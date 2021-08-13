Rho Capital Partners Inc Buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ON24 Inc, Sells ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Cara Therapeutics Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rho Capital Partners Inc Buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ON24 Inc, Sells ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Cara Therapeutics Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Rho Capital Partners Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ON24 Inc, sells ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Cara Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rho Capital Partners Inc. As of 2021Q2, Rho Capital Partners Inc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rho+capital+partners+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC
  1. ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) - 24,142,341 shares, 76.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) - 24,142,341 shares, 76.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. ON24 Inc (ONTF) - 3,637,894 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) - 3,766,666 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio.
  5. Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) - 1,499,058 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.19%
New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Rho Capital Partners Inc initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 76.77%. The holding were 24,142,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Rho Capital Partners Inc initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 76.77%. The holding were 24,142,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ON24 Inc (ONTF)

Rho Capital Partners Inc initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.63 and $48.51, with an estimated average price of $39.27. The stock is now traded at around $21.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.81%. The holding were 3,637,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Rho Capital Partners Inc sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Rho Capital Partners Inc sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. Also check out:

1. RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider