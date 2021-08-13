Logo
Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc Buys VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF, Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, Sells Bank of America Corp, CSX Corp, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Glastonbury, CT, based Investment company Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF, Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Oatly Group AB, sells Bank of America Corp, CSX Corp, AT&T Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc owns 419 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MARK SHEPTOFF FINANCIAL PLANNING, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mark+sheptoff+financial+planning%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MARK SHEPTOFF FINANCIAL PLANNING, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,502 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41%
  2. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 202,100 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 32,818 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
  4. Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 29,775 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,165 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.99 and $88.15, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $113.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.14 and $54.7, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 19,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.73 and $129.01, with an estimated average price of $122.19. The stock is now traded at around $126.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $38.25. The stock is now traded at around $44.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 14,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 108.00%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp by 205.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.1 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $38.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 850.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 52.52%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of MARK SHEPTOFF FINANCIAL PLANNING, LLC. Also check out:

1. MARK SHEPTOFF FINANCIAL PLANNING, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MARK SHEPTOFF FINANCIAL PLANNING, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MARK SHEPTOFF FINANCIAL PLANNING, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MARK SHEPTOFF FINANCIAL PLANNING, LLC keeps buying
