Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC Buys IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - July, Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd, sells iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC owns 243 stocks with a total value of $431 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pensionmark+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC
  1. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 642,728 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  2. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) - 340,856 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.58%
  3. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 328,043 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.71%
  4. IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) - 158,575 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 123.99%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 239,933 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF)

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.05, with an estimated average price of $42.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 166,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - July (PJUL)

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $29.33 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $29.51. The stock is now traded at around $30.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 77,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd (CDC)

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Compass EMP US EQIncome 100 Enhanced Volatity Wtd. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $66.66, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $66.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 28,595 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.64 and $47.13, with an estimated average price of $46.56. The stock is now traded at around $48.896600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund (GNMA)

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $50.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 16,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM)

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.5 and $48.83, with an estimated average price of $46.39. The stock is now traded at around $46.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 123.99%. The purchase prices were between $122.59 and $133.42, with an estimated average price of $130.03. The stock is now traded at around $132.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 158,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 96.15%. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $89.34, with an estimated average price of $87. The stock is now traded at around $88.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 157,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.69%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.02%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,704 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 56.56%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $21.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 34,956 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 28.05%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $223.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $37.46 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $38.9.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51.

Sold Out: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $14.69 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.96.

Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $54.07 and $64.65, with an estimated average price of $60.14.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $47.38 and $52.6, with an estimated average price of $50.62.



