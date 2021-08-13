Scotia Capital Inc. Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells General Electric Co, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Brookfield Property Partners LP

New Purchases: SRLN, HAWX, NUE, CS, NVAX, PSFE, COPX, CRAK, GRID, PAWZ, PFFD, AGCO, ALB, ED, EXPD, MRO, MHK, ORLY, UAA, X, WHR, DAL, LYB, NXPI, CRWD, TIXT, BAMR, ARKF, ARKQ, BBH, CEFS, CRBN, DBB, EMGF, IDNA, INDS, PAVE, PDP, SIL, XHB, ARWR, CBRE, PLCE, CLF, EOG, EPD, IRM, MKL, PPL, RMD, STX, LUV, SWK, STRA, TXT, TOL, UTSI, CMG, BRW, BBL, IPGP, NEPT, LGO, STLA, BRCN, GNRC, VEON, KOR, KOR, PANW, SCR, CDW, PINC, OMF, PRTY, BRQS, FLGT, CRSP, AA, KERN, DCBO, EGLX, MNMD, FOUR, ABCL, RBLX, PLBY, OUST, COIN, OGN, ME, BATT, BUYZ, CWI, EWU, FALN, HYEM, IHAK, IXC, IXG, IYM, KRBN, QQQJ, REET, SPTI, VNM, VOX, WPS,

CNI, AAPL, BABA, MSFT, TU, DIS, BEPC, AMZN, VCSH, BNS, ENB, BIP, V, VIAC, RY, BCE, BAM, CNQ, PFE, NTR, QCOM, FTS, FB, BMO, SU, TD, UNH, NCLH, SHOP, IGSB, DHR, HD, RCL, CRM, BEP, QSR, ASML, BP, BDX, C, COP, FCX, JPM, MRK, NEM, SYY, TECK, PBA, GOOG, JPST, ABT, CAE, CM, IMO, KLAC, MMC, NFLX, TRP, VZ, WFC, FNV, AQN, LAC, GM, NOW, ABNB, BSV, HACK, IDV, SHY, SPY, AES, PLD, ACN, ADBE, ALGN, AXP, ADSK, BLDP, BAC, BK, GOLD, CCJ, CPB, CP, COF, CVX, CSCO, CMCSA, VALE, STZ, COST, DHI, DVN, DLTR, EMN, ERF, XOM, NEE, FDX, FISV, F, IT, GSK, HON, MTCH, IBM, IBN, ILMN, IHG, JCI, LH, LRCX, LMT, MGA, MKC, SPGI, MDT, MEOH, MS, NICE, NKE, OXY, BKNG, PG, RIO, RCI, SAP, SLB, SHW, SPG, SONY, SBUX, SLF, UAL, VRSN, WMT, EBAY, MA, DFS, CPG, VRSK, CVE, APTV, ZTS, NWSA, MRNA, DOW, GFL, OTIS, BIPC, ARKK, BOND, DIV, EMB, IEMG, ITB, IWM, IYF, IYJ, JKE, MCHI, PXF, SPHB, TAN, XLF, XLI, ABB, SRPT, AMD, AFL, AEM, ALL, MO, AEP, AIG, AMGN, AON, AMAT, ADM, ADP, BHP, SAN, BAX, BA, BWA, CDNS, CAH, CCL, CAT, FUN, TPR, CTSH, CL, ABEV, GLW, CMI, DAR, DE, D, DPZ, DD, ECL, EW, LLY, EMR, ELS, ERIC, EXAS, FAST, FLS, GIL, GS, GT, HSBC, WELL, HSY, HUM, ING, IDXX, ICE, INTU, TRQ, J, KSU, LANC, LVS, LYG, LOW, MAR, MCK, MET, MT, NGG, NWL, NVO, OSTK, PCAR, PPG, PKG, LIN, PRU, PHM, RELX, RCII, BB, RBA, ROP, SKM, STN, SYK, STKL, TSM, TXN, TRI, TM, TAC, TRMB, UBS, USB, URI, RTX, VLO, WBA, WYNN, XRX, AUY, YUM, RDS.B, CEF, DNP, GAB, SPE, FSLR, EIG, AWK, HBM, AGI, CIXX, PM, FSM, DISCK, KL, BUD, JKS, FRC, FURY, SAVE, SAND, SII, CPRI, PDI, NBHC, BERY, HASI, DOOO, NXE, EQX, TWTR, GRP.U, CHGG, CGC, JD, OGI, TLRY, TLRY, NVTA, SEDG, VIRT, FSV, TDOC, PYPL, KHC, RPD, RUN, RACE, EDIT, BBU, CRON, TWLO, YUMC, HEXO, TRMT, MDB, HUYA, NIO, ESTC, DELL, PINS, BYND, AMCR, PTON, CARR, PLTR, LEV, MP, ACWX, ANGL, AOR, ARKG, ARKW, ASHR, BND, BNDX, CIBR, CWB, DBC, DIA, DWAS, DXJ, EEM, EFAV, ESPO, EWC, EWJ, EWZ, EXI, EZU, FDN, FEZ, FXI, GLD, GLDM, HDV, HYG, IAT, IBB, ICLN, IEFA, IEI, IEV, IGF, IGOV, IJH, IJR, INDA, IPAY, IVE, IVV, IWN, IWY, IXJ, IXUS, IYH, IYT, IYW, JKD, KWEB, LIT, MDY, MINT, MTUM, OIH, PFF, PGX, PHO, PPLT, PRF, PRFZ, QCLN, ROBO, RSP, RXI, SHYG, SLQD, SLV, SMH, SOXX, SPDW, SPIB, SPLV, SRVR, TIP, TLT, VB, VBR, VCIT, VEA, VGK, VGSH, VIG, VIS, VLUE, VO, VOO, VTIP, VTV, VWO, VXUS, VYM, WIP, XBI, XLB, XLC, XLE, XLK, XLP, XLU, XLY, XME, Reduced Positions: WFG, BPY, PEP, MFC, VOD, NVS, ABBV, DOCU, BIL, FLOT, OEF, BIDU, CHKP, CHD, ISRG, MU, SJR, UL, BX, AVGO, DG, DKNG, VUG, T, AMT, IVZ, BLK, CSX, CVS, CCI, EA, GD, KMB, MCD, NVDA, PWR, REGN, SIVB, WPM, SWKS, TJX, TTWO, TGT, WM, ANTM, LULU, TFII, TSLA, ETSY, SQ, AGG, IAU, IHI, LQD, XLV, MMM, ATVI, DOX, AJG, AZN, AZO, AVA, BLL, SCHW, CI, CTAS, CLX, DSGX, DUK, ETN, OVV, EQIX, EL, EXC, EXPE, FMC, CIGI, GIS, HRB, LHX, HSIC, HRL, ITW, INTC, SJM, K, MDLZ, KR, LEG, LEN, MED, MTD, MCHP, TAP, MCO, VTRS, NGD, NOK, NSC, ORCL, PUK, SNY, SO, SNPS, TER, TEVA, TMO, GL, UPS, UNM, WCN, WMB, XLNX, PFN, WRN, TMUS, DNN, MELI, MSCI, VET, ABST, FTNT, PHYS, PSLV, IMV, ENPH, LOOP, DRTT, ACB, SYF, XENE, TTD, NTNX, IR, ROKU, LYFT, ZM, UBER, FSLY, FVRR, NET, SPT, DM, ACWI, DES, DGRO, DGRW, DVY, EFA, GDX, GOVT, HEDJ, IGM, IGV, IHF, IVW, IWD, IWR, IYC, IYG, IYR, IYY, KRE, KXI, MBB, SHV, USIG, VGT, VOT,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Brookfield Renewable Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells General Electric Co, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Brookfield Property Partners LP, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Vodafone Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scotia Capital Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Scotia Capital Inc. owns 819 stocks with a total value of $13.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCOTIA CAPITAL INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scotia+capital+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 12,332,140 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 7,224,646 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 9,054,757 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.12% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,192,865 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 10,815,259 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 209,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $32.84, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $32.734900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 231,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $126.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 57,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.87 and $25.95, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 126,654 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.89 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $29.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 70,452 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scotia Capital Inc. initiated holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.63. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 209,793 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $188.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 336,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 62.60%. The purchase prices were between $37.5 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 871,835 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 258.96%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 208,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 99.81%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 457,733 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $148.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 207,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scotia Capital Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1498.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $95.54, with an estimated average price of $92.27.

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96.

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11.

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07.

Scotia Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in Brookfield Property Partners LP by 48.7%. The sale prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 685,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd by 39.04%. The sale prices were between $68.29 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $73.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 235,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 76.9%. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 81,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.28%. The sale prices were between $50.67 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 157,982 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 54.7%. The sale prices were between $179.36 and $196.18, with an estimated average price of $189.46. The stock is now traded at around $205.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 15,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 71.6%. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $295.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Scotia Capital Inc. still held 7,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.