Babson Capital Management Llc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Baidu Inc, Li Auto Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Baidu Inc, Li Auto Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, TC Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Babson Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Babson Capital Management Llc owns 396 stocks with a total value of $8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,147,836 shares, 15.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.12% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 14,967,400 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 642.17% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,790,000 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.96% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 1,992,000 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.89% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,837,144 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.82%

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.72 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 7,906,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,155,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AiHuiShou International Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,667,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,998,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,307,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.78, with an estimated average price of $35.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 885,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.12%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.76%. The holding were 3,147,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 642.17%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.36%. The holding were 14,967,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 126.89%. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $297.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 1,992,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 114.96%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 1,790,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 50.82%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $188.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,837,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 155.71%. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $84.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 1,233,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93.

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63.

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53.

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $18.59 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.66.