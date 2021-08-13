Stewart Asset Management, LLC Buys Abbott Laboratories, Match Group Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc

New Purchases: FND, GNRC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Abbott Laboratories, Match Group Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Generac Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stewart Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Stewart Asset Management, LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,092 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,536 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 86,404 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.70% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 39,191 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.27% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 34,807 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.64%

Stewart Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $116.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stewart Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $289.18 and $415.15, with an estimated average price of $335.09. The stock is now traded at around $414.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stewart Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 42.07%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $123.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 52,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stewart Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $136.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 52,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.