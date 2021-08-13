Banc Funds Co Llc Buys FineMark Holdings Inc, Primis Financial Corp, Southern Calif Bancorp, Sells Primis Financial Corp, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Lakeland Bancorp Inc

New Purchases: FNBT, FRST, BCAL, DCOM, FISB, CBOBA, CBWA, FSBC, FSBC, SOUB, WRIV, VYGVF, LWCL, BRPHF, SAL, SYBT, FSBH, MCHN, BXS, NUVCF, SBKO, HSBI,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FineMark Holdings Inc, Primis Financial Corp, Southern Calif Bancorp, Southcrest Financial Group Inc, Dime Community Bancshares Inc, sells Primis Financial Corp, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Lakeland Bancorp Inc, , The Bank of Princeton during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banc Funds Co Llc. As of 2021Q2, Banc Funds Co Llc owns 193 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

FineMark Holdings Inc (FNBT) - 864,516 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. New Position American Business Bank (AMBZ) - 656,660 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28% Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC) - 829,251 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.75% First Foundation Inc (FFWM) - 1,092,748 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Southern First Bancshares Inc (SFST) - 477,186 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in FineMark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.76 and $34, with an estimated average price of $31.98. The stock is now traded at around $33.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 864,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.07 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $14.99. The stock is now traded at around $15.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 1,413,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in Southern Calif Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $13.37 and $14.74, with an estimated average price of $13.97. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 734,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $35.6, with an estimated average price of $33.54. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 260,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in 1st Cap Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.98. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 469,503 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in Bay Community Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $7 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $7.39. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 834,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in Southcrest Financial Group Inc by 241.82%. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,032,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in Oak Valley Bancorp by 103.33%. The purchase prices were between $16.37 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 428,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in FB Financial Corp by 109.37%. The purchase prices were between $36.97 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $41.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 163,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in First National Corp by 1120.66%. The purchase prices were between $17.41 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 163,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in Mid Penn Bancorp Inc by 76.16%. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 208,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in Signature Bank by 253.85%. The purchase prices were between $219.23 and $258.35, with an estimated average price of $242.36. The stock is now traded at around $257.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in Primis Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $11.18 and $13, with an estimated average price of $12.21.

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $36.25 and $38.57, with an estimated average price of $37.35.

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.52 and $32.14, with an estimated average price of $30.75.

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in Middlefield Banc Corp. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.78.

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.28 and $21.28, with an estimated average price of $21.28.

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in Voyager Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $24.3, with an estimated average price of $16.65.