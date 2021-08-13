Babson Capital Management Llc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Baidu Inc, Li Auto Inc

- New Purchases: ZH, NIO, RERE, TUYA, IYE, IFRA, EOSE, IXC, AGG, ESGU, SIC, IRBO, VEGI, AFIB, WFRD, WFRD, IEDI, EMBD, WTTR, VAL, CLPR, VAL, HBMD, DIDI, BMTX, CAH, LEGH, KR, WBA, MCK, SPY, BNTX, CURI, CURI, KHC, RF, ANSS, ELP, CAG, BEN, HAL, HPQ, K, KMB, MRVL, TAP, NTRS, PFG, TWLO, WRK, WCN, OC, LBTYK, LBTYK, RGA, WDAY, ALLY, AIG, FLL, VVNT, AXTA, AXTA,
- Added Positions: IVV, IGSB, IWO, QQQ, BABA, PDD, BKLN, SE, BILI, GDS, FLOT, TSM, TIP, DQ, ZTO, IVE, XPEV, IEV, VFH, EWT, TCPC, LQD, VTV, IEF, IYF, MOS, AAPL, BBD, VCR, MSFT, VGT, AMZN, CF, XOM, IFF, NTR, JD, VLUE, ITUB, VALE, STIP, FB, YUMC, CTVA, FMX, QLTA, APD, DE, SU, PBR.A, EWJ, COP, EOG, NTES, HES, DAR, SHW, VLO, VMC, MXI, TV, PPG, UNH, NTCO, BLL, SWK, SQM, YNDX, YNDX, DOW, FPE, AGCO, BDX, EWH, EXI, CVX, TJX, V, PYPL, LEMB, VGK, XLF, MMM, CIB, FIS, ECL, GGB, GOOGL, NVDA, PEP, WPM, SWN, MA, YSG, IVW, IYM, ADBE, CX, ABEV, HD, INTU, PBR, TSN, DIS, WY, CLNE, TSLA, GOOG, BYND, ABT, AMX, CSCO, CMCSA, BAP, BAP, FMC, JNJ, NFLX, NKE, PG, CRM, SYK, TTWO, VZ, MPV, IQV, SQ, EQH, ZM, QUAL, XLY, T, AKAM, UHAL, AXP, AMGN, ASYS, ADI, NLY, AON, AON, AMAT, ARW, AIZ, ADSK, ADP, BK, BRK.B, BBY, BA, BMY, BRO, BG, BG, CHRW, COF, CHD, KO, COST, DHR, LLY, EL, FICO, FISV, HDB, MNST, IBM, INFO, INFO, INFY, INTC, JPM, LRCX, LNC, LOW, MAR, MLM, MCD, MRK, MET, MU, OMC, ORCL, PKG, PFE, PRU, QCOM, RSG, SBUX, STT, TXN, TMO, USB, UNP, UPS, VRTX, WMT, TDG, AGNC, AVGO, TAL, GWRE, NOW, ABBV, ZTS, SYF, LW, ICLK, PAGS, PAGS, AMCR, AMCR, EMLC, HYG, MBB, SOXX, VIG, AMD, TFC, BLK, CECE, CSX, CVS, CDNS, CE, CNC, CI, CLX, CTSH, COO, TCOM, DD, EMN, EMR, NEE, FDX, GD, GILD, LHX, HUM, HBAN, IPG, ISRG, LMT, NTAP, NSC, NOC, BKNG, REGN, RHI, ROP, ROST, SGU, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TGT, GL, WM, ANTM, EBAY, CMG, HNRG, TMUS, PM, VRSK, DG, CHTR, HCA, MPC, KEYS, ATH, ATH, EMB, SHY, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: VCSH, BIDU, LI, CWB, EDU, VNET, ACWI, MBT, SHYG, IGV, ICVT, BAC, NUE, LYB, LYB, FDN, MS, APTV, APTV, CARR, OTIS, WFC, LIN, LIN, ADM, HON, SCHW, C, ETN, EQIX, ETN, CB, ACN, ACN, AVY, CAT, CL, BGH, GPN, NXPI, NXPI, GS, TEL, TEL, MDT, MDT, RTX, CB,
- Sold Out: IWM, TRP, EPD, ENB, ET, WES, ALB, RAAS, MPLX, PSXP, KMI, CQP, VB, WMB, PAA, AAXJ, COG, MMP, BHP, VIV, SHLX, CBRE, HEP, TRGP, ENBL, LNG, DCP, PKX, RIO, NBLX, PLD, AEM, AMT, BSX, JLL, OKE, PNC, SLB, KL, BSMX, SBSW, ACA, BIPC, CNXC, AMP, APH, AU, BRKR, BC, CMS, CGNX, GLW, CCI, DRD, DTE, FAST, FCX, GPC, GFI, ITW, IP, KLAC, MXIM, SPGI, MTD, MCHP, PH, PAYX, PENN, PXD, SBAC, SWKS, STLD, THO, TRMB, URI, VFC, VAR, WEX, ZBRA, IPGP, AGI, SVM, LEA, DKL, VOYA, FTV, PK, BHF, NVT, CHX, WH, ETRN, IAA, ARNC, IEMG, GE, BTG, NGL, LILA, JILL,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,147,836 shares, 15.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.12%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 14,967,400 shares, 9.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 642.17%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,790,000 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 114.96%
- iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 1,992,000 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.89%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,837,144 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.82%
Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Zhihu Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.72 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 7,906,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)
Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,155,402 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AiHuiShou International Co Ltd (RERE)
Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AiHuiShou International Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $13.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,667,574 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tuya Inc (TUYA)
Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Tuya Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.48 and $26, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,998,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.03 and $30, with an estimated average price of $27.69. The stock is now traded at around $26.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,307,036 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)
Babson Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.78, with an estimated average price of $35.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 885,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.12%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $447.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.76%. The holding were 3,147,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 642.17%. The purchase prices were between $54.29 and $54.77, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.36%. The holding were 14,967,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 126.89%. The purchase prices were between $278.62 and $313.17, with an estimated average price of $300.77. The stock is now traded at around $297.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 1,992,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 114.96%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.99%. The holding were 1,790,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 50.82%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $188.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 1,837,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Babson Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 155.71%. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $84.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 1,233,324 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52.Sold Out: TC Energy Corp (TRP)
Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $45.75 and $53.21, with an estimated average price of $49.93.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53.Sold Out: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)
Babson Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $18.59 and $23.35, with an estimated average price of $20.66.
