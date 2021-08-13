Logo
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc Buys Fortinet Inc, BlackRock Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, KLA Corp, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wilmington, DE, based Investment company Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Fortinet Inc, BlackRock Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Dover Corp, Tractor Supply Co, sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, KLA Corp, Apple Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc owns 28 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARVIN & PALMER ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marvin+%26+palmer+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MARVIN & PALMER ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 105,467 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  2. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 36,897 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
  3. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 21,396 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
  4. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 150,932 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
  5. Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 51,350 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $309.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 51,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $916.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 11,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $242.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 44,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28. The stock is now traded at around $171.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 61,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $193.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 48,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.84 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $88.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 109,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 25.43%. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $167.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 75,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.

Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77.

Sold Out: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of MARVIN & PALMER ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:

1. MARVIN & PALMER ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MARVIN & PALMER ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MARVIN & PALMER ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MARVIN & PALMER ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Author's Avatar

insider