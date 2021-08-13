qPULA Trading Management LP Buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Comcast Corp, Charter Communications Inc

New Purchases: VZ, C, PPD, KO, FCX, SE, ICLN, STLA, BKNG, MRNA, IBM, ROKU, EQNR, QTS, DAL, RF, BEKE, LI, CLF, O, M, BCS, EBAY, ICLR, EWZ, NVAX, SNPS, FISV, MCHP, RELX, MDT, VER, HL, AGNC, XME, BYND, DISCA, APA, CHNG, NOC, RIO, PHG, EMR, WORK, KKR, IEO, CFG, IEV, TFC, QSR, FAST, AON, VTRS, CLVT, JNJ, BMO, EQC, FLEX, VEON, ALLY, BBL, FSLY, BRK.B, FMC, BNS, ERIC, NKLA, LIN, BAX, SLG, GRA, HDB, TD, DISCK, KMX, DOCU, CZR, PYPL, ETSY, RPRX, MUR, ADM, CDEV, KT, BB, KMI, NOV, CX, EQX, PTEN, BTG, SIRI, CPG, GNW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Citigroup Inc, PPD Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Comcast Corp, Charter Communications Inc, KeyCorp, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, qPULA Trading Management LP. As of 2021Q2, qPULA Trading Management LP owns 125 stocks with a total value of $55 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 19,752 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 159.86% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 690 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 590.00% NIO Inc (NIO) - 30,333 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 283.28% Intel Corp (INTC) - 25,934 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 186.28% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 23,261 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. New Position

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 23,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $73.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 18,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 27,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 21,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 26,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

qPULA Trading Management LP initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $306.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 3,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

qPULA Trading Management LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 159.86%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 19,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

qPULA Trading Management LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 590.00%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2768.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

qPULA Trading Management LP added to a holding in NIO Inc by 283.28%. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 30,333 shares as of 2021-06-30.

qPULA Trading Management LP added to a holding in Intel Corp by 186.28%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 25,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

qPULA Trading Management LP added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 200.10%. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 46,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

qPULA Trading Management LP added to a holding in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 226.66%. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 48,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68.

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58.

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5.

qPULA Trading Management LP sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $35.89 and $39.83, with an estimated average price of $37.58.