Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ARK Innovation ETF, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Facebook Inc, Equinix Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ARK Innovation ETF, Amazon.com Inc, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silicon Valley Capital Partners. As of 2021Q2, Silicon Valley Capital Partners owns 63 stocks with a total value of $502 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) - 1,042,703 shares, 18.19% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 190,757 shares, 16.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.36% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 392,960 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 371.90% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 93,372 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.7% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 65,021 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.32%

Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.34 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $85.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.19%. The holding were 1,042,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $814.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.896600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.90%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.1%. The holding were 392,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 648.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 112,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 32,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 240.85%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $176.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $82.13 and $89.34, with an estimated average price of $87.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.

Silicon Valley Capital Partners sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.