Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, EPR Properties, Weingarten Realty Investors

- New Purchases: MLPA, DFAC, A, KEYS, YOU, ACN, CHPT, CHPT, ACM, MRVL, MGM, AI, COIN, ODFL, NYCB, FUTY, NVAX, ZY, LWACU, MFGP, NFJ, MS, NYC, NYC, TLRY, TLRY, ROKT, HPQ, STLD, OGN, CLIX, SRS, RMO, SONO, BAMR, ACEVU, ADMA, YOLO, ABNB, ALB, ARKQ, ARKF, BNTX, BLNK, OLD, DKS, DXC, ETACU, PAVE, HPE, IIPR, RYJ, EAGG,
- Added Positions: AMD, VTWO, VGIT, VMBS, AGG, HYG, SLQD, BNDX, VYM, NIO, IVV, USIG, IEFA, NEE, SCHP, VTR, VIAC, IJH, VGLT, VZ, GOOGL, AFIN, T, QQQ, MSFT, NVDA, C, EQR, IEMG, IJR, JPM, QCOM, SO, SQ, TWLO, BSV, VCIT, WMT, AGNC, BUD, NLY, AZN, BRK.B, BAC, TCPC, BP, CARR, CSCO, KO, CRWD, D, DOW, DKNG, DUK, FSK, GBDC, HD, HON, JNJ, KMB, KKR, PLTR, PFE, PG, CRM, SUI, UBER, UL, BIV, BLV, VUG, VTV, VEA, WY, ABBV, AMZN, AMGN, AINV, ADM, BDX, BAM, NET, STZ, COST, CCI, DLR, DIS, XOM, GNL, GS, INVH, SLV, DGRO, KLR, KMI, MRK, NFLX, PANW, PYPL, PENN, PLD, PSA, O, SBUX, TTD, VB, VWO, WDAY, PLAN, BX, BA, AVGO, CCL, CCIV, CLOV, HYLB, GM, GEVO, FROG, LEN, MGNI, MAR, NKLA, NOK, PKG, PSFE, QS, RIOT, XLU, TMUS, TFC, WPC,
- Reduced Positions: IWY, VGSH, EFV, AAPL, IWX, GLDM, IWS, BABA, AOM, CLSK, ZM, XLB, XLY, DVY, IWM, IWP, BB, HSY, FANG, DAL, FB, UNH, ORCL, PTON, RCL, CTVA, WDIV, SPSM, MRNA, VOO, AXP, VTRS, VOD, MMM, WYNN, CI, OXY, F, DD, ARCC, ARKK, ASAN, HACK, BNGO, AOR, AOA, FGD, HTGC, DIV, GSK, GILD,
- Sold Out: EPR, WRI, GOVT, LQD, AIRC, AIV, MGK, VCSH, VBR, USMV, PDBC, MGV, VOE, VOT, ICLN, GSIE, VTIP, EWJ, EWI, EWC, ASHR, XSOE, SNOW, TLRY, TLRY, MTUM, LVS, PCY, TSLX, SHYG, SPEM, TIP, AMC, VBK, PFLT, MAIN, AIM, GE, CUZ, FSR, ROKU, MBB, SPOT, KBE, INDA, IEO, IEF, PRSP, HYEM, TUFN, FBT, BYND, CHPT, CHPT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc.
- iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 72,107 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.55%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 189,694 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.83%
- iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) - 139,167 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
- iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG) - 142,990 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 82,519 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $159.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01. The stock is now traded at around $166.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Clear Secure Inc (YOU)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Clear Secure Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $40, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AECOM (ACM)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 1305.45%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 98.20%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 29,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 65,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NIO Inc (NIO)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in NIO Inc by 65.99%. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in American Finance Trust Inc by 120.16%. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $8.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 153.33%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2754.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 76 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: EPR Properties (EPR)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $45.38 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $49.63.Sold Out: Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.Sold Out: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The sale prices were between $42.31 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $45.91.Sold Out: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.86.
