Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core S&

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ISHARES TRUST, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC owns 121 stocks with a total value of $427 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 1,443,042 shares, 18.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 644,484 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.88% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 501,633 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51% Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 446,127 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.13% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 267,860 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.07%

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $176.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 17,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $89.86 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $102.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 14,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals. The purchase prices were between $13.48 and $14.05, with an estimated average price of $13.85. The stock is now traded at around $14.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.42 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $23.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust. The purchase prices were between $25.41 and $26.23, with an estimated average price of $25.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Municipal Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $13.76, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $13.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.13%. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $67.75. The stock is now traded at around $69.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 446,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 180.56%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 245,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.07%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 267,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 163.93%. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $49.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 57,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 97.65%. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $25.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 230.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $14.15.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund III. The sale prices were between $10.55 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $11.03.

Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD CALIFORNIA QUALITY FUND, INC.. The sale prices were between $14.73 and $15.84, with an estimated average price of $15.22.