Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc Buys Fortinet Inc, BlackRock Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Japan ETF, KLA Corp, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: FTNT, BLK, HCA, DOV, TSCO, TRMB, BX, EXPD, TROW, EZA, VSS, EWD, KLIC,
- Added Positions: ETN, DE, URI,
- Reduced Positions: AMAT, LNG, LRCX, GOOGL, GS, AMP, MS,
- Sold Out: EWJ, KLAC, AAPL, TMO, HLT, IBKR, JPM, HACK, QCOM, FN,
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 105,467 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 36,897 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
- Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 21,396 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 150,932 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
- Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 51,350 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.42 and $247.04, with an estimated average price of $212.67. The stock is now traded at around $309.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5%. The holding were 51,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $916.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 11,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $242.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 44,645 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $137.13 and $153.45, with an estimated average price of $147.28. The stock is now traded at around $171.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 61,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $193.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 48,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.84 and $84.12, with an estimated average price of $79.46. The stock is now traded at around $88.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 109,066 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 25.43%. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $148.51, with an estimated average price of $143.98. The stock is now traded at around $167.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 75,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32.Sold Out: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77.Sold Out: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)
Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc sold out a holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $77.36, with an estimated average price of $69.3.
