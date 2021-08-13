AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. Buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Splunk Inc, Sells Lyft Inc

New Purchases: DOCN, COIN, SPLK,

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Splunk Inc, sells Lyft Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.. As of 2021Q2, AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $664 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) - 10,757,990 shares, 90.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 103,286 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. New Position DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 135,660 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 108,670 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) - 11,990 shares, 0.04% of the total portfolio.

AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 90.01%. The holding were 10,757,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $261.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 103,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $147.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 108,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7.