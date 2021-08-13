SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC Buys Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Sh, American Century Sustainable Equity ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Invesco Optimum Yiel

- New Purchases: MLPX, JNUG, ESGA, CPZ, ICSH, MMLG, PKG, NWL, BIIB, XOUT, TTAC, FNDB, KNG, UCBI, SI, STZ, WMB, MAR, TLT, RYH, VNQI, RGI, RYF, HDEF, CHPT, CHPT, EVX, LMBS, RSF, GIGB, HNDL, OGN, CGW, PAWZ, PCF, COIN, RDVY, AVXL, EIX, HYMB, ODFL, OKE, CLOV, BHVN, BIDU, SCHQ, AZO, ARVN, PAVE, ARKF, THW, BUD, AB, PFXF, VGK, ALB, EVH, PFFD, FSK, HES, HXL, AKAM, BKLN, BETZ, DOV, IWY, JKI, LIN, QUAL, JLL, DECK, DHY, VICI, ALLE, HPI, NVO, TSN, DBC, FAM, EBAY, TEI, BGIO, SILV, SENS,
- Added Positions: SCHP, BA, JKD, QQQ, PHO, PFE, ARKK, MRK, BLOK, KLAC, SCHZ, AMAT, AMD, PAYX, PEP, SILJ, SPHD, TAN, IWM, JKF, JKG, IQLT, CSM, PEG, BSV, VUG, BABA, AVGO, XOM, JKE, JKH, MRNA, QCOM, O, SCHB, GLD, VTV, VIAC, AMT, BGS, BHP, CLM, COST, HACK, SUSB, MAC, PLTR, PYPL, SHW, LUV, SPY, GLDM, ACP, ACTG, AKTS, AQN, ANTM, ADM, ARKW, BLK, BP, RA, CHY, CAT, CMG, CSCO, CMCSA, ED, GLW, EQIX, ROBO, FB, AG, FXO, FCT, FVD, GM, GSK, GS, GWW, TV, JKHY, HSY, HD, HRL, IDN, IBM, PSCH, SPLV, PGX, IBB, EMB, PFF, KHC, KR, LRCX, LLY, LMT, LOW, MAG, MMP, MDT, MS, JHB, ORAN, PM, PPL, PG, PRU, OPP, RIV, ROP, SCHM, SCHH, SCHR, XLE, XLF, XLU, NOW, SHOP, SLYV, RGR, TEF, TFC, VBR, VB, VEU, VEA, VYM, V, XSOE, MMM, AFL, ALL, AMLP, AEP, ADI, APTV, BK, MQY, BX, CPB, COF, CARR, CASY, CB, CHT, CIT, C, CLX, COR, KOR, KOR, CIK, CMI, DRI, DXCM, DEO, QQQE, ETN, ETV, EXG, EW, EMR, ETR, EPD, EMQQ, EXC, FHN, CIBR, FDL, FTF, BEN, GGN, GD, GNTX, GILD, LIT, GSKY, GGM, HL, IIVI, ITW, IFF, ISRG, VTA, PNQI, PSJ, DVY, IVE, IWP, IJH, IWD, IUSG, HYG, MTUM, NEAR, K, KEY, KMB, KOPN, LHX, EL, LPTH, LUMN, MGA, MMC, MA, MCK, MELI, MET, CIF, NGD, NEM, NAT, NOC, NUE, JQC, NAD, ORLY, OTIS, PTON, GHY, PNW, PLUG, SCHW, SCHO, XLV, XLP, XLI, SWBI, SYY, TEL, TSLA, TTD, TMO, TDG, RIG, TRV, TREX, UL, GDX, ANGL, VOE, VCIT, VTRS, WBA, WEC, ERC, WY, WDAY,
- Reduced Positions: VIG, TSM, DIS, VIGI, AMZN, AXP, EDIT, SFST, ARKG, SNOW, SPTL, PEJ, JNJ, NLY, SLV, VNQ, VEEV, T, CVS, DPZ, EEM, UVXY, SPSB, SNV, MO, VXX, CCIV, IAU, NFLX, SCHA, SCHE, PHYS, PSLV, TWLO, VLO, VWO, VMBS, ACN, PEO, ADSK, AXON, BRK.B, BAC, CHKP, CLF, DE, DELL, ET, GIS, GH, IIPR, INTC, RYT, ICLN, EFAV, MDU, NRO, ORCL, PAAS, PFN, RPM, SCHG, SCHV, SCHD, XLK, SWKS, KRE, SPOT, TDOC, TJX, UPS, VGT, WMT, WFC, XLNX, ABMD, AES, AZN, AGR, BGH, BAX, BCE, BDX, HYT, DSU, BCX, BWA, CHW, CSQ, CM, CIM, CLNE, RNP, COP, CTVA, CRSP, CONE, DHR, DAL, DLR, DFS, DOCU, D, DOW, DD, EBC, EMN, ECL, FAST, FXD, FBT, FE, F, FT, GSIE, GEM, HTD, IP, RSP, VVR, IEMG, IVW, EFA, IUSV, IYW, IJS, IGSB, ITB, ITA, USMV, JQUA, KEYS, MPC, MU, TAP, MDLZ, MSI, NGG, NKE, NOK, NVG, JRS, NXPI, PH, PCSB, PENN, PBCT, PSX, PINS, PNC, PPG, DGX, RTX, ROKU, SLB, FNDA, STX, SO, XAR, XBI, XHB, SPYD, STWD, SYK, TT, X, SMH, BND, VO, VV, VDE, VGI, VOD, VUZI, EAD, XYL, YUM, ZTS, ZM,
- Sold Out: GE, PDBC, EWJ, FTCS, CHPT, CHPT, ETSY, RDN, SH, FISV, QS, MGTA, SLQD, BHC, LEU, PW, MTCH, QCLN, MARA, RKT, BEPC, UTZ, MPW, HIG, EXAS, BXMT, MCR, FCO, INSG,
These are the top 5 holdings of SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 459,617 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,924 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,281 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,695 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,890 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31%
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.64 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $33.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Sh (JNUG)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Sh. The purchase prices were between $78.18 and $114.96, with an estimated average price of $96.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust (CPZ)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 64,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.57 and $53.94, with an estimated average price of $52.19. The stock is now traded at around $56.182800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $132.75 and $155.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $146.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 61.23%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $234.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 297.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 142.35%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.23. The stock is now traded at around $57.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 26,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 38.87%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $120.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 114.26%. The purchase prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 79.47%. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $327.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.
