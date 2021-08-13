KC Investment Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp

- New Purchases: VUG, OMFL, COP, RGI, RTM, BAR, NVDA, VXF, ABT, CIEN, JMST,
- Added Positions: JPST, IWM, BKLN, VOE, MSFT, AMZN, VLUE, MPC, IEMG, DIS, VB, IJS, PEP, JPM, BRK.B, VZ, SCHX, CFG, MRK, VOO, LMT, JNJ, DHR, STIP, CSCO, GOOGL, TMUS, AAPL, UNH, BAC, PDBC, ADBE, ALLY, LQD, FB, ZTS, PG, SPGI, LHX, FITB, NEE, EXPE, COST, AON, XLE, IWN, SNPS, GOVT, DGRO, AGG, USHY, PYPL, KEY, ASML, AJG, CRL, CME, CINF, KO, EQIX, HD, SYF, MCD, ODFL, SBUX, PLD, WMT, MA, BX, V, HCA, MO, VOT,
- Reduced Positions: ARKK, HTA, CRM, IEFA, PGX, BABA, QCOM, INTC, SCHB, BMY, PNW, PAA, MGV, KEYS, AGR, ARCC, GOOG, MGK, T, PM, PAYX, SPY, VBR,
- Sold Out: EW, GLD, KMB, BUD,
For the details of KC Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kc+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KC Investment Advisors, LLC
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 336,288 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.78%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 13,585 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 36,205 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 8,336 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,607 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.33%
KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $48.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 12,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $176.69, with an estimated average price of $167. The stock is now traded at around $172.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.34 and $191.32, with an estimated average price of $185.44. The stock is now traded at around $192.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 336,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 329.92%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 7,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 128.88%. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 62,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 209.88%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $105.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
KC Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68.
