SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC Buys Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Sh, American Century Sustainable Equity ETF, Sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Invesco Optimum Yiel

New Purchases: MLPX, JNUG, ESGA, CPZ, ICSH, MMLG, PKG, NWL, BIIB, XOUT, TTAC, FNDB, KNG, UCBI, SI, STZ, WMB, MAR, TLT, RYH, VNQI, RGI, RYF, HDEF, CHPT, CHPT, EVX, LMBS, RSF, GIGB, HNDL, OGN, CGW, PAWZ, PCF, COIN, RDVY, AVXL, EIX, HYMB, ODFL, OKE, CLOV, BHVN, BIDU, SCHQ, AZO, ARVN, PAVE, ARKF, THW, BUD, AB, PFXF, VGK, ALB, EVH, PFFD, FSK, HES, HXL, AKAM, BKLN, BETZ, DOV, IWY, JKI, LIN, QUAL, JLL, DECK, DHY, VICI, ALLE, HPI, NVO, TSN, DBC, FAM, EBAY, TEI, BGIO, SILV, SENS,

SCHP, BA, JKD, QQQ, PHO, PFE, ARKK, MRK, BLOK, KLAC, SCHZ, AMAT, AMD, PAYX, PEP, SILJ, SPHD, TAN, IWM, JKF, JKG, IQLT, CSM, PEG, BSV, VUG, BABA, AVGO, XOM, JKE, JKH, MRNA, QCOM, O, SCHB, GLD, VTV, VIAC, AMT, BGS, BHP, CLM, COST, HACK, SUSB, MAC, PLTR, PYPL, SHW, LUV, SPY, GLDM, ACP, ACTG, AKTS, AQN, ANTM, ADM, ARKW, BLK, BP, RA, CHY, CAT, CMG, CSCO, CMCSA, ED, GLW, EQIX, ROBO, FB, AG, FXO, FCT, FVD, GM, GSK, GS, GWW, TV, JKHY, HSY, HD, HRL, IDN, IBM, PSCH, SPLV, PGX, IBB, EMB, PFF, KHC, KR, LRCX, LLY, LMT, LOW, MAG, MMP, MDT, MS, JHB, ORAN, PM, PPL, PG, PRU, OPP, RIV, ROP, SCHM, SCHH, SCHR, XLE, XLF, XLU, NOW, SHOP, SLYV, RGR, TEF, TFC, VBR, VB, VEU, VEA, VYM, V, XSOE, MMM, AFL, ALL, AMLP, AEP, ADI, APTV, BK, MQY, BX, CPB, COF, CARR, CASY, CB, CHT, CIT, C, CLX, COR, KOR, KOR, CIK, CMI, DRI, DXCM, DEO, QQQE, ETN, ETV, EXG, EW, EMR, ETR, EPD, EMQQ, EXC, FHN, CIBR, FDL, FTF, BEN, GGN, GD, GNTX, GILD, LIT, GSKY, GGM, HL, IIVI, ITW, IFF, ISRG, VTA, PNQI, PSJ, DVY, IVE, IWP, IJH, IWD, IUSG, HYG, MTUM, NEAR, K, KEY, KMB, KOPN, LHX, EL, LPTH, LUMN, MGA, MMC, MA, MCK, MELI, MET, CIF, NGD, NEM, NAT, NOC, NUE, JQC, NAD, ORLY, OTIS, PTON, GHY, PNW, PLUG, SCHW, SCHO, XLV, XLP, XLI, SWBI, SYY, TEL, TSLA, TTD, TMO, TDG, RIG, TRV, TREX, UL, GDX, ANGL, VOE, VCIT, VTRS, WBA, WEC, ERC, WY, WDAY, Reduced Positions: VIG, TSM, DIS, VIGI, AMZN, AXP, EDIT, SFST, ARKG, SNOW, SPTL, PEJ, JNJ, NLY, SLV, VNQ, VEEV, T, CVS, DPZ, EEM, UVXY, SPSB, SNV, MO, VXX, CCIV, IAU, NFLX, SCHA, SCHE, PHYS, PSLV, TWLO, VLO, VWO, VMBS, ACN, PEO, ADSK, AXON, BRK.B, BAC, CHKP, CLF, DE, DELL, ET, GIS, GH, IIPR, INTC, RYT, ICLN, EFAV, MDU, NRO, ORCL, PAAS, PFN, RPM, SCHG, SCHV, SCHD, XLK, SWKS, KRE, SPOT, TDOC, TJX, UPS, VGT, WMT, WFC, XLNX, ABMD, AES, AZN, AGR, BGH, BAX, BCE, BDX, HYT, DSU, BCX, BWA, CHW, CSQ, CM, CIM, CLNE, RNP, COP, CTVA, CRSP, CONE, DHR, DAL, DLR, DFS, DOCU, D, DOW, DD, EBC, EMN, ECL, FAST, FXD, FBT, FE, F, FT, GSIE, GEM, HTD, IP, RSP, VVR, IEMG, IVW, EFA, IUSV, IYW, IJS, IGSB, ITB, ITA, USMV, JQUA, KEYS, MPC, MU, TAP, MDLZ, MSI, NGG, NKE, NOK, NVG, JRS, NXPI, PH, PCSB, PENN, PBCT, PSX, PINS, PNC, PPG, DGX, RTX, ROKU, SLB, FNDA, STX, SO, XAR, XBI, XHB, SPYD, STWD, SYK, TT, X, SMH, BND, VO, VV, VDE, VGI, VOD, VUZI, EAD, XYL, YUM, ZTS, ZM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Sh, American Century Sustainable Equity ETF, Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, sells General Electric Co, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC owns 690 stocks with a total value of $827 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 459,617 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,924 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,281 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,695 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,890 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.31%

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.64 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $33.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Sh. The purchase prices were between $78.18 and $114.96, with an estimated average price of $96.67. The stock is now traded at around $67.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Calamos L/S Equity & Dynamic Inc Trust. The purchase prices were between $20.02 and $21.33, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 64,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.57 and $53.94, with an estimated average price of $52.19. The stock is now traded at around $56.182800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 25,264 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.42 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 23,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Packaging Corp of America. The purchase prices were between $132.75 and $155.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $146.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,228 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 61.23%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $234.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 297.81%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $58.93. The stock is now traded at around $221.910900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 21,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 142.35%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $52.23. The stock is now traded at around $57.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 26,162 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 38.87%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $120.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 114.26%. The purchase prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.07. The stock is now traded at around $49.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in KLA Corp by 79.47%. The purchase prices were between $286.74 and $355.08, with an estimated average price of $320.94. The stock is now traded at around $327.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,767 shares as of 2021-06-30.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The sale prices were between $17.24 and $20.1, with an estimated average price of $18.99.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $69.47, with an estimated average price of $68.03.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

SeaCrest Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37.