KC Investment Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KC Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, KC Investment Advisors, LLC owns 146 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 336,288 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.78% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 13,585 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 36,205 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 8,336 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,607 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.33%

KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $48.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 12,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $176.69, with an estimated average price of $167. The stock is now traded at around $172.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.34 and $191.32, with an estimated average price of $185.44. The stock is now traded at around $192.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 336,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 329.92%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 7,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 128.88%. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 62,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 209.88%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $105.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

KC Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68.