Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate

Troy, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owns 50 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 67,403 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. New Position VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E (VSMV) - 326,443 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 64,197 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 81,676 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 37,676 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75.27%

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $186.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.98%. The holding were 67,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E. The purchase prices were between $35.85 and $38.28, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.908000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.7%. The holding were 326,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $181.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.25%. The holding were 64,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.5%. The holding were 81,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.15%. The holding were 121,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.06 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $56.81. The stock is now traded at around $57.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 68,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 128.19%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 45.02%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $261.82 and $291.02, with an estimated average price of $278.92.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $48.03.