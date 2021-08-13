Logo
Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells General Electric Co, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Brookfield Property Partners LP

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Scotia Capital Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells General Electric Co, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Brookfield Property Partners LP, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Vodafone Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scotia Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Scotia Capital Inc. owns 819 stocks with a total value of $13.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scotia+capital+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.
  1. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 12,332,140 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 7,224,646 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
  3. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 9,054,757 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,192,865 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%
  5. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 10,815,259 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
New Purchase: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 209,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (HAWX)

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $32.84, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $32.734900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 231,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $126.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 57,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 126,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK)

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.89 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 70,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 209,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $188.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 336,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 62.60%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 871,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 258.96%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 208,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 99.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 457,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $148.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 207,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1498.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27.

Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96.

Sold Out: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Sold Out: CyberArk Software Ltd (CYBR)

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Reduced: Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP by 48.7%. The sale prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 685,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd by 39.04%. The sale prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $73.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 235,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 76.9%. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 81,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.28%. The sale prices were between $50.67 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 157,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 54.7%. The sale prices were between $179.36 and $196.18, with an estimated average price of $189.46. The stock is now traded at around $205.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 15,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 71.6%. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $295.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 7,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.. Also check out:

1. SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCOTIA CAPITAL INC. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
