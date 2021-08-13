Logo
Bowen Hanes & Co Inc Buys Toyota Motor Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Deere, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Texas Instruments Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Bowen Hanes & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Toyota Motor Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Akamai Technologies Inc, Brooks Automation Inc, sells Deere, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Apple Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bowen Hanes & Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, Bowen Hanes & Co Inc owns 146 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BOWEN HANES & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bowen+hanes+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BOWEN HANES & CO INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 631,156 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.59%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 301,452 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.09%
  3. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 1,101,184 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.85%
  4. Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 185,470 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 52.8%
  5. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 352,382 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50.51%
New Purchase: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $150.59 and $185.2, with an estimated average price of $163.9. The stock is now traded at around $181.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 225,660 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $414.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.65 and $107.47, with an estimated average price of $96.73. The stock is now traded at around $82.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Viavi Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $17.94, with an estimated average price of $16.85. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $409.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $116.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 564.73%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $156.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 267,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Akamai Technologies Inc by 547.18%. The purchase prices were between $101.9 and $119.08, with an estimated average price of $111.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 298,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 34.55%. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $167.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 222,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in Compass Diversified Holdings by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $23.15 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $25.21. The stock is now traded at around $27.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 37.07%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $277.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Sold Out: MetLife Inc (MET)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of BOWEN HANES & CO INC. Also check out:

1. BOWEN HANES & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BOWEN HANES & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BOWEN HANES & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BOWEN HANES & CO INC keeps buying
