Fosun International Ltd Buys BioNTech SE, Ambrx Biopharma Inc, Quantum-Si Inc, Sells Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Trip.com Group, Skyworks Solutions Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Fosun International Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys BioNTech SE, Ambrx Biopharma Inc, Quantum-Si Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Trip.com Group, Skyworks Solutions Inc, Lam Research Corp, Revance Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fosun International Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Fosun International Ltd owns 176 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fosun International Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fosun+international+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fosun International Ltd
  1. BioNTech SE (BNTX) - 1,580,777 shares, 25.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) - 10,716,630 shares, 11.17% of the total portfolio.
  3. ViewRay Inc (VRAY) - 19,519,500 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.05%
  4. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) - 21,521,301 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio.
  5. New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 9,400,000 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49. The stock is now traded at around $377.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.49%. The holding were 1,580,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ambrx Biopharma Inc (AMAM)

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $17.04. The stock is now traded at around $16.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 1,932,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Quantum-Si Inc (QSI)

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Quantum-Si Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $9.49. The stock is now traded at around $7.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 743,936 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 30,670 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alcon Inc (ALC)

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.27 and $76.21, with an estimated average price of $71.19. The stock is now traded at around $70.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $73.57, with an estimated average price of $66.58. The stock is now traded at around $59.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 65.00%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 79,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 75.11%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2754.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 6,486 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 333.26%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 52,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $115.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 178,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UBS Group AG (UBS)

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in UBS Group AG by 357.68%. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 340,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Trupanion Inc by 97.42%. The purchase prices were between $72 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $96.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 42,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The sale prices were between $34.71 and $43.74, with an estimated average price of $39.68.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $161.53 and $199.66, with an estimated average price of $177.57.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11.

Sold Out: Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC)

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $26.8 and $31.84, with an estimated average price of $28.83.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $155.9 and $187.99, with an estimated average price of $173.23.

Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fosun International Ltd. Also check out:

1. Fosun International Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fosun International Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fosun International Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fosun International Ltd keeps buying
