Kestrel Investment Management Corp Buys The ODP Corp, PROG Holdings Inc, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Sells Eagle Materials Inc, Perspecta Inc, REV Group Inc

- Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) - 323,750 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 439,650 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Avid Technology Inc (AVID) - 274,150 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- B&G Foods Inc (BGS) - 316,000 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- The ODP Corp (ODP) - 184,700 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in The ODP Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $44.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 184,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $55.96, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $45.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 159,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.85 and $29, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 277,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.66 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Civista Bancshares Inc (CIVB)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Civista Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $23.87, with an estimated average price of $23.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 65,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vidler Water Resources Inc (VWTR)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.8 and $13.49, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $13.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 107,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $134.41 and $152.59, with an estimated average price of $143.56.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.Sold Out: REV Group Inc (REVG)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in REV Group Inc. The sale prices were between $14.85 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $18.15.Sold Out: Vidler Water Resources Inc (PID0)
Kestrel Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Vidler Water Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $7.15 and $11.2, with an estimated average price of $8.31.
