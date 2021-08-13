Logo
Sittner & Nelson, Llc Buys nLight Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, United Parcel Service Inc, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sittner & Nelson, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys nLight Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Edison International, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, United Parcel Service Inc, General Electric Co, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Nucor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sittner & Nelson, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Sittner & Nelson, Llc owns 396 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SITTNER & NELSON, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sittner+%26+nelson%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SITTNER & NELSON, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,317 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 63,741 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  3. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 40,312 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,345 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 9 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)

Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.78, with an estimated average price of $35.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD)

Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $31.15, with an estimated average price of $28.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03. The stock is now traded at around $132.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $62.55, with an estimated average price of $25.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)

Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.69 and $64.93, with an estimated average price of $61.27. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)

Sittner & Nelson, Llc initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $140.99 and $302.56, with an estimated average price of $194.35. The stock is now traded at around $162.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: nLight Inc (LASR)

Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in nLight Inc by 27.49%. The purchase prices were between $25.68 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $29.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 28,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 544.64%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $77.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 71.76%. The purchase prices were between $35.75 and $40.34, with an estimated average price of $37.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 35.83%. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Edison International (EIX)

Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in Edison International by 70.59%. The purchase prices were between $55.01 and $61.52, with an estimated average price of $58.14. The stock is now traded at around $57.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Sittner & Nelson, Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 28.31%. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $106.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,266 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $103.09 and $124.22, with an estimated average price of $115.18.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Sittner & Nelson, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of SITTNER & NELSON, LLC. Also check out:

1. SITTNER & NELSON, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SITTNER & NELSON, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SITTNER & NELSON, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SITTNER & NELSON, LLC keeps buying
