Sasco Capital Inc Buys JELD-WEN Holding Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Summit Materials Inc, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, Caleres Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sasco Capital Inc (Current Portfolio) buys JELD-WEN Holding Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Summit Materials Inc, Sysco Corp, Regis Corp, sells Extended Stay America Inc, Owens-Corning Inc, Caleres Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sasco Capital Inc . As of 2021Q2, Sasco Capital Inc owns 48 stocks with a total value of $848 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SASCO CAPITAL INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sasco+capital+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SASCO CAPITAL INC
  1. Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) - 899,585 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.58%
  2. Newell Brands Inc (NWL) - 1,459,927 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio.
  3. nVent Electric PLC (NVT) - 1,206,702 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.54%
  4. VEREIT Inc (VER) - 820,473 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.42%
  5. Genuine Parts Co (GPC) - 296,476 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Summit Materials Inc (SUM)

Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Summit Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.81 and $36.16, with an estimated average price of $31.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 288,130 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Regis Corp (RGS)

Sasco Capital Inc initiated holding in Regis Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.64 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $7.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 137,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD)

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc by 4105.44%. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $31.15, with an estimated average price of $28.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 812,449 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc by 228.38%. The purchase prices were between $23.32 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 668,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 47.51%. The purchase prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $79.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 145,180 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY)

Sasco Capital Inc added to a holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.66 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $12.82. The stock is now traded at around $14.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)

Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Sold Out: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

Sasco Capital Inc sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of SASCO CAPITAL INC . Also check out:

1. SASCO CAPITAL INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. SASCO CAPITAL INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SASCO CAPITAL INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SASCO CAPITAL INC keeps buying
