King Wealth Management Group, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Rackspace Technology Inc, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Merck Inc

- New Purchases: RXT, DAL, GDS, WSM, KMX, TCOM, GS, PRU, UTL, VTV, DEO, LAZ, LQDA,
- Added Positions: IJH, IVV, ITOT, MSFT, ZG, IJR, IEFA, IEMG, HD, AMZN, JPM, LMT, NVDA, COST, MA, DIA, JD, GOOGL, FISV, UNH, DIS, AGG, PFF, IEF, FBND, TGT, ABBV, ORCL, XOM, KO, T, PFE, MSTR, INTC, CSCO, AROW, TIP,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, AMD, QQQ, MRK, AMGN, TGTX, AAPL, GMAB, BABA, HALO, V, WEN, WMT, TEAM, HZNP, TSLA, UTHR, DG, UPS, IBM, MINT, AMAT, RTX, GBAB, SWKS, F, FXI, SDOG,
- Sold Out: GE, ACAD, QCOM,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 147,913 shares, 10.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 102,867 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.29%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,804 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 52,259 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 68,996 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.91%
King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Rackspace Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.28 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $13.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 211,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.87 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $57.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Williams-Sonoma Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.93 and $187.04, with an estimated average price of $170.49. The stock is now traded at around $159.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63. The stock is now traded at around $128.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $24.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 47.91%. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $272.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 68,996 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 21.60%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $102.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 90,396 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 197.06%. The purchase prices were between $108.24 and $149.26, with an estimated average price of $123.74. The stock is now traded at around $99.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,060 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,073 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.Sold Out: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
King Wealth Management Group, LLC sold out a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $19.4 and $27.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66.
Here is the complete portfolio of King Wealth Management Group, LLC. Also check out:
