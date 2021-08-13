Sasco Capital Inc Buys JELD-WEN Holding Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Summit Materials Inc, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, Caleres Inc

New Purchases: SUM, RGS,

SUM, RGS, Added Positions: JELD, BBBY, SYY, PRGO, CFX, PDCO, CAG, SPTN, CVA, MGY,

JELD, BBBY, SYY, PRGO, CFX, PDCO, CAG, SPTN, CVA, MGY, Reduced Positions: VER, HHC, NVT, CAL, SRCL, CCK,

VER, HHC, NVT, CAL, SRCL, CCK, Sold Out: STAY, OC,

Investment company Sasco Capital Inc Current Portfolio ) buys JELD-WEN Holding Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Summit Materials Inc, Sysco Corp, Regis Corp, sells Extended Stay America Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, Caleres Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sasco Capital Inc . As of 2021Q2, Sasco Capital Inc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $848 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SASCO CAPITAL INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sasco+capital+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) - 899,585 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.58% Newell Brands Inc (NWL) - 1,459,927 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. nVent Electric PLC (NVT) - 1,206,702 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.54% VEREIT Inc (VER) - 820,473 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.42% Genuine Parts Co (GPC) - 296,476 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio.

Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Summit Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.81 and $36.16, with an estimated average price of $31.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 288,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Regis Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $7.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 137,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc by 4105.44%. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $31.15, with an estimated average price of $28.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 812,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc by 228.38%. The purchase prices were between $23.32 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 668,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 47.51%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $79.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 145,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $14.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79.