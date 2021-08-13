Logo
Banc Funds Co Llc Buys FineMark Holdings Inc, Primis Financial Corp, Southern Calif Bancorp, Sells Primis Financial Corp, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Lakeland Bancorp Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company Banc Funds Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys FineMark Holdings Inc, Primis Financial Corp, Southern Calif Bancorp, Southcrest Financial Group Inc, Dime Community Bancshares Inc, sells Primis Financial Corp, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Lakeland Bancorp Inc, , The Bank of Princeton during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banc Funds Co Llc. As of 2021Q2, Banc Funds Co Llc owns 193 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANC FUNDS CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/banc+funds+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANC FUNDS CO LLC
  1. FineMark Holdings Inc (FNBT) - 864,516 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. American Business Bank (AMBZ) - 656,660 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%
  3. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC) - 829,251 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.75%
  4. First Foundation Inc (FFWM) - 1,092,748 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio.
  5. Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST) - 477,186 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%
New Purchase: FineMark Holdings Inc (FNBT)

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in FineMark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.76 and $34, with an estimated average price of $31.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 864,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Primis Financial Corp (FRST)

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.07 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 1,413,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Southern Calif Bancorp (BCAL)

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in Southern Calif Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $13.37 and $14.74, with an estimated average price of $13.97. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 734,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM)

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $33.54. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 260,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 1st Cap Bancorp (FISB)

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in 1st Cap Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 469,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bay Community Bancorp (CBOBA)

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in Bay Community Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $7 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $7.39. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 834,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Southcrest Financial Group Inc (SCSG)

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in Southcrest Financial Group Inc by 241.82%. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,032,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in Oak Valley Bancorp by 103.33%. The purchase prices were between $16.37 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 428,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FB Financial Corp (FBK)

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in FB Financial Corp by 109.37%. The purchase prices were between $36.97 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $41.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 163,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First National Corp (FXNC)

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in First National Corp by 1120.66%. The purchase prices were between $17.41 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 163,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mid Penn Bancorp Inc (MPB)

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in Mid Penn Bancorp Inc by 76.16%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 208,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Signature Bank (SBNY)

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in Signature Bank by 253.85%. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $257.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Primis Financial Corp (7H80)

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in Primis Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $12.21.

Sold Out: (KTYB)

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $36.25 and $38.57, with an estimated average price of $37.35.

Sold Out: MidWestOne Financial Group Inc (MOFG)

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.52 and $32.14, with an estimated average price of $30.75.

Sold Out: Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN)

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in Middlefield Banc Corp. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.78.

Sold Out: (FBSS)

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.28 and $21.28, with an estimated average price of $21.28.

Sold Out: Voyager Digital Ltd (UCD2)

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in Voyager Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $24.3, with an estimated average price of $16.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of BANC FUNDS CO LLC. Also check out:

1. BANC FUNDS CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BANC FUNDS CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BANC FUNDS CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BANC FUNDS CO LLC keeps buying
