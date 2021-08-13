Water Island Capital Llc Buys Nuance Communications Inc, PPD Inc, W R Grace, Sells Pluralsight Inc, RealPage Inc,

- New Purchases: NUAN, PPD, GRA, WBT, VER, PFPT, CLDR, HOME, UFS, ORBC, FOE, LMNX, MNR, CORE, XEC, CAI, SYKE, QTS, CNST, USCR, QADA, MX, RAVN, LDL, KNL, CADE, SOLY, SNR, KLR, BHSEU, HIG, UPH, DISCA, PRTK, KIN,
- Added Positions: KSU, TLND, WORK, INFO, PRAH, COHR, MXIM, CHNG, XLNX, ALXN, AJRD, WLTW, ACM, VIH,
- Sold Out: PS, RP, EGOV, STAY, GRUB, CUB, PRSP, MIK, MGLN, CATM, GNMK, CMD, BPFH, GLUU, WIFI, FLIR, AEGN, GWPH, CTB, ENBL, FPRX, FLY, PAND, PBCT, FREE, GOEV, HEC, SGAMU, XPOA.U, TGNA, KWAC.U, GFX.U, LFTRU, TREB, OCA.U, ELY, OACB, TMTSU, ADI, DBDRU, LOKB.U, WDR, SOAC, TPCO, MTSC, MTACU, TGI, TCF, WTRE, SPGI, AT,
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,062,549 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.19%
- (ALXN) - 571,247 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54%
- Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 991,949 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.28%
- (WORK) - 2,258,495 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.19%
- Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 427,516 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 1,447,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)
Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 1,693,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 1,063,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 2,582,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 1,235,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 323,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 224.09%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 297,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Talend SA (TLND)
Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in Talend SA by 234.96%. The purchase prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $65.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 597,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (WORK)
Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,258,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (PRAH)
Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in by 151.86%. The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 190,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AECOM (ACM)
Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in AECOM by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)
Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings by 32.46%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $15.11, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)
Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: (EGOV)
Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.Sold Out: (GRUB)
Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)
Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.
