Saturna Capital CORP Buys Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Xilinx Inc, RPM International Inc

- New Purchases: FB, GBL, IMMP, SENS, ETSY, CRSP, CRTX, DOX, ENPH, SHOP, ZS, DOCU, ATHA,
- Added Positions: MSFT, GOOGL, MA, CSCO, CTVA, ECL, TPIC, MNST, PYPL, SYK, RIO, GOLD, DMTK, EDIT, VFC, TXN, MLAB, ACN, HAS, TLK, MPWR, NKE, NVDA, ACIW, UPS, CRM, OTEX, TEL, FBHS, JNPR, BKNG, EW, ACIU, EDAP, ZUO, PINS, PHG,
- Reduced Positions: BMY, XLNX, SAP, PH, TSM, CSL, RPM, CLX, PPG, KSU, PEP, BCE, COST, TU, AEM,
- Sold Out: FIS, IFF, LUV, SAFM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,278,842 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 2,109,591 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 423,456 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 463,110 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 324,362 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,058 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GAMCO Investors Inc (GBL)
Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in GAMCO Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.12 and $29.51, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 28,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cortexyme Inc (CRTX)
Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Cortexyme Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.88 and $58.66, with an estimated average price of $41.76. The stock is now traded at around $100.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $192.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $100.84 and $161.89, with an estimated average price of $121.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Immutep Ltd (IMMP)
Saturna Capital CORP initiated holding in Immutep Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.02 and $5.21, with an estimated average price of $3.97. The stock is now traded at around $3.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 89,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 563,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 60.06%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2754.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 16,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 212.21%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $362.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 33,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 35.79%. The purchase prices were between $89.47 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $98.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 64.00%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $274.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)
Saturna Capital CORP added to a holding in TPI Composites Inc by 86.52%. The purchase prices were between $41.36 and $59.47, with an estimated average price of $49.37. The stock is now traded at around $40.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 52,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60.Sold Out: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)
Saturna Capital CORP sold out a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $155.74 and $194.06, with an estimated average price of $167.87.
