Pier Capital, LLC Buys Everbridge Inc, RadNet Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Sells Methode Electronics Inc, Redfin Corp, Diodes Inc

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Everbridge Inc, RadNet Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Jamf Holding Corp, Poshmark Inc, sells Methode Electronics Inc, Redfin Corp, Diodes Inc, Q2 Holdings Inc, Purple Innovation Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pier Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Pier Capital, LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $997 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PagerDuty Inc (PD) - 355,807 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.20% Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) - 144,086 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.94% Codexis Inc (CDXS) - 638,098 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.39% Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) - 133,678 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.42% FormFactor Inc (FORM) - 378,848 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.93%

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.28 and $143.72, with an estimated average price of $124.85. The stock is now traded at around $144.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 95,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in RadNet Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.21 and $36, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 325,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.02 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $33.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 321,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Poshmark Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 171,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 141,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Codexis Inc by 73.39%. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $21.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 638,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc by 121.04%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 658,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Yext Inc by 80.06%. The purchase prices were between $12.18 and $15.14, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 704,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 36.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.7 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 355,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 82.62%. The purchase prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12. The stock is now traded at around $111.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 76,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cerus Corp by 58.67%. The purchase prices were between $5.35 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,776,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Methode Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.98 and $49.61, with an estimated average price of $46.52.

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $48.68 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $61.3.

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Diodes Inc. The sale prices were between $69.17 and $83.79, with an estimated average price of $76.96.

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $90.78 and $108.1, with an estimated average price of $100.06.

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $30.69.

Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.