HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, General Electric Co, iShares Gold T

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Erie, PA, based Investment company HBK Sorce Advisory LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, Coinbase Global Inc, sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, General Electric Co, iShares Gold Trust, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC. As of 2021Q2, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owns 586 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hbk+sorce+advisory+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 3,375,254 shares, 19.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
  2. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,102,453 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 1,205,318 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  4. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 1,871,105 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 852,089 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.19%
New Purchase: Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $47.09, with an estimated average price of $46.15. The stock is now traded at around $48.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 1,871,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 355,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF (TPYP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC initiated holding in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.04 and $23.62, with an estimated average price of $21.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 264,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.54, with an estimated average price of $37.8. The stock is now traded at around $38.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 107,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.66 and $342, with an estimated average price of $259.21. The stock is now traded at around $261.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,022 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC initiated holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $26.91, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $26.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.74%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 73.85%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 84,244 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 28.24%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $717.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 126.21%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 305.46%. The purchase prices were between $81.92 and $82.68, with an estimated average price of $82.36. The stock is now traded at around $82.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $120.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 23,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.

Sold Out: Information Services Group Inc (III)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Information Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $4.3 and $6.06, with an estimated average price of $5.17.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.45 and $57.21, with an estimated average price of $56.88.

Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC. Also check out:

1. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HBK Sorce Advisory LLC keeps buying

