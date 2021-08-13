12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC Buys Maximus Inc, Skechers USA Inc, Hub Group Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Progressive Corp, Energizer Holdings Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC Buys Maximus Inc, Skechers USA Inc, Hub Group Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Progressive Corp, Energizer Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chicago, IL, based Investment company 12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Maximus Inc, Skechers USA Inc, Hub Group Inc, StoneX Group Inc, Air Transport Services Group Inc, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Progressive Corp, Energizer Holdings Inc, Compass Minerals International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q2, 12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC owns 31 stocks with a total value of $481 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/12th+street+asset+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC
  1. Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 704,341 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.25%
  2. LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 862,518 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%
  3. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 125,983 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  4. Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 366,192 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83%
  5. Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 1,915,942 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13%
New Purchase: Hub Group Inc (HUBG)

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Hub Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.28 and $74.44, with an estimated average price of $68.11. The stock is now traded at around $67.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 98,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: StoneX Group Inc (SNEX)

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC initiated holding in StoneX Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.34 and $70.08, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $65.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 40,387 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG)

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Air Transport Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 71,584 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Maximus Inc (MMS)

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 73.42%. The purchase prices were between $86.72 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.59. The stock is now traded at around $82.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 269,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Skechers USA Inc (SKX)

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 256.77%. The purchase prices were between $41.58 and $51.9, with an estimated average price of $46.99. The stock is now traded at around $53.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 266,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc by 80.01%. The purchase prices were between $56.8 and $67.8, with an estimated average price of $62.56. The stock is now traded at around $61.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 30,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visteon Corp (VC)

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Visteon Corp by 88.69%. The purchase prices were between $108.06 and $131.39, with an estimated average price of $120.36. The stock is now traded at around $113.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 14,037 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.2 and $50.64, with an estimated average price of $46.88.

Sold Out: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $71.16, with an estimated average price of $66.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of 12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC. Also check out:

1. 12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider