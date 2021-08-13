Logo
Kestrel Investment Management Corp Buys The ODP Corp, PROG Holdings Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Sells Eagle Materials Inc, Perspecta Inc, REV Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Kestrel Investment Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys The ODP Corp, PROG Holdings Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, DT Midstream Inc, Civista Bancshares Inc, sells Eagle Materials Inc, Perspecta Inc, REV Group Inc, Vidler Water Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kestrel Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q2, Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 41 stocks with a total value of $255 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KESTREL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kestrel+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KESTREL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) - 323,750 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  2. Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 439,650 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  3. Avid Technology Inc (AVID) - 274,150 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  4. B&G Foods Inc (BGS) - 316,000 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  5. The ODP Corp (ODP) - 184,700 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: The ODP Corp (ODP)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in The ODP Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $44.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 184,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $45.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 159,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $29, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 277,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.66 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Civista Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $23.87, with an estimated average price of $23.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 65,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vidler Water Resources Inc (VWTR)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.8 and $13.49, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $13.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 107,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $134.41 and $152.59, with an estimated average price of $143.56.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Sold Out: REV Group Inc (REVG)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in REV Group Inc. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $18.15.

Sold Out: Vidler Water Resources Inc (PID0)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of KESTREL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. KESTREL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. KESTREL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KESTREL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KESTREL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
