Alphasimplex Group, Llc Buys Weingarten Realty Investors, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Sells TCF Financial Corp, , People's United Financial Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alphasimplex Group, Llc Buys Weingarten Realty Investors, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Sells TCF Financial Corp, , People's United Financial Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alphasimplex Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Weingarten Realty Investors, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, , VEREIT Inc, sells TCF Financial Corp, , People's United Financial Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, GCM Grosvenor Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alphasimplex Group, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Alphasimplex Group, Llc owns 220 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALPHASIMPLEX GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alphasimplex+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALPHASIMPLEX GROUP, LLC
  1. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 10,178 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%
  2. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 18,850 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio.
  3. Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 25,473 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%
  4. (PRAH) - 16,202 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29%
  5. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 3,652 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 81,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 52,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 114,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (KNL)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $23.66. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 79,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 42,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Welbilt Inc (WBT)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 42,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 155.89%. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $414.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 43.06%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14.

Sold Out: GCM Grosvenor Inc (GCMG)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in GCM Grosvenor Inc. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.83.

Sold Out: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in Utz Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $21.79 and $30.03, with an estimated average price of $24.94.

Sold Out: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of ALPHASIMPLEX GROUP, LLC. Also check out:

1. ALPHASIMPLEX GROUP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALPHASIMPLEX GROUP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALPHASIMPLEX GROUP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALPHASIMPLEX GROUP, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider