Rho Capital Partners Inc Buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ON24 Inc, Sells ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Cara Therapeutics Inc

- ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) - 24,142,341 shares, 76.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ON24 Inc (ONTF) - 3,637,894 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) - 3,766,666 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio.
- Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) - 1,499,058 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.19%
Rho Capital Partners Inc initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 76.77%. The holding were 24,142,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Rho Capital Partners Inc initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.63 and $48.51, with an estimated average price of $39.27. The stock is now traded at around $21.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.81%. The holding were 3,637,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
Rho Capital Partners Inc sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.Sold Out: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
