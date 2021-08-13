Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc Buys VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF, Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, Sells Bank of America Corp, CSX Corp, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: REMX, CGW, PSI, ZIM, OTLY, ET, PETQ, ISRG, GVA, XTN, SPXS, IJS, BIIB, NWL, LRCX, AVGO, ASML, MHO, MRNA, XME, ETSY, AR, AMD, CLF, TLRY, TLRY, STOR, EXPE, TDOC, BERY, GRWG, MPC, PTC, BNTX, JAZZ, SAR, ARCC, RIG, ABR, SIVB, WH, PLTR, SLB, FHN, EQT, EEM, EWY, MCF, QQQJ, CME, NRZ, SCCO, AMEH, PFLT, TRIP, TPVG, OXY, TTD, MGY, INFL, FCEL, URBN, WCBR, BHP, RRC, REET, SSSS, INTF, STEM, HOG, PCG, BUG, SOFI, SOFI, PSFE, PCOR,

Glastonbury, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF, Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Oatly Group AB, sells Bank of America Corp, CSX Corp, AT&T Inc, Dynatrace Inc, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc owns 419 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,502 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 202,100 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 32,818 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) - 29,775 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,165 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.99 and $88.15, with an estimated average price of $80.78. The stock is now traded at around $113.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 12,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.14 and $54.7, with an estimated average price of $52.65. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 19,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.73 and $129.01, with an estimated average price of $122.19. The stock is now traded at around $126.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $38.25. The stock is now traded at around $44.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 14,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 108.00%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $143.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp by 205.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.1 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $38.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 850.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $39.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 52.52%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc added to a holding in Quanta Services Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.6, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $145.02 and $170.71, with an estimated average price of $157.19.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in Tilray Inc. The sale prices were between $15.89 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $18.81.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.