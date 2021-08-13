HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. Buys First Northwest Bancorp, Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc, Sells , Universal Corp

For the details of HoldCo Asset Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/holdco+asset+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HoldCo Asset Management, L.P.
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 3,000,000 shares, 26.37% of the total portfolio.
- United Community Banks Inc (UCBI) - 1,820,257 shares, 11.31% of the total portfolio.
- Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) - 3,071,548 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) - 1,672,679 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio.
- Popular Inc (BPOP) - 603,728 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio.
HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in First Northwest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $17.99, with an estimated average price of $17.22. The stock is now traded at around $18.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 243,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT)
HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.74 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $23.78. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 135,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc (PEBK)
HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. initiated holding in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.92 and $26.05, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $28.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 106,051 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Universal Corp (UVV)
HoldCo Asset Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Universal Corp. The sale prices were between $53.89 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $57.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of HoldCo Asset Management, L.P.. Also check out:
