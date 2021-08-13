Logo
Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, EPR Properties, Weingarten Realty Investors

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, NIO Inc, Global X MLP ETF, sells SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, EPR Properties, Weingarten Realty Investors, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. owns 458 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+wealth+management+investment+advisory%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc.
  1. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 72,107 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.55%
  2. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 189,694 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.83%
  3. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) - 139,167 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
  4. iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG) - 142,990 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
  5. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 82,519 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.88%
New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.7 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $35.68. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $159.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.42 and $155.79, with an estimated average price of $145.01. The stock is now traded at around $166.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Clear Secure Inc (YOU)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Clear Secure Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $40, with an estimated average price of $40. The stock is now traded at around $52.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AECOM (ACM)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in AECOM. The purchase prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 1305.45%. The purchase prices were between $73.09 and $93.93, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $110.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 15,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 98.20%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $93.85, with an estimated average price of $90.62. The stock is now traded at around $89.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 29,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 65,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NIO Inc (NIO)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in NIO Inc by 65.99%. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,824 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in American Finance Trust Inc by 120.16%. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $8.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 28,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 153.33%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2754.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 76 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: EPR Properties (EPR)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $45.38 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $49.63.

Sold Out: Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.09 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $26.32.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05.

Sold Out: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The sale prices were between $42.31 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $45.91.

Sold Out: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $6.14 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory, Inc. keeps buying
