Alphasimplex Group, Llc Buys Weingarten Realty Investors, Flagstar Bancorp Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, Sells TCF Financial Corp, , People's United Financial Inc

- New Purchases: WRI, FBC, MNR, KNL, VER, WBT, V, RMD, SCCO, CALM, GGG, VMI, BDX, FAST, RPM, NOC, MMM, LIN, OLN, STL, MAA, XEC, DRE, EBSB, ALTA, ALL, BAX, CDZI, SNR,
- Added Positions: GNRC, KO, HE,
- Reduced Positions: PBCT, BMTC, HLI, CERN, ACN, CLBK, AGNC, BRK.A, DGX, TYL, STX, PGR, BR, ATH, DG, AY, ALLE, UNP, AME, NNI, VZ, CHKP, WABC, CHD, AVY, NEU, BAH, BBY, PRAH, KDP, CACC, PAYX, SEIC, NOMD, CDW, PG, TWNK, CTAS, LGF.A, DHR, WTM, AZO, RDWR, COR, GWW, MORN, BOX, MXIM, STKL, WIX, NLOK, RS, IVZ, HD, EXPD, NCR, MD, JCI, GBDC, TRN, WORK,
- Sold Out: IPHI, TCF, ROP, GCMG, UTZ, ODFL, EQC, NDAQ, PAYA, ATVI, SBUX, URI, BRMK, UNH, NUAN, DD, ADV, FCFS, LECO, APH, IBP, KBR, THG, LSTR, TXN, MKTX, DVA, J, DCI, PCAR, MSGS, LPRO, CTXS, GCP, DM, JKHY, UNIT, BLMN, SYF, PNW, ABT, PRG, HZNP, ZS, SNAP, DDOG, SQ, ROKU, DXCM, SEDG, DOCU, TWLO, DKNG, ALNY, REGN,
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 10,178 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 18,850 shares, 1.36% of the total portfolio.
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 25,473 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%
- (PRAH) - 16,202 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 3,652 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio.
Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39. The stock is now traded at around $31.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 81,163 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)
Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $48.78, with an estimated average price of $45.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 52,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)
Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 114,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (KNL)
Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $27.1, with an estimated average price of $23.66. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 79,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 42,023 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Alphasimplex Group, Llc initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 42,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Alphasimplex Group, Llc added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 155.89%. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $414.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Alphasimplex Group, Llc added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 43.06%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14.Sold Out: GCM Grosvenor Inc (GCMG)
Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in GCM Grosvenor Inc. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.83.Sold Out: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)
Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in Utz Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $21.79 and $30.03, with an estimated average price of $24.94.Sold Out: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
Alphasimplex Group, Llc sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $240.41 and $270.23, with an estimated average price of $255.96.
