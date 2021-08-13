Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC Buys Performance Food Group Co, Walmart Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Altria Group Inc, General Mills Inc, Procter & Gamble Co

New Purchases: PFGC, WMT, IFF, TXRH, PM, BURL, MDLZ, CPRI, ORLY, VFC, VWE, STZ, YUM, AMZN, HBI, CHD, BG, TDUP, CAKE, ENR, HSY, HYFM, SKIN, OLLI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Performance Food Group Co, Walmart Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Texas Roadhouse Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, sells Altria Group Inc, General Mills Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC. As of 2021Q2, Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC owns 30 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) - 350,000 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. New Position PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 110,000 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.79% Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) - 210,000 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 85,000 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. New Position International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 80,000 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. New Position

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $52.92. The stock is now traded at around $46.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.92%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $156.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.5 and $107.41, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81. The stock is now traded at around $342.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.

Kehrs Ridge Capital,LLC sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $36.51 and $41.68, with an estimated average price of $38.77.