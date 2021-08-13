Fosun International Ltd Buys BioNTech SE, Ambrx Biopharma Inc, Quantum-Si Inc, Sells Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Trip.com Group, Skyworks Solutions Inc

New Purchases: BNTX, AMAM, QSI, ADI, ALC, AEM, WFG, KC, OXY, ADES, HSBC, CUK, BA, ALB, DLR, ITW, KGC, KLIC, SLGN, TMO, ZYXI, CGNX,

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BioNTech SE, Ambrx Biopharma Inc, Quantum-Si Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Trip.com Group, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Lam Research Corp, Revance Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fosun International Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Fosun International Ltd owns 176 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) - 1,580,777 shares, 25.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) - 10,716,630 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio. ViewRay Inc (VRAY) - 19,519,500 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.05% Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) - 21,521,301 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 9,400,000 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49. The stock is now traded at around $377.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.49%. The holding were 1,580,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $17.04. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 1,932,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Quantum-Si Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $9.49. The stock is now traded at around $7.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 743,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 30,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19. The stock is now traded at around $70.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 65.00%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 79,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 75.11%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2754.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 333.26%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 52,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 178,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 357.68%. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 340,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Trupanion Inc by 97.42%. The purchase prices were between $72 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $96.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 42,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $26.8 and $31.84, with an estimated average price of $28.83.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44.