AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. Buys DigitalOcean Holdings Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Splunk Inc, Sells Lyft Inc

For the details of AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ah+equity+partners+iii%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.
- DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN) - 10,757,990 shares, 90.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 103,286 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 135,660 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio.
- Splunk Inc (SPLK) - 108,670 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO) - 11,990 shares, 0.04% of the total portfolio.
AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 90.01%. The holding were 10,757,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $261.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 103,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.98 and $148.38, with an estimated average price of $127.52. The stock is now traded at around $147.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 108,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7.
Here is the complete portfolio of AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.. Also check out:
1. AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment