Cambria Investment Management, L.P. Buys Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Value and Momentum ETF, Cambria Global Momentum ETF, Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF, Sells iShares Global Tech ETF, , TCF Financial Corp

- New Purchases: VAMO, GMOM, EYLD, GVAL, FYLD, ICOL, BLDG, WTMF, DBB, HBAN, TNL, QMOM, VMOT, JAZZ, FMF, IHY, DBMF, BAR, VSTO, BCEI, BCEI, DK, REET, HIBB, COWN, CASH, OSTK, PSA, SIVB, FAIL, CUBE, AAWW, GPRE, MYRG, LPRO, REZI, AA, DFIN, BBBY, VRTV, EXR, CUBI, CYH, IRM, MS, AMH, ALTO, IEA, TCS,
- Added Positions: EMLC, TLRY, TLRY, SWBI, DDS, RCII, MUR, COP, NUE, TOL, AAPL, BKE, UFS, PACW, LPX, OLN, STL, SLM, AMCX, ALLY, AYI, BIIB, HVT, MTZ, NUS, PWR, STLD, WHR, QRTEA, ESI, HTH, BPFH, CBT, DLX, DD, ETN, GES, HP, UVV, UHS, VLO, BNDX, ALL, AMP, AGO, AN, BC, CATY, CMA, CMI, FHI, FL, HPQ, HFC, IP, ISBC, JNPR, MAN, HOPE, RL, SLB, SNA, USB, PAG, WBS, WFC, WOR, XRX, ZION, DFS, LYB, BKU, TPH, BCC, ACB, SYF, HEXO, NVT, AFL, ARW, CVX, HUN, JPM, LNC, MSM, MCK, MET, PNC, RS, SANM, SWM, TSN, UNM, WBA, INT, WU, CVI, NEPT, DISCK, VOYA, CFG, HPE, FOX, BND, VGIT, INTC, MTB, PDBC, IIPR, YCBD, STZ, SMG, VFF, CGC, GNLN, HYEM, SCHP, WIP, MO, ARNA, PM, AR, TPB, CRON, GRWG, SHV, VCIT, VCSH, VGLT, AMKR, BGFV, SNP, OVV, NLS, OIS, OMI, PTEN, RRD, RRC, UCTT, UNFI, RFP, MTDR, COOP, TMST, NBEV, CDEV, SI, IMOM, ARCB, SHI, YELL, RYAM,
- Reduced Positions: MXI, VB, VBR, DBE, RXI, VEA, SCHF,
- Sold Out: IXN, GWPH, TCF, WD5A, WDR, TLRY, TLRY, REGI, KRG, UBA, BIG, KIM, KRNT, SWN, HL, LTRPA, SOI, FPR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cambria Investment Management, L.P.
- Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) - 375,846 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
- Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) - 769,913 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) - 539,975 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) - 408,874 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) - 524,167 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Value and Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.04 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $23.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.502300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 769,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cambria Global Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.39 and $31.06, with an estimated average price of $29.87. The stock is now traded at around $29.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 539,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.41 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $38.1. The stock is now traded at around $37.776500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 408,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cambria Global Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $24.05, with an estimated average price of $23.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.687500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 524,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $28.66, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $28.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 391,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Colombia ETF (ICOL)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Colombia ETF. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.761800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 861,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 213.68%. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $31.91, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 195,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Tilray Inc by 31.60%. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 302,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Tilray Inc by 31.60%. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 302,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $126.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 42,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sterling Bancorp (STL)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Sterling Bancorp by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $25.15. The stock is now traded at around $22.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 139,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SLM Corp (SLM)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in SLM Corp by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 169,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: (WDR)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.93 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $25.01.Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cambria Investment Management, L.P..
