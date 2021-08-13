Logo
KC Investment Advisors, LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company KC Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, sells Edwards Lifesciences Corp, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Kimberly-Clark Corp, ARK Innovation ETF, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KC Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, KC Investment Advisors, LLC owns 146 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KC Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kc+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KC Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 336,288 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.78%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 13,585 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 36,205 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 8,336 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,607 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.33%
New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $299.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,372 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL)

KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $48.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 12,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $55.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 5,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $176.69, with an estimated average price of $167. The stock is now traded at around $172.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,838 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI)

KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $177.34 and $191.32, with an estimated average price of $185.44. The stock is now traded at around $192.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,623 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GraniteShares Gold Shares (BAR)

KC Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

KC Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.78%. The purchase prices were between $50.6 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $50.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 336,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

KC Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 329.92%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $221.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 7,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

KC Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 128.88%. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 62,157 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

KC Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 209.88%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 5,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

KC Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.72%. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $105.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

KC Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

KC Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $83.64 and $104.76, with an estimated average price of $93.97.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

KC Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

KC Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

KC Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $62.85 and $79.35, with an estimated average price of $72.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of KC Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. KC Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KC Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KC Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KC Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
