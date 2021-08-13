Strategy Capital LLC Buys Cloudflare Inc

Investment company Strategy Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategy Capital LLC. As of 2021Q2, Strategy Capital LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $977 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Strategy Capital LLC. Also check out:
1. Strategy Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Strategy Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Strategy Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Strategy Capital LLC keeps buying
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 178,978 shares, 26.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 402,693 shares, 14.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.87%
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 509,134 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.14%
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 1,512,859 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,896 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.86%
Strategy Capital LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $121.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.53%. The holding were 510,107 shares as of 2021-06-30.
