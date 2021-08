Strategic Blueprint, LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Sells Boeing Co, Netflix Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

New Purchases: XSOE, HAWX, SOXX, CMG, C, TILT, FCX, LUV, IGV, SCHJ, ICSH, UJAN, QARP, VUG, FLDR, TPSC, QUS, TPHD, FTGC, SCHI, USEP, IXG, FTA, PJAN, BSEP, TDVG, MELI, BAPR, BCI, EUSB, JHMD, MFEM, SMLV, VWO, PAYC, BIBL, BJAN, BNDX, SUSB, UNH, BMAR, FALN, PSEP, AMAT, TREX, FIVE, BABA, BLES, FPEI, JVAL, NXTG, USIG, ACN, NOW, BIV, CCOR, EJAN, ESML, FNCL, FNDC, IXUS, QQQJ, SDY, TDIV, UJUN, USXF, VXUS, XLI, BMY, FISV, MTCH, TMO, UPS, WM, GNRC, BLV, BNDW, COMT, ESGD, FCVT, FVAL, GSIE, QLC, QTEC, RDVY, UMAR, AXP, MNST, LRCX, ORLY, O, WING, CC, FUTU, ANGL, ARKF, BLOK, CIBR, DMXF, FSMB, HYS, IVW, JHML, LVHD, OEF, SCHZ, SJNK, SPYV, TLT, UJUL, USHY, VEU, VGIT, DDD, ASML, BAC, GIS, LHX, MDLZ, MCHP, TYL, GM, MPC, BST, SHOP, DOCU, TIGR, AOM, CMF, DINT, FBT, FFEB, FLOT, FPE, GUNR, HDEF, HYLB, HYLS, IEFA, IJK, IWF, JKG, MOAT, PFF, PWZ, SCHX, SPLV, SPMD, SPXS, SWAN, TLTD, TLTE, USRT, VHT, VMBS, VONG, VXF, XMLV, MMM, ALGN, ALL, BLK, CNI, VALE, ED, D, DD, MRO, MKTX, MRK, MU, NOC, ORCL, RL, LIN, TXN, TTC, WPC, ANTM, WEC, NAD, EOI, MAIN, BIP, PM, KDP, AVGO, SSNC, BAH, CONE, BFAM, AIF, AVTR, ASET, BKLN, BNDC, DMAR, DRW, EEM, EFA, EJUL, EMB, FAAR, FMAR, FMF, FMHI, FNDE, FNY, FXR, HACK, HDV, HYD, HYDB, HYGH, HYZD, IFRA, IJT, ITOT, IVE, IXN, IYE, IYT, JEPI, JMBS, KNG, KRE, MUNI, PJUN, RAVI, RNDM, RNMC, SHM, SKYY, SPIP, SPLB, SRLN, VGK, VIGI, VONE, VONV, VSGX, XLB, XLRE, XLY, XYLD, ATVI, AFL, ALB, MO, AMGN, BDX, BAM, CSX, CVS, CPB, CTAS, CGNX, CAG, CPRT, DTE, DHR, DE, DLR, EGP, EIX, EMR, ENB, FAST, FDX, GME, GD, GE, GPC, GPN, HAS, HPQ, HXL, HBAN, IBM, INFO, INTU, JCI, KRG, MFC, MMC, MET, NGG, NTAP, NEM, NSC, OLN, PNC, PAYX, PGR, DGX, ROK, RCL, WPM, SPG, SWKS, SONY, SYK, SNPS, TTE, USB, UAA, OLED, WBA, WFC, WSM, WWD, XEL, ZBH, IRBT, ET, USA, NUO, MUI, NKG, JRO, BR, DFS, LULU, CHTR, APTS, FLT, HII, APO, FBHS, RPAI, PSX, PDI, APAM, CHGG, AAL, BRG, XHR, ETSY, PLNT, BL, SNAP, QFIN, ZM, BYND, CTVA, IAC, OM, AI, SQSP, ACWV, ARKQ, BIL, BUZZ, IGIB, CWB, DBC, DBEF, DFEB, DFUS, DGRO, DGRW, DWLD, FDT, FEM, FISR, FIVG, FIW, FNDA, FNK, FPXI, FTSL, FTXN, FUMB, FXD, FXH, GEM, GLDM, HEFA, HYEM, IAU, IBD, IBDN, IEF, IJS, IUSG, IUSV, IWN, IWO, IYH, JMST, LDSF, LDUR, MEAR, MGC, MINC, MINT, MJ, OGIG, OIH, PAPR, PBSM, PCEF, PGF, PHB, PID, PKW, POCT, PRNT, QDF, QQEW, QYLD, RNLC, RSP, RWR, SCHB, SCHF, SCHP, SGOL, SLQD, SLV, SMH, SMMU, SOCL, TDTF, TDTT, UCON, UOCT, USO, VBK, VBR, VCSH, VDC, VIOO, VIS, VNQ, VOX, VRP, VTEB, VTHR, VTIP, WWJD, XLC, XMMO, FLWS, AOS, ABB, CB, PLD, AMN, ACCO, AEIS, A, ARE, ALXN, ADS, AMED, AEE, ACC, AIG, AMSWA, AMP, AME, IVZ, ADI, ANSS, AON, APA, ATR, WTRG, ADM, ARCC, AJG, ASH, AIZ, AZO, ADSK, AVB, AVY, BHP, BP, BLL, SAN, BK, BBBY, BBY, BIIB, BMRN, BSX, BTI, CACI, CBRL, VIAC, CF, CDNS, CPT, KMX, CCL, CE, ASXC, FIS, CERS, CHE, LNG, CHS, CHD, CI, CINF, CLH, CSGP, TPR, CCEP, CTSH, COLM, CBSH, CMC, NNN, CMP, DXC, INGR, GLW, CUZ, CR, CCI, CCK, CMI, DVA, DVN, DEO, DKS, DDS, DISCA, DLTR, DPZ, UFS, DOV, DX, EOG, EMN, ETN, ECL, EGAN, EA, EME, ETR, EQIX, ELS, ESS, EL, EEFT, EXEL, EXC, EXPE, FDS, FICO, FNF, FITB, FHN, FE, GRMN, IT, GNTX, GNW, GTY, GILD, GBCI, GSK, GGG, GPK, HAE, HAL, HWC, HIG, HVT, WELL, HR, HCSG, HEI, HSY, HIW, HFC, HOLX, HMC, HST, HUN, IIVI, ING, IDA, ILMN, IMAX, IMO, TT, ICE, IP, SJM, JKHY, JBLU, JBSS, KBH, KSU, K, KEY, KGC, KNX, KSS, KR, KLIC, LKQ, LH, LAMR, LVS, LAZ, LEG, LEN, LECO, LNN, LYV, MTB, MKSI, MGA, MANH, MNKD, MAR, MRTN, MRVL, MTZ, MAS, MXIM, MMS, MCK, MPW, MRCY, MSTR, MAA, MSEX, MSA, MT, MOH, MCO, VTRS, NICE, NBR, NDAQ, FIZZ, NATI, NEOG, NI, NOK, NAT, NTRS, NVS, NVO, NUVA, NUE, ON, OXY, ODFL, ORI, OKE, PCAR, PPL, PZZA, PENN, PBCT, PBR, PVH, PPC, PNW, PXD, PW, PII, BPOP, NTR, PCH, BKNG, PB, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, RPM, RSG, RMD, BB, RBA, WRK, ROL, ROP, ROST, RUSHA, SAP, SBAC, SLG, STM, SASR, SNY, SLB, XPO, SRE, SBNY, SFNC, SIRI, SKX, SWBI, SNA, SCCO, LSI, TRV, SWK, STT, STE, RGR, SUI, SU, NLOK, SYNA, SYY, TTWO, TDY, TFX, TEN, TTEK, TPL, TXT, GEO, TRI, THO, TKR, TSN, UAL, UGI, CTLP, UCTT, UL, UBSI, URI, UNM, VFC, VLO, VTR, VRTX, VOD, WRB, GWW, WAB, WCN, WSO, WST, EVRG, WAL, WDC, WLK, WGO, WTFC, KTOS, WYNN, XLNX, AUY, YUM, ZBRA, ZYXI, EBAY, OPK, L, RDS.B, ASG, PMO, NXN, NVG, NCZ, EOS, PGP, QRTEA, CSII, NHF, EVR, LDOS, PRIM, FSLR, BBDC, SQM, TMUS, FGB, JAZZ, TEL, VMW, TDC, TGH, ULTA, ENSG, QIPT, APPS, MDXG, DAN, TREE, GSL, LOPE, BLNK, STLA, BUD, STWD, H, FTNT, GDO, BSL, PBA, EXPR, FAF, CBOE, HPP, LYB, BWXT, NXPI, GMAB, PSLV, TRGP, AAT, VC, GEVO, HCA, STAG, NGL, NMFC, ZG, ONVO, UI, VAC, ZNGA, TRIP, GWRE, PRLB, YELP, RM, ENPH, TCPC, HTA, PANW, BLMN, QLYS, BERY, FANG, RH, ALEX, WES, FUBO, NCLH, BCC, MIE, HASI, BLUE, NWSA, DOC, AMH, SFM, RNG, KODK, CRTO, BURL, QTS, TWTR, SRLP, RGT, WIX, AMC, ALLY, CARA, GCI, TSLX, TWOU, MGNI, CGC, WB, NAVI, ANET, GLOB, GWGH, CTLT, CFG, CDK, HUBS, AVNS, AXTA, EVFM, QRVO, SHAK, TLRY, TLRY, SUM, DEA, VSTO, NVTA, SEDG, UNVR, BLD, GKOS, TDOC, KHC, SRRA, RUN, LITE, Z, HPE, MOGO, RMR, TEAM, AGR, BATRA, SITE, USFD, MBRX, CRON, HRI, HOME, MEDP, ASIX, DFIN, CRSP, ADNT, YUMC, LW, IIPR, IHIT, HWM, INVH, HEXO, OKTA, FND, APPN, PLYM, FRSX, BKR, BHF, EFL, MFGP, SPCE, VICI, DCF, ADT, GTES, COLD, ZS, DBX, CHX, STXB, AMRX, AVLR, BJ, AQST, NIO, REZI, MRNA, DELL, LYFT, DOW, JMIA, PINS, ALC, UBER, KTB, CLVT, CRWD, FVRR, CHWY, WORK, CIH, AMCR, NOVA, NET, PTON, BNTX, ARNC, CARR, OTIS, METX, FOUR, DKNG, SUMO, PLTR, PSTH, LNSR, CRSR, HYLN, ARRY, TTCF, RIDE, FSR, MP, AAN, ABNB, WISH, CPNG, GTX, OTLY, OGN, CHPT, CHPT, SOFI, SOFI, PTRA, AADR, ACWX, AFLG, AMLP, ANEW, AOA, AOR, BAR, BATT, BDEC, BJK, BOTZ, BSCM, BWX, CLOU, CMBS, DDIV, DHS, DIA, DIG, DMAY, DVLU, DVY, DVYE, EES, EMLC, EMLP, ESPO, EWJ, EWU, EWW, EWZ, FBND, FDD, FDIS, FDL, FDM, FEMB, FEU, FEX, FMAT, FNDX, FNX, FREL, FTHI, FTXL, FTXO, FXG, FXI, FXU, FXZ, FYC, FYX, GDX, GLTR, GNMA, GRID, GTO, GWX, HUSV, IAGG, IBB, IBDM, IBDO, IBDP, IBUY, ICF, ICLN, IDEV, IEI, IGBH, IGE, IGF, IGRO, IWB, IWP, IWS, IYK, IYM, JETS, JHMI, JKE, JPIN, JPST, JUNZ, KBWD, KLDW, KWEB, LSST, MDIV, MDY, MDYG, MLPA, MLPX, MOO, MUST, NEAR, NFRA, NOBL, NORW, NUSA, OMFL, PAUG, PBD, PBP, PCY, PDBC, PEJ, PFM, PGX, PMAR, PPTY, PRF, PWB, PWC, QAI, QCLN, QDYN, QQXT, QTUM, REET, REM, RFDI, RNEM, RNSC, ROBO, SCHC, SCHE, SCHH, SCHK, SCHR, SFYF, SHE, SHYD, SILJ, SIVR, SLY, SLYG, SMMD, SOXL, SPSB, SPTI, SRVR, STIP, SUBZ, TAN, TFI, TMFC, TNA, TOKE, TPIF, TPLC, UVXY, VAW, VCR, VDE, VGSH, VNQI, VRIG, VSS, VXX, XBI, XLSR, XOP, XTN, YOLO,

SMG, SBUX, TROW, UNP, RTX, VZ, DIS, AWK, PNR, TWLO, ARKG, CORP, EMQQ, IDV, IJH, IVOL, IWD, MUB, RPV, SCHV, SHYG, SPEM, SUB, VIG, XLK, NLY, TFC, CMCSA, IDXX, KMB, SPGI, DNP, STK, KMI, ARES, GNL, STPZ, TIP, XLV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Citigroup Inc, sells Boeing Co, Netflix Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bon during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Blueprint, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Strategic Blueprint, LLC owns 1420 stocks with a total value of $632 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Blueprint, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+blueprint%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 349,524 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.05% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 629,067 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 144,719 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,458 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.95% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 298,555 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.74%

Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 247,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $32.84, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $32.734900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 195,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $455.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 10,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1887.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 2,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 64,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Blueprint, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde. The purchase prices were between $159.02 and $170.63, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $174.100900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 18,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 605.94%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 49,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 117.39%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $409.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 18,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 65.76%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 177,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 461.68%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 29,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.95%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 53,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Blueprint, LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100.31%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $624.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 8,922 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Strategic Blueprint, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Strategic Blueprint, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.