Rex Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Ozon Holdings PLC, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Providence, RI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ozon Holdings PLC, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rex Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Rex Capital Advisors, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $207 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 157,501 shares, 32.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) - 928,525 shares, 26.29% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 118,160 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 255,900 shares, 13.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 212,914 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%

Rex Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $51.71 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.29%. The holding were 928,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rex Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rex Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.