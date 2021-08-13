Pier Capital, LLC Buys Everbridge Inc, RadNet Inc, Jamf Holding Corp, Sells Methode Electronics Inc, Redfin Corp, Diodes Inc

- New Purchases: EVBG, RDNT, JAMF, JAMF, POSH, DV, RVNC, CRSP, LFST,
- Added Positions: CDXS, LIND, YEXT, PD, CERS, SI, FORM, SEER, MRTX, SHAK, MGNI, MTOR, NARI, SPT, ADPT, RAVN, VITL, OLLI, PRO, TGTX, ATSG, TLS, PODD, COUP, AVLR, ALLO, PSNL,
- Reduced Positions: PGNY, MYOV, RGEN, BRKS, FRPT, SKY, CROX, OMCL, AEO, EVR, LGIH, MEG, DAVA, SBCF, BHVN, ALEC, KRNT, SAIA, ACLS, CDMO, EB, ELF, BAND, FN, PZZA, EXPO, MRTN, SLAB, WSC, IPAR, MMS, WING, WNS, HLI, SMTC, LASR, MC, BL, ALGM, LHCG, ITRI, HXL, GBCI, AZEK, POWI, LSCC, ATEC, GTLS, CYRX, IBP, TENB, MSA, UPWK, LPSN, FIVN, TTGT, HQY, FOXF, SITE, SDGR, TNDM, WK, CDLX, AFIB, MSCI, BLFS, OSH, PINS, CTLT, MDB, WIX, ESTC, SEDG,
- Sold Out: MEI, RDFN, DIOD, QTWO, PRPL, EBS, VRM, SDC,
- PagerDuty Inc (PD) - 355,807 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.20%
- Papa John's International Inc (PZZA) - 144,086 shares, 1.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.94%
- Codexis Inc (CDXS) - 638,098 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.39%
- Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) - 133,678 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.42%
- FormFactor Inc (FORM) - 378,848 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.93%
Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.28 and $143.72, with an estimated average price of $124.85. The stock is now traded at around $144.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 95,651 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: RadNet Inc (RDNT)
Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in RadNet Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.21 and $36, with an estimated average price of $26.21. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 325,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Jamf Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.02 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $33.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 321,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF)
Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in Poshmark Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.99 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 171,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)
Pier Capital, LLC initiated holding in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $35.66. The stock is now traded at around $33.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 141,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Codexis Inc (CDXS)
Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Codexis Inc by 73.39%. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $21.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 638,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND)
Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc by 121.04%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $18.9, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 658,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Yext Inc (YEXT)
Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Yext Inc by 80.06%. The purchase prices were between $12.18 and $15.14, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 704,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 36.20%. The purchase prices were between $33.7 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $40.52. The stock is now traded at around $40.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 355,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Silvergate Capital Corp by 82.62%. The purchase prices were between $80.82 and $166.49, with an estimated average price of $114.12. The stock is now traded at around $111.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 76,057 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cerus Corp (CERS)
Pier Capital, LLC added to a holding in Cerus Corp by 58.67%. The purchase prices were between $5.35 and $6.35, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $6.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,776,961 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Methode Electronics Inc (MEI)
Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Methode Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.98 and $49.61, with an estimated average price of $46.52.Sold Out: Redfin Corp (RDFN)
Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Redfin Corp. The sale prices were between $48.68 and $71.85, with an estimated average price of $61.3.Sold Out: Diodes Inc (DIOD)
Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Diodes Inc. The sale prices were between $69.17 and $83.79, with an estimated average price of $76.96.Sold Out: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)
Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $90.78 and $108.1, with an estimated average price of $100.06.Sold Out: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $30.69.Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
Pier Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.
