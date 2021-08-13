12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC Buys Maximus Inc, Skechers USA Inc, Hub Group Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Progressive Corp, Energizer Holdings Inc

New Purchases: HUBG, SNEX, ATSG,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Maximus Inc, Skechers USA Inc, Hub Group Inc, StoneX Group Inc, Air Transport Services Group Inc, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Progressive Corp, Energizer Holdings Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q2, 12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 704,341 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25% LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 862,518 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 125,983 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 366,192 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83% Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 1,915,942 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13%

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Hub Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.28 and $74.44, with an estimated average price of $68.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 98,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC initiated holding in StoneX Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $70.08, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 40,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 71,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 73.42%. The purchase prices were between $86.72 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.59. The stock is now traded at around $82.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 269,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 256.77%. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $51.9, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $53.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 266,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc by 80.01%. The purchase prices were between $56.8 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $62.56. The stock is now traded at around $61.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 30,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Visteon Corp by 88.69%. The purchase prices were between $108.06 and $131.39, with an estimated average price of $120.36. The stock is now traded at around $113.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.2 and $50.64, with an estimated average price of $46.88.

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $66.34.