JNJ, JCI, KMT, MDLZ, MAT, MDP, TIGO, MS, NFG, NWL, NEM, OTTR, PDCO, PNW, ROK, SLGN, JOE, USM, RTX, WM, WWD, EBAY, BRK.A, VIACA, LEN.B, MWA, GTLS, ENR, PYPL, HPE, BH.A, FOX, CCO, FGNA, AMLP, FLWS, AIR, ABB, CB, A, APD, ALXN, ATI, LNT, HES, AIG, AMP, BLL, BAX, OPCH, BKH, BMY, BF.B, STCN, CSX, CWST, LUMN, CHD, CI, CBB, CNS, CL, CNMD, CNSL, CPRT, INGR, PRMW, CACC, DRQ, DCO, EGBN, LLY, ENB, ETH, EXPE, PACW, FE, FLO, F, FELE, GBL, GIS, GOOGL, INDT, HRB, FUL, HIG, HE, HSKA, HPQ, HXL, TT, IP, K, LZB, GDEN, LVS, LAWS, LECO, LNN, LORL, LOW, LDL, MTB, MGM, MPX, MMC, MRVL, MATW, MRK, MET, MSEX, MNR, MOV, NCR, NTRS, NOC, OXY, OLN, ORCL, ORA, PKE, PH, PTEN, PG, SALM, SLB, SEE, SHEN, SPG, SKY, SBUX, BH, SRI, SUP, SRDX, NLOK, TGT, TRC, TDS, TEN, TR, TTE, TSCO, PAG, UNH, VZ, VOD, WDFC, WBA, WMK, WDC, WHG, WLL, WWW, WWE, WYNN, ZBRA, BELFA, BF.A, HAYN, PRG, CSII, PGTI, HBI, IBKR, BX, SCOR, AWK, IGT, BTG, IRDM, KDP, JBT, NVGS, FTNT, DBRG, GM, SSSS, GRFS, VAC, SPLP, GMED, FEYE, ESI, ALLE, HLT, ATEN, LE, SABR, OR, XENT, KEYS, LBRDA, AXTA, GKOS, SRG, Z, PJT, AC, AGR, LSXMK, IR, WOW, PETQ, AQUA, CDLX, ZUO, ELAN, REZI, SWI, BRBR, ARNC, OTIS, VRM, TMTS, AAN, DVY, IYR, VFH,
- Sold Out: WDR, CUB, RP, VAR, PRSP, GNMK, CMD, MTSC, IVE, PS, FPRX, CATM, CKH, AEGN, EGOV, STAY, VNET, IPHI, AVID, PTVCB, PAND, GWPH, FLIR, COLD, MIK, WY, CLGX, HMSY, EWL, TSM, EWQ, SQ, TMTSU, CRSAU, ADP, TLRY, TLRY, DOW, SYNC, ACAC, IPVA.U, IPVF.U, IPVIU, CPNG, APA, CRHM, RYN, SMTX, UNP, PRTK, HWCC, GLUU, VMW, GAU, VEC, LEA, AT, BIDU, GMLP, WIFI, BP, GRUB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mario Gabelli
- Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) - 2,597,048 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6%
- Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 1,928,611 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
- American Express Co (AXP) - 1,017,089 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%
- CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 9,965,160 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- GATX Corp (GATX) - 1,732,145 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in US Concrete Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75. The stock is now traded at around $73.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 161,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 112,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 34,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (LMNX)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 127,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)
GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 475,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,944,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $29.26 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,392,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Valmont Industries Inc (VMI)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Valmont Industries Inc by 114.09%. The purchase prices were between $220.33 and $262.02, with an estimated average price of $241.99. The stock is now traded at around $242.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 88,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 827.34%. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 219,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: FMC Corp (FMC)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in FMC Corp by 77.29%. The purchase prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 127,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (WDR)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.93 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $25.01.Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: (VAR)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.Sold Out: (MTSC)
GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $58.2 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $58.38.
