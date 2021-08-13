Cambria Investment Management, L.P. Buys Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Value and Momentum ETF, Cambria Global Momentum ETF, Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF, Sells iShares Global Tech ETF, , TCF Financial Corp

New Purchases: VAMO, GMOM, EYLD, GVAL, FYLD, ICOL, BLDG, WTMF, DBB, HBAN, TNL, QMOM, VMOT, JAZZ, FMF, IHY, DBMF, BAR, VSTO, BCEI, BCEI, DK, REET, HIBB, COWN, CASH, OSTK, PSA, SIVB, FAIL, CUBE, AAWW, GPRE, MYRG, LPRO, REZI, AA, DFIN, BBBY, VRTV, EXR, CUBI, CYH, IRM, MS, AMH, ALTO, IEA, TCS,

VAMO, GMOM, EYLD, GVAL, FYLD, ICOL, BLDG, WTMF, DBB, HBAN, TNL, QMOM, VMOT, JAZZ, FMF, IHY, DBMF, BAR, VSTO, BCEI, BCEI, DK, REET, HIBB, COWN, CASH, OSTK, PSA, SIVB, FAIL, CUBE, AAWW, GPRE, MYRG, LPRO, REZI, AA, DFIN, BBBY, VRTV, EXR, CUBI, CYH, IRM, MS, AMH, ALTO, IEA, TCS, Added Positions: EMLC, TLRY, TLRY, SWBI, DDS, RCII, MUR, COP, NUE, TOL, AAPL, BKE, UFS, PACW, LPX, OLN, STL, SLM, AMCX, ALLY, AYI, BIIB, HVT, MTZ, NUS, PWR, STLD, WHR, QRTEA, ESI, HTH, BPFH, CBT, DLX, DD, ETN, GES, HP, UVV, UHS, VLO, BNDX, ALL, AMP, AGO, AN, BC, CATY, CMA, CMI, FHI, FL, HPQ, HFC, IP, ISBC, JNPR, MAN, HOPE, RL, SLB, SNA, USB, PAG, WBS, WFC, WOR, XRX, ZION, DFS, LYB, BKU, TPH, BCC, ACB, SYF, HEXO, NVT, AFL, ARW, CVX, HUN, JPM, LNC, MSM, MCK, MET, PNC, RS, SANM, SWM, TSN, UNM, WBA, INT, WU, CVI, NEPT, DISCK, VOYA, CFG, HPE, FOX, BND, VGIT, INTC, MTB, PDBC, IIPR, YCBD, STZ, SMG, VFF, CGC, GNLN, HYEM, SCHP, WIP, MO, ARNA, PM, AR, TPB, CRON, GRWG, SHV, VCIT, VCSH, VGLT, AMKR, BGFV, SNP, OVV, NLS, OIS, OMI, PTEN, RRD, RRC, UCTT, UNFI, RFP, MTDR, COOP, TMST, NBEV, CDEV, SI, IMOM, ARCB, SHI, YELL, RYAM,

EMLC, TLRY, TLRY, SWBI, DDS, RCII, MUR, COP, NUE, TOL, AAPL, BKE, UFS, PACW, LPX, OLN, STL, SLM, AMCX, ALLY, AYI, BIIB, HVT, MTZ, NUS, PWR, STLD, WHR, QRTEA, ESI, HTH, BPFH, CBT, DLX, DD, ETN, GES, HP, UVV, UHS, VLO, BNDX, ALL, AMP, AGO, AN, BC, CATY, CMA, CMI, FHI, FL, HPQ, HFC, IP, ISBC, JNPR, MAN, HOPE, RL, SLB, SNA, USB, PAG, WBS, WFC, WOR, XRX, ZION, DFS, LYB, BKU, TPH, BCC, ACB, SYF, HEXO, NVT, AFL, ARW, CVX, HUN, JPM, LNC, MSM, MCK, MET, PNC, RS, SANM, SWM, TSN, UNM, WBA, INT, WU, CVI, NEPT, DISCK, VOYA, CFG, HPE, FOX, BND, VGIT, INTC, MTB, PDBC, IIPR, YCBD, STZ, SMG, VFF, CGC, GNLN, HYEM, SCHP, WIP, MO, ARNA, PM, AR, TPB, CRON, GRWG, SHV, VCIT, VCSH, VGLT, AMKR, BGFV, SNP, OVV, NLS, OIS, OMI, PTEN, RRD, RRC, UCTT, UNFI, RFP, MTDR, COOP, TMST, NBEV, CDEV, SI, IMOM, ARCB, SHI, YELL, RYAM, Reduced Positions: MXI, VB, VBR, DBE, RXI, VEA, SCHF,

MXI, VB, VBR, DBE, RXI, VEA, SCHF, Sold Out: IXN, GWPH, TCF, WD5A, WDR, TLRY, TLRY, REGI, KRG, UBA, BIG, KIM, KRNT, SWN, HL, LTRPA, SOI, FPR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Value and Momentum ETF, Cambria Global Momentum ETF, Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF, Cambria Global Value ETF, Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF, sells iShares Global Tech ETF, , TCF Financial Corp, Travel+Leisure Co, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cambria Investment Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. owns 230 stocks with a total value of $582 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cambria Investment Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cambria+investment+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) - 375,846 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO) - 769,913 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. New Position Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) - 539,975 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. New Position Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) - 408,874 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. New Position Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) - 524,167 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Value and Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.04 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $23.97. The stock is now traded at around $23.502300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 769,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cambria Global Momentum ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.39 and $31.06, with an estimated average price of $29.87. The stock is now traded at around $29.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 539,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.41 and $39.24, with an estimated average price of $38.1. The stock is now traded at around $37.776500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 408,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cambria Global Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $24.05, with an estimated average price of $23.1. The stock is now traded at around $23.687500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 524,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.39 and $28.66, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $28.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 391,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Colombia ETF. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $9.761800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 861,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 213.68%. The purchase prices were between $30.06 and $31.91, with an estimated average price of $31.11. The stock is now traded at around $30.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 195,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Tilray Inc by 31.60%. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 302,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Tilray Inc by 31.60%. The purchase prices were between $13.68 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $13.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 302,086 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $126.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 42,243 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in Sterling Bancorp by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $27.02, with an estimated average price of $25.15. The stock is now traded at around $22.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 139,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. added to a holding in SLM Corp by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $17.97 and $20.94, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $18.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 169,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $50.13 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $53.62.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.93 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $25.01.

Cambria Investment Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.