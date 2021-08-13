qPULA Trading Management LP Buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Comcast Corp, Charter Communications Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

qPULA Trading Management LP Buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Comcast Corp, Charter Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company qPULA Trading Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Citigroup Inc, PPD Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Comcast Corp, Charter Communications Inc, KeyCorp, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, qPULA Trading Management LP. As of 2021Q2, qPULA Trading Management LP owns 125 stocks with a total value of $55 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of qPULA Trading Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qpula+trading+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of qPULA Trading Management LP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 19,752 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.86%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 690 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 590.00%
  3. NIO Inc (NIO) - 30,333 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 283.28%
  4. Intel Corp (INTC) - 25,934 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 186.28%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 23,261 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 23,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 18,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 27,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 21,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 26,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $306.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 3,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

qPULA Trading Management LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 159.86%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 19,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

qPULA Trading Management LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 590.00%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2768.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NIO Inc (NIO)

qPULA Trading Management LP added to a holding in NIO Inc by 283.28%. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 30,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

qPULA Trading Management LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 186.28%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 25,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

qPULA Trading Management LP added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 200.10%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 46,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

qPULA Trading Management LP added to a holding in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 226.66%. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 48,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.

Sold Out: KeyCorp (KEY)

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58.



Here is the complete portfolio of qPULA Trading Management LP. Also check out:

1. qPULA Trading Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. qPULA Trading Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. qPULA Trading Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that qPULA Trading Management LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider