Skba Capital Management Llc Buys The Kraft Heinz Co, Arista Networks Inc, Sells Corteva Inc, Ameriprise Financial Inc, United Parcel Service Inc

- New Purchases: ANET,
- Added Positions: KHC, INGR, PFE, BDX, JPM, REGN, BAM,
- Reduced Positions: CTVA, AMP, UPS, NTAP, KTB, AIG, CMCSA, COP, ABBV, UNP, VER, VZ, VICI, PB, CSCO, CB, PEP, MRK, C, AZN, ATCO, GPC, CAH, RIO, MET, FAF, CMI, AMGN, PSX, WRK, OGE, LEA, MAN, EQNR, VTRS, WMT, CVX, KMI, MDT, TXN, PHG, NTR, CME, NTRS, IFF, MMM, PH, RTX, TEL, WY, NEM, STLD, RDN, TGT, FNF, MS, BAC,
- Sold Out: GE,
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 151,978 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.37%
- ConocoPhillips (COP) - 279,280 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.58%
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 355,695 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.35%
- NetApp Inc (NTAP) - 192,800 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.94%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 269,110 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.75%
Skba Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $301.89 and $370.04, with an estimated average price of $333.29. The stock is now traded at around $364.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 645 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Skba Capital Management Llc added to a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co by 55.78%. The purchase prices were between $40 and $44.52, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $37.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 242,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Skba Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.
