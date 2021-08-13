Bard Associates Inc Buys Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio, Urban-gro Inc, Sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Intrusion Inc, Ondas Holdings Inc

New Purchases: TTP, PSCU, UGRO, GOED, ONDS, DTST, EIC, EIC, OCCI, VVOS, NUWE, BKTI, AMPG, PLYM, WHF, GPX, SILV, SAR, LAKE, VCSH, CPT, EYPT, PAVE, VMD, RSSS,

CELH, INTZ, NEO, TYL, INUV, ATOM, ENSG, BEEM, NEWT, IEX, IIN, IRT, Sold Out: 1B8, GFN, HDSN, GNUS,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio, Urban-gro Inc, 1847 Goedeker Inc, Ondas Holdings Inc, sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Intrusion Inc, Ondas Holdings Inc, NeoGenomics Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bard Associates Inc. As of 2021Q2, Bard Associates Inc owns 174 stocks with a total value of $306 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 103,875 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 122,100 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) - 54,570 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. The Joint Corp (JYNT) - 71,165 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) - 998,460 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%

Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.23 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 176,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $62.61 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.389000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 53,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Urban-gro Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $8.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 284,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 643,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Ondas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.73 and $9.69, with an estimated average price of $7.93. The stock is now traded at around $7.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 272,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Data Storage Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.09 and $9.6, with an estimated average price of $7.04. The stock is now traded at around $3.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 337,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Associates Inc added to a holding in Hoegh LNG Partners LP by 263.72%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $16.5. The stock is now traded at around $4.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 117,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Associates Inc added to a holding in Archrock Inc by 1377.85%. The purchase prices were between $8.51 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $7.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 180,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Associates Inc added to a holding in Enviva Partners LP by 203.01%. The purchase prices were between $47.01 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 41,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Associates Inc added to a holding in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP by 200.05%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.59. The stock is now traded at around $14.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 168,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Associates Inc added to a holding in Smith-Midland Corp by 441.04%. The purchase prices were between $10.99 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $15.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 71,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Associates Inc added to a holding in USA Compression Partners LP by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $15.56. The stock is now traded at around $15.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 233,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in Ondas Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.64 and $8.42, with an estimated average price of $6.51.

Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $11.6 and $19.01, with an estimated average price of $16.89.

Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in Hudson Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $1.61 and $3.41, with an estimated average price of $2.39.

Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in Genius Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $1.37 and $2.13, with an estimated average price of $1.75.