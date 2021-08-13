King Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Rackspace Technology Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Merck Inc

New Purchases: RXT, DAL, GDS, WSM, KMX, TCOM, GS, PRU, UTL, VTV, DEO, LAZ, LQDA,

Saratoga Springs, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Rackspace Technology Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc, GDS Holdings, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Merck Inc, Amgen Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, King Wealth Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, King Wealth Management Group, LLC owns 171 stocks with a total value of $489 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of King Wealth Management Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/king+wealth+management+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 147,913 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 102,867 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,804 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 52,259 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 68,996 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.91%

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.28 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 211,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49. The stock is now traded at around $159.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $128.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 47.91%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 68,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 90,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 197.06%. The purchase prices were between $108.24 and $149.26, with an estimated average price of $123.74. The stock is now traded at around $99.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66.