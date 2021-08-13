Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate

- New Purchases: VXF, VSMV, MTUM, TIP, FIXD, FMB, BND, HD, PPL, XOM, OUNZ, SPYV, SPTS, IJR, V, UNH, MCD, WTRG, CVX, GBF, CRM, NKE, IYR, TY, GS, WMK, MMM, MRK, NEE, APD, MDT, OKE, LMT, ADP, DOW, FNB,
- Added Positions: IVV, T, PG,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, VB, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, BRK.B, JPM, VZ, HON,
- Sold Out: SCHB, AGG, USMV, RYT, BSV, TOTL, DGRW, VIG, VFH, MGV, VGT, SCHA, SPY, NYF, MUB, VTEB, RSP, IWM, BAC, UNP, SDY, GOOG, SCHX, GOOGL, VNQ, VYM, XLK, JPST, SCHO, SCHD, VTV, IAGG, VUG, PM, NUE, HACK, FB, PCRX, SCHM, MO, TSLA, BA, KEY, IBUY, VWO, IBM, VEU, VCIT, IGM, IWR, DIS, TQQQ, WFC, CMCSA, XLF, XLE, AXP, ARKK, NOBL, GE, INTC, VCR, SPXL, PEP, SIRI,
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 67,403 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E (VSMV) - 326,443 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 64,197 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 81,676 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 37,676 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75.27%
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $186.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.98%. The holding were 67,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E (VSMV)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E. The purchase prices were between $35.85 and $38.28, with an estimated average price of $37.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.908000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.7%. The holding were 326,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $181.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.25%. The holding were 64,197 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83. The stock is now traded at around $129.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.5%. The holding were 81,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.15%. The holding were 121,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.06 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $56.81. The stock is now traded at around $57.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 68,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 128.19%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 45.02%. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $261.82 and $291.02, with an estimated average price of $278.92.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.76 and $82.28, with an estimated average price of $82.03.Sold Out: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $48.25, with an estimated average price of $48.03.
