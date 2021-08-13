Logo
Water Island Capital Llc Buys Nuance Communications Inc, PPD Inc, W R Grace, Sells Pluralsight Inc, RealPage Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Water Island Capital Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Nuance Communications Inc, PPD Inc, W R Grace, Welbilt Inc, Kansas City Southern, sells Pluralsight Inc, RealPage Inc, , Extended Stay America Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Water Island Capital Llc. As of 2021Q2, Water Island Capital Llc owns 51 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WATER ISLAND CAPITAL LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/water+island+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WATER ISLAND CAPITAL LLC
  1. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,062,549 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.19%
  2. (ALXN) - 571,247 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54%
  3. Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 991,949 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.28%
  4. (WORK) - 2,258,495 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.19%
  5. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 427,516 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 1,447,902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)

Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 1,693,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: W R Grace & Co (GRA)

Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in W R Grace & Co. The purchase prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 1,063,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Welbilt Inc (WBT)

Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Welbilt Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 2,582,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.62 and $49.28, with an estimated average price of $45.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 1,235,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Water Island Capital Llc initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 323,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 224.09%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 297,751 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Talend SA (TLND)

Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in Talend SA by 234.96%. The purchase prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $65.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 597,749 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (WORK)

Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,258,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (PRAH)

Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in by 151.86%. The purchase prices were between $153.33 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $166.63. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 190,523 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AECOM (ACM)

Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in AECOM by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH)

Water Island Capital Llc added to a holding in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings by 32.46%. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $15.11, with an estimated average price of $11.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: (EGOV)

Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $33.9 and $34, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Sold Out: (GRUB)

Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)

Water Island Capital Llc sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of WATER ISLAND CAPITAL LLC. Also check out:

