Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC Buys Performance Food Group Co, Walmart Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Altria Group Inc, General Mills Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Performance Food Group Co, Walmart Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, sells Altria Group Inc, General Mills Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kehrs+ridge+capital%2Cllc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC
  1. Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) - 350,000 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 110,000 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.79%
  3. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) - 210,000 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30%
  4. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 85,000 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 80,000 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $52.92. The stock is now traded at around $46.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.92%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $156.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.5 and $107.41, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81. The stock is now traded at around $342.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.

Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $38.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC.

1. Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC keeps buying
