Skba Capital Management Llc Buys The Kraft Heinz Co, Arista Networks Inc, Sells Corteva Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Kraft Heinz Co, Arista Networks Inc, sells Corteva Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, NetApp Inc, Kontoor Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Skba Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Skba Capital Management Llc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $511 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 151,978 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.37% ConocoPhillips (COP) - 279,280 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.58% American International Group Inc (AIG) - 355,695 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.35% NetApp Inc (NTAP) - 192,800 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.94% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 269,110 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.75%

Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.89 and $370.04, with an estimated average price of $333.29. The stock is now traded at around $364.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 645 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 55.78%. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $37.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 242,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.