Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. Buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Medtronic PLC, ONEOK Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tower Wealth Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 67,403 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.91% VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E (VSMV) - 326,443 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.69% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 64,197 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 81,676 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.08% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 37,676 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.99%

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 60,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $128.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $215.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $186.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 67,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 57.99%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $223.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 37,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.