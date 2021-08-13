Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Core S&

- New Purchases: VIOV, EDC, VGM, NBB, BTT, VKQ, VMO, EVN, RMI, RMI, RMM, RMM, BYM, EVM, MAV, CXE, DSM,
- Added Positions: VYMI, SPYV, SCHV, VTEB, SHM, VTV, FNDF, ITM, VBR, BSV, BBN, EIM, VIOG, VIGI, NNY, PCK, MHD, VBK, MMU, CXH, XOM, TUR, THD, VCF, MNP, SBI,
- Reduced Positions: SPYG, QUAL, IEMG, IVV, SCHG, MUB, IUSG, IMTM, ACWV, VWO, ISTB, JPM, VT, TFI, NKX, IGIB, VYM, MSFT, BRK.B, MCD, EOG, LUV, VWOB, BLV, DRI, AAL, BTA, GS, MFM, SUB, PNF, IAU, AAPL, DIS, TGT, PXD, EMN, BBY, BAC, NBW, KSM, MVF, CMU,
- Sold Out: MTUM, IWF, MYF, MQY, PZC, MCA, NAC, RMI, RMI, MYJ, MEN, KTF, ECH, MYD, DMF, HPE, EPU, AXP, PNI,
For the details of Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ackerman+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC
- Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 1,443,042 shares, 18.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 644,484 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.88%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 501,633 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51%
- Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) - 446,127 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.13%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 267,860 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.07%
Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $176.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 17,756 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Direxion Daily Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (EDC)
Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $89.86 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $102.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 14,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM)
Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals. The purchase prices were between $13.48 and $14.05, with an estimated average price of $13.85. The stock is now traded at around $14.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,621 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)
Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.42 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $22.78. The stock is now traded at around $23.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)
Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust. The purchase prices were between $25.41 and $26.23, with an estimated average price of $25.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)
Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Municipal Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $13.76, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $13.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,048 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.13%. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $70.24, with an estimated average price of $67.75. The stock is now traded at around $69.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 446,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)
Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 180.56%. The purchase prices were between $37.7 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $39.33. The stock is now traded at around $40.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 245,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.07%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $70.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 267,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)
Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 163.93%. The purchase prices were between $49.38 and $49.6, with an estimated average price of $49.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 57,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN)
Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 97.65%. The purchase prices were between $24.39 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $25.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)
Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 230.51%. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $13.52. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,649 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd (MYF)
Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Invstmt Fd. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $14.15.Sold Out: Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc (MQY)
Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $16.88, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Sold Out: PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund III (PZC)
Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund III. The sale prices were between $10.55 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $11.03.Sold Out: BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD CALIFORNIA QUALITY FUND, INC. (MCA)
Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD CALIFORNIA QUALITY FUND, INC.. The sale prices were between $14.73 and $15.84, with an estimated average price of $15.22.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment