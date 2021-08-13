Bard Associates Inc Buys Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc, PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio, Urban-gro Inc, Sells Celsius Holdings Inc, Intrusion Inc, Ondas Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: TTP, PSCU, UGRO, GOED, ONDS, DTST, EIC, EIC, OCCI, VVOS, NUWE, BKTI, AMPG, PLYM, WHF, GPX, SILV, SAR, LAKE, VCSH, CPT, EYPT, PAVE, VMD, RSSS,
- Added Positions: AROC, HMLP, EVA, LMRK, SMID, USAC, RMT, UWM, ISDR, TPZ, FFC, VTIP, GDX, EQX, VMBS, CTT, BANX, OR, GDXJ, BBDC, RGLD, ORCC, EPM, WPM, ECC, AJX, APTS, HROW, ISR, VWTR, NEPH, SOHO, SLV, TREC, LOAN, PWFL, ITI, PSTL, LEGH, TBLT, RMNI, TACT, SELF, LAND, SACH, ODC, REED, NMFC, CORR, CSWC, ARCC,
- Reduced Positions: CELH, INTZ, NEO, TYL, INUV, ATOM, ENSG, BEEM, NEWT, IEX, IIN, IRT,
- Sold Out: 1B8, GFN, HDSN, GNUS,
For the details of BARD ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bard+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BARD ASSOCIATES INC
- Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 103,875 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
- II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 122,100 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) - 54,570 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio.
- The Joint Corp (JYNT) - 71,165 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
- One Stop Systems Inc (OSS) - 998,460 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.23 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 176,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (PSCU)
Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $62.61 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $65.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.389000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 53,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Urban-gro Inc (UGRO)
Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Urban-gro Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.08 and $10.45, with an estimated average price of $8.8. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 284,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 1847 Goedeker Inc (GOED)
Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in 1847 Goedeker Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.82 and $8.99, with an estimated average price of $5.52. The stock is now traded at around $2.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 643,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS)
Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Ondas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.73 and $9.69, with an estimated average price of $7.93. The stock is now traded at around $7.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 272,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Data Storage Corp (DTST)
Bard Associates Inc initiated holding in Data Storage Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.09 and $9.6, with an estimated average price of $7.04. The stock is now traded at around $3.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 337,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)
Bard Associates Inc added to a holding in Hoegh LNG Partners LP by 263.72%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $16.5. The stock is now traded at around $4.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 117,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Archrock Inc (AROC)
Bard Associates Inc added to a holding in Archrock Inc by 1377.85%. The purchase prices were between $8.51 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $9.34. The stock is now traded at around $7.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 180,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)
Bard Associates Inc added to a holding in Enviva Partners LP by 203.01%. The purchase prices were between $47.01 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $55.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 41,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK)
Bard Associates Inc added to a holding in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP by 200.05%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $13.26, with an estimated average price of $12.59. The stock is now traded at around $14.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 168,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Smith-Midland Corp (SMID)
Bard Associates Inc added to a holding in Smith-Midland Corp by 441.04%. The purchase prices were between $10.99 and $23.6, with an estimated average price of $15.73. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 71,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)
Bard Associates Inc added to a holding in USA Compression Partners LP by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $15.56. The stock is now traded at around $15.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 233,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ondas Holdings Inc (1B8)
Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in Ondas Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.64 and $8.42, with an estimated average price of $6.51.Sold Out: (GFN)
Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $11.6 and $19.01, with an estimated average price of $16.89.Sold Out: Hudson Technologies Inc (HDSN)
Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in Hudson Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $1.61 and $3.41, with an estimated average price of $2.39.Sold Out: Genius Brands International Inc (GNUS)
Bard Associates Inc sold out a holding in Genius Brands International Inc. The sale prices were between $1.37 and $2.13, with an estimated average price of $1.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of BARD ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:
1. BARD ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BARD ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BARD ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BARD ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment