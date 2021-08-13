Logo
DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Til, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Adobe Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Til, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Adobe Inc, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. owns 77 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dimeo+schneider+%26+associates%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 116,636 shares, 15.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07%
  2. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) - 791,736 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%
  3. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 214,635 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 478,557 shares, 12.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  5. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 312,817 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
New Purchase: FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Til (TLTE)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Til. The purchase prices were between $61.31 and $66.18, with an estimated average price of $63.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.757600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 27,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 20,280 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NFRA)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $59.35, with an estimated average price of $57.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 14,462 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTF)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index. The purchase prices were between $26.95 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $27.44. The stock is now traded at around $28.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 26,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.99 and $180.08, with an estimated average price of $172.58. The stock is now traded at around $174.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $40.75. The stock is now traded at around $36.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.12%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $115.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 58,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 75.41%. The purchase prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 68.17%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.63%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $86.44. The stock is now traded at around $87.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

