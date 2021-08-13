Logo
Albion Financial Group Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, Repro-Med Systems Inc, Sells General Electric Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Albion Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, Repro-Med Systems Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF, sells General Electric Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Celanese Corp, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Albion Financial Group . As of 2021Q2, Albion Financial Group owns 540 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/albion+financial+group+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 274,804 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11%
  2. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 821,524 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 449,112 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 166,209 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,032 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
New Purchase: Repro-Med Systems Inc (KRMD)

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Repro-Med Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $3.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST)

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.58 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $60.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.822100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 36,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $170.190200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.94 and $101.91, with an estimated average price of $98.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- (EMNT)

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $100.39 and $100.62, with an estimated average price of $100.54. The stock is now traded at around $100.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 172.45%. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 174,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 31.92%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 186,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 223.67%. The purchase prices were between $65.77 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $67.49. The stock is now traded at around $70.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 46,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 499.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 35,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $486.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 33.19%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Celanese Corp (CE)

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Celanese Corp. The sale prices were between $146.47 and $169.03, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWS)

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF. The sale prices were between $22.72 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $23.39.

Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Sold Out: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $52.07 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $52.68.

Sold Out: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $27.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP . Also check out:

1. ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP keeps buying
