GAMCO Investors Buys Grupo Televisa SAB, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Valmont Industries Inc, Sells , Cubic Corp, RealPage Inc

Investment company GAMCO Investors Current Portfolio ) buys Grupo Televisa SAB, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc, Valmont Industries Inc, US Concrete Inc, Corteva Inc, sells , Cubic Corp, RealPage Inc, Bunge, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GAMCO Investors. As of 2021Q2, GAMCO Investors owns 899 stocks with a total value of $11.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mario Gabelli

Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) - 2,597,048 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6% Sony Group Corp (SONY) - 1,928,611 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22% American Express Co (AXP) - 1,017,089 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45% CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 9,965,160 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59% GATX Corp (GATX) - 1,732,145 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in US Concrete Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.09 and $75.69, with an estimated average price of $64.75. The stock is now traded at around $73.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 161,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 112,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 34,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 19,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 127,453 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GAMCO Investors initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.68 and $8.67, with an estimated average price of $7.38. The stock is now traded at around $7.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 475,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $8.86 and $14.71, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,944,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc by 20.39%. The purchase prices were between $29.26 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $30.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,392,173 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Valmont Industries Inc by 114.09%. The purchase prices were between $220.33 and $262.02, with an estimated average price of $241.99. The stock is now traded at around $242.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 88,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 827.34%. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 219,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in FMC Corp by 77.29%. The purchase prices were between $108.2 and $121.83, with an estimated average price of $115.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 127,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GAMCO Investors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.11%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3293.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.93 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $25.01.

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

GAMCO Investors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $58.2 and $58.5, with an estimated average price of $58.38.