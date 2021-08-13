Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Troy, NY, based Investment company Bouchey Financial Group Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owns 50 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bouchey+financial+group+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd
  1. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 67,403 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E (VSMV) - 326,443 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 64,197 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 81,676 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 37,676 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75.27%
New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $186.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.98%. The holding were 67,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E (VSMV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E. The purchase prices were between $35.85 and $38.28, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.908000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.7%. The holding were 326,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $181.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.25%. The holding were 64,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.5%. The holding were 81,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.15%. The holding were 121,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.06 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $56.81. The stock is now traded at around $57.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 68,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 128.19%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 45.02%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $261.82 and $291.02, with an estimated average price of $278.92.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03.

Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $48.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd. Also check out:

1. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bouchey Financial Group Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider