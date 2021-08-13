Logo
Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. Buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, VanEck Merk Gold Trust, Medtronic PLC, ONEOK Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tower Wealth Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $91 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tower Wealth Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tower+wealth+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tower Wealth Partners, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 67,403 shares, 13.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.91%
  2. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility E (VSMV) - 326,443 shares, 13.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.69%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 64,197 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
  4. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 81,676 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.08%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 37,676 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.99%
New Purchase: VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ)

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Merk Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $16.63 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $17.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 60,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $128.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,803 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19. The stock is now traded at around $52.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $215.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.93 and $70.91, with an estimated average price of $66.01. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 50.91%. The purchase prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $186.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.72%. The holding were 67,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 57.99%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $223.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 37,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tower Wealth Partners, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Tower Wealth Partners, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Tower Wealth Partners, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Tower Wealth Partners, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Tower Wealth Partners, Inc. keeps buying
