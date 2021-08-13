Albion Financial Group Buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, Repro-Med Systems Inc, Sells General Electric Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

New Purchases: KRMD, CRBN, JUST, SHE, JMST, EMNT, GRNB, JPHY, UBER, ERTH, SLG, SPG, LULU, UPST, DYNT, IZRL, GTX, CCV, VIEW, CLIX, BUG, BKLN, ARKQ, COIN, ARKF, DCRC, OGN, RFG, UTSL, TQQQ, TOKE, SPXS, SDS, SCHR, SBIO, RYH, FVD, QCLN, PRNT, PAWZ, LAZR, IVOG, ICLN, HDV, WFC, CRSP, ETSY, TLRY, TLRY, VRAY, NEP, AMC, EXPI, JAZZ, KULR, VMI, TSM, PENN, NAV, ERIC, SNGX, CAJ, ALB, BEPC, OPEN, AMD, ABNB, LUXAU, CMLF, U, GSAH, DKNG, RBLX, MNMD, VVNT, CSTL, ZM, PINS, LTHM, NIO, BNGO,

Investment company Albion Financial Group Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, Repro-Med Systems Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF, sells General Electric Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Celanese Corp, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Albion Financial Group . As of 2021Q2, Albion Financial Group owns 540 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 274,804 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 821,524 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 449,112 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 166,209 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,032 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3%

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Repro-Med Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $3.92. The stock is now traded at around $3.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Just Us Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.58 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $60.64. The stock is now traded at around $64.822100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 36,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $170.190200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.94 and $101.91, with an estimated average price of $98.96. The stock is now traded at around $104.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 21,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Albion Financial Group initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $100.39 and $100.62, with an estimated average price of $100.54. The stock is now traded at around $100.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 172.45%. The purchase prices were between $58.67 and $60.3, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $60.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 174,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 31.92%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 186,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 223.67%. The purchase prices were between $65.77 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $67.49. The stock is now traded at around $70.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 46,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 499.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.53 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 35,930 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 35.30%. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $486.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Albion Financial Group added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 33.19%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 34,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Celanese Corp. The sale prices were between $146.47 and $169.03, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF. The sale prices were between $22.72 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $23.39.

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Pluralsight Inc. The sale prices were between $22.34 and $22.45, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $52.07 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $52.68.

Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $27.14.