Rho Capital Partners Inc Buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ON24 Inc, Sells ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Cara Therapeutics Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ON24 Inc, sells ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Cara Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rho Capital Partners Inc. As of 2021Q2, Rho Capital Partners Inc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rho+capital+partners+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) - 24,142,341 shares, 76.77% of the total portfolio. New Position ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) - 24,142,341 shares, 76.77% of the total portfolio. New Position ON24 Inc (ONTF) - 3,637,894 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. New Position NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) - 3,766,666 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) - 1,499,058 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.19%

Rho Capital Partners Inc initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $35.69, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 76.77%. The holding were 24,142,341 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rho Capital Partners Inc initiated holding in ON24 Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.63 and $48.51, with an estimated average price of $39.27. The stock is now traded at around $21.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.81%. The holding were 3,637,894 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rho Capital Partners Inc sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83.

