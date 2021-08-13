SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC Buys Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Sh, American Century Sustainable Equity ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Invesco Optimum Yiel

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC Buys Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Sh, American Century Sustainable Equity ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Invesco Optimum Yiel

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Sh, American Century Sustainable Equity ETF, Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC owns 690 stocks with a total value of $827 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seacrest+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 459,617 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,924 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,281 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,695 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,890 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31%
New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.64 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $33.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Sh (JNUG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Sh. The purchase prices were between $78.18 and $114.96, with an estimated average price of $96.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust (CPZ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 64,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.57 and $53.94, with an estimated average price of $52.19. The stock is now traded at around $56.182800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $132.75 and $155.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $146.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 61.23%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $234.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 297.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 142.35%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.23. The stock is now traded at around $57.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 26,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 38.87%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $120.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 114.26%. The purchase prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 79.47%. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $327.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider