Babson Capital Management Llc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Baidu Inc, Li Auto Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Babson Capital Management Llc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Baidu Inc, Li Auto Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Babson Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Baidu Inc, Li Auto Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, TC Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Babson Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Babson Capital Management Llc owns 396 stocks with a total value of $8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/babson+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,147,836 shares, 15.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.12%
  2. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 14,967,400 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 642.17%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,790,000 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.96%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 1,992,000 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.89%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,837,144 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.82%
New Purchase: Zhihu Inc (ZH)

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.72 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 7,906,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,155,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AiHuiShou International Co Ltd (RERE)

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AiHuiShou International Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,667,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tuya Inc (TUYA)

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,998,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,307,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)

Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.78, with an estimated average price of $35.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 885,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.12%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.76%. The holding were 3,147,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 642.17%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.36%. The holding were 14,967,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 126.89%. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $297.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 1,992,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 114.96%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 1,790,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 50.82%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $188.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,837,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 155.71%. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $84.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 1,233,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.

Sold Out: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53.

Sold Out: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $18.59 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BABSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider