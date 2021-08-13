PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd Buys Schlumberger, Helmerich & Payne Inc, Organon, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Micron Technology Inc

- New Purchases: OGN,
- Added Positions: SLB, GOOGL, HP, MRNA, BNTX, ETSY,
- Reduced Positions: ALLY, NVDA, CRTO, SYF, PYPL, MSFT, FB, BABA, ORCL, BKNG,
- Sold Out: MU,
These are the top 5 holdings of PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd
- Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 907,919 shares, 10.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 134,674 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 99,505 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.19%
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 676,542 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.39%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 13,572 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.79%
PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 61.57%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 386,517 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)
PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc by 38.88%. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $34.79, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $27.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 340,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
PARUS FINANCE (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58.
