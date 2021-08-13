Albion Financial Group Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, Repro-Med Systems Inc, Sells General Electric Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

- New Purchases: KRMD, CRBN, JUST, SHE, JMST, EMNT, GRNB, JPHY, UBER, ERTH, SLG, SPG, LULU, UPST, DYNT, IZRL, GTX, CCV, VIEW, CLIX, BUG, BKLN, ARKQ, COIN, ARKF, DCRC, OGN, RFG, UTSL, TQQQ, TOKE, SPXS, SDS, SCHR, SBIO, RYH, FVD, QCLN, PRNT, PAWZ, LAZR, IVOG, ICLN, HDV, WFC, CRSP, ETSY, TLRY, TLRY, VRAY, NEP, AMC, EXPI, JAZZ, KULR, VMI, TSM, PENN, NAV, ERIC, SNGX, CAJ, ALB, BEPC, OPEN, AMD, ABNB, LUXAU, CMLF, U, GSAH, DKNG, RBLX, MNMD, VVNT, CSTL, ZM, PINS, LTHM, NIO, BNGO,
- Added Positions: IGIB, PTON, IGLB, ADBE, ONEQ, TMO, IBM, ISRG, AVGO, CVX, INTU, MRK, BLK, IBB, AFL, AMAT, CCI, AWK, HASI, SUSB, A, WSM, XYL, PYPL, AMGN, BBY, CTSH, NKE, SBUX, ENPH, SEDG, QQQ, SPY, MMM, BAX, NNN, DLR, ECL, EQIX, GPC, HAS, HON, ITRI, MDT, CRM, SMG, UNH, WEC, BABA, RUN, IIPR, VCSH, VEU, WDIV, T, ACN, CAT, ED, CWCO, D, JNJ, LEG, MTD, MS, TGT, TXN, CUBE, VZ, GBDC, MRNA, GLD, MO, ARCC, IFF, LMT, MCD, PAYX, PEP, SO, UNP, WMT, MAIN, TTD, DVY, SDY, SLV, VIG, XLE, XLF, CRL, F, HEP, CEQP, LYG, MMP, NFLX, NVS, O, SYK, TER, MA, BR, WKHS, LYB, KMI, FB, ABBV, FOXF, FATE, ESNT, PAYC, ACB, STOR, SQ, APPN, DOCU, LMND, SNOW, QS, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW, IWM, MJ, PFF, SCHF, SDOG, SJNK,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, AAPL, JPST, FLRN, VGSH, IJR, IUSG, MSFT, VGIT, IJH, HD, GOOGL, DIS, SRLN, FISV, GILD, AMZN, TSCO, ABT, INTC, TJX, XLRE, BRK.B, SCHW, CUT, ADP, BAC, KO, CAG, LW, UPS, DUK, ORCL, SCHM, PRFZ, RYT, NVDA, EMR, EWJ, DGRW, DGRO, SCHG, SPLV, EPD, AEP, VUG, ES, SCHZ, TOTL, JCI, AZN, XOM, VTRS, CVS, LHX, CRWD, PFE, GOOG, DAL, RFI, XEL, EVRG, DVN, PG, STX,
- Sold Out: GE, CE, EWS, PS, SUSC, FBND, BOND, BL, CLR, BDX, OVV, FTK, ILMN, HSTO, PRSP, LH, EOLS, AMPY, LRCX, KALV, GWPH, RP, FSLR, WU, ET, SPH, STT, WPM, SLB, PETS, PTEN, OXY, MAR, MRO,
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 274,804 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 821,524 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 449,112 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 166,209 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,032 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Repro-Med Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $3.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST)
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.58 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $60.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.822100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 36,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $170.190200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE)
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.94 and $101.91, with an estimated average price of $98.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange- (EMNT)
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $100.39 and $100.62, with an estimated average price of $100.54. The stock is now traded at around $100.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 172.45%. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 174,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 31.92%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 186,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 223.67%. The purchase prices were between $65.77 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $67.49. The stock is now traded at around $70.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 46,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 499.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 35,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $486.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 33.19%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Celanese Corp (CE)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Celanese Corp. The sale prices were between $146.47 and $169.03, with an estimated average price of $158.68.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (EWS)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF. The sale prices were between $22.72 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $23.39.Sold Out: Pluralsight Inc (PS)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.Sold Out: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $52.07 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $52.68.Sold Out: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $27.14.
