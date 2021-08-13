Logo
Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC Buys STORE Capital Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Expedia Group Inc, Sells Alteryx Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Bank of Nova Scotia

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys STORE Capital Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Expedia Group Inc, Chewy Inc, Waste Management Inc, sells Alteryx Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Bank of Nova Scotia, Pinterest Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $688 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bridgecreek+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,910 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 256,356 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.44%
  3. IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 55,330 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87%
  4. Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) - 86,505 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.84%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 144,080 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.78%
New Purchase: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in STORE Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.77. The stock is now traded at around $36.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 131,625 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $74.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 34,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Chewy Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.68 and $87.38, with an estimated average price of $77.46. The stock is now traded at around $95.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 31,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7. The stock is now traded at around $148.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 15,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $150.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 79.49%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1851.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 62.58%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $267.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 39.97%. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 31,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc by 20.91%. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $70.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 70,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia. The sale prices were between $60.81 and $68, with an estimated average price of $64.65.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bridgecreek Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
