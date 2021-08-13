Rex Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Ozon Holdings PLC, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

For the details of Rex Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rex+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Rex Capital Advisors, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 157,501 shares, 32.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
- Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) - 928,525 shares, 26.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 118,160 shares, 13.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
- iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 255,900 shares, 13.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 212,914 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.67%
Rex Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $51.71 and $66.23, with an estimated average price of $58.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.29%. The holding were 928,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
Rex Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.87 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Rex Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.
