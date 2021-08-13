Logo
Pier Capital, LLC Buys Everbridge Inc, RadNet Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Sells Methode Electronics Inc, Redfin Corp, Diodes Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Stamford, CT, based Investment company Pier Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Everbridge Inc, RadNet Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, Poshmark Inc, sells Methode Electronics Inc, Redfin Corp, Diodes Inc, Q2 Holdings Inc, Purple Innovation Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pier Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pier Capital, LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $997 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pier Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pier+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pier Capital, LLC
  1. PagerDuty Inc (PD) - 355,807 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.20%
  2. Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) - 144,086 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.94%
  3. Codexis Inc (CDXS) - 638,098 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.39%
  4. Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) - 133,678 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.42%
  5. FormFactor Inc (FORM) - 378,848 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.93%
New Purchase: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.28 and $143.72, with an estimated average price of $124.85. The stock is now traded at around $144.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 95,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RadNet Inc (RDNT)

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in RadNet Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.21 and $36, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 325,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.02 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $33.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 321,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Poshmark Inc (POSH)

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Poshmark Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 171,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 141,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Codexis Inc (CDXS)

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Codexis Inc by 73.39%. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $21.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 638,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND)

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc by 121.04%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 658,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Yext Inc (YEXT)

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Yext Inc by 80.06%. The purchase prices were between $12.18 and $15.14, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 704,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 36.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.7 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 355,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 82.62%. The purchase prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12. The stock is now traded at around $111.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 76,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cerus Corp (CERS)

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cerus Corp by 58.67%. The purchase prices were between $5.35 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,776,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Methode Electronics Inc (MEI)

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Methode Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.98 and $49.61, with an estimated average price of $46.52.

Sold Out: Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $48.68 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $61.3.

Sold Out: Diodes Inc (DIOD)

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Diodes Inc. The sale prices were between $69.17 and $83.79, with an estimated average price of $76.96.

Sold Out: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $90.78 and $108.1, with an estimated average price of $100.06.

Sold Out: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $30.69.

Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pier Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Pier Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pier Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pier Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pier Capital, LLC keeps buying
