Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ARK Innovation ETF, Amazon.com Inc

- New Purchases: SPGP, EQIX, DFUS, IJH, SPHQ, CSCO, CARR, ABNB, IJR,
- Added Positions: IVE, SPY, ONEQ, FB, MGV, IVV, JNJ, NVDA, AMD, WFC, JPM, GE, BA, BAC, TSLA, GOOG, BRK.B,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, AMZN, AAPL, VGT, MSFT, VUG, CRM, IVW, MGK, GOOGL, VO, VOOG, NIO, COST, V, ADBE, INTU, GM, MU, WMT,
- Sold Out: ARKK, SLYG, ARKW, SQ, CRWD, DOCU, PINS, PYPL, LULU, TDOC, ABBV, XPEV, EEM, PFE, ZNGA,
For the details of Silicon Valley Capital Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silicon+valley+capital+partners/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Silicon Valley Capital Partners
- Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) - 1,042,703 shares, 18.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 190,757 shares, 16.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.36%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 392,960 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 371.90%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 93,372 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.7%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 65,021 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.32%
Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.34 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $85.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.19%. The holding were 1,042,703 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $814.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 914 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.896600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,384 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $50.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,068 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.90%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.1%. The holding were 392,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 648.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 112,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 29.63%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 32,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 240.85%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 20.84%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $176.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 45.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $82.13 and $89.34, with an estimated average price of $87.Sold Out: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $257.12, with an estimated average price of $214.37.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Silicon Valley Capital Partners sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of Silicon Valley Capital Partners. Also check out:
1. Silicon Valley Capital Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. Silicon Valley Capital Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Silicon Valley Capital Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Silicon Valley Capital Partners keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment