HYA Advisors, Inc Buys Walmart Inc, Apple Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, Sells QCR Holdings Inc, Lam Research Corp, Visa Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company HYA Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Walmart Inc, Apple Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, sells QCR Holdings Inc, Lam Research Corp, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, HYA Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q2, HYA Advisors, Inc owns 148 stocks with a total value of $239 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HYA Advisors, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hya+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HYA Advisors, Inc
  1. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 199,090 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
  2. Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY) - 96,571 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
  3. O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) - 27,834 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.64%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 33,957 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 34,741 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $105.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $52.21. The stock is now traded at around $52.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,013 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,191 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.73 and $47.15, with an estimated average price of $45.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,297 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (HWBK)

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.19 and $23.67, with an estimated average price of $21.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,898 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ)

HYA Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.79 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 86.69%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $149.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 27,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.26%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 46,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $50.14, with an estimated average price of $50.07. The stock is now traded at around $50.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.30%. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $41.38, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 33,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.40%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

HYA Advisors, Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.26%. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $175.48, with an estimated average price of $169.14. The stock is now traded at around $181.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH)

HYA Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in QCR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.8 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $47.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of HYA Advisors, Inc. Also check out:

1. HYA Advisors, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. HYA Advisors, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HYA Advisors, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HYA Advisors, Inc keeps buying
