Saturna Capital CORP Buys Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Xilinx Inc, RPM International Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bellingham, WA, based Investment company Saturna Capital CORP (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, Facebook Inc, Ecolab Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Xilinx Inc, RPM International Inc, Kansas City Southern, BCE Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saturna Capital CORP. As of 2021Q2, Saturna Capital CORP owns 174 stocks with a total value of $4.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Saturna Capital CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/saturna+capital+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Saturna Capital CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,278,842 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,109,591 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 423,456 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  4. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 463,110 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  5. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 324,362 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GAMCO Investors Inc (GBL)

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in GAMCO Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.12 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 28,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cortexyme Inc (CRTX)

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Cortexyme Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.88 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $41.76. The stock is now traded at around $100.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $192.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Immutep Ltd (IMMP)

Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Immutep Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.02 and $5.21, with an estimated average price of $3.97. The stock is now traded at around $3.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 89,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 563,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 60.06%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2754.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 212.21%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $362.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 35.79%. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $98.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 64.00%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $274.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 86.52%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $59.47, with an estimated average price of $49.37. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 52,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.

Sold Out: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)

Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $155.74 and $194.06, with an estimated average price of $167.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Saturna Capital CORP. Also check out:

1. Saturna Capital CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Saturna Capital CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Saturna Capital CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Saturna Capital CORP keeps buying
