King Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Rackspace Technology Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Merck Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Saratoga Springs, NY, based Investment company King Wealth Management Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Rackspace Technology Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc, GDS Holdings, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Merck Inc, Amgen Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, King Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, King Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 171 stocks with a total value of $489 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of King Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/king+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of King Wealth Management Group, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 147,913 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 102,867 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.29%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,804 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 52,259 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 68,996 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.91%
New Purchase: Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.28 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 211,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49. The stock is now traded at around $159.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $128.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 47.91%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 68,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 90,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 197.06%. The purchase prices were between $108.24 and $149.26, with an estimated average price of $123.74. The stock is now traded at around $99.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Sold Out: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)

King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of King Wealth Management Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. King Wealth Management Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. King Wealth Management Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. King Wealth Management Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that King Wealth Management Group, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
