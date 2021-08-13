Logo
Stephens Inc Buys Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stephens Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, TransMedics Group Inc, Pulmonx Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stephens Inc . As of 2021Q2, Stephens Inc owns 1300 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STEPHENS INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stephens+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STEPHENS INC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 960,283 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
  2. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 2,808,519 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54%
  3. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 1,783,373 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.97%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 961,028 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 759,484 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo (GIGB)

Stephens Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $54.63, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 546,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)

Stephens Inc initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $34.27, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 660,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST)

Stephens Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 312,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

Stephens Inc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $176.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 46,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Stephens Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 324,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Stephens Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 300,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Stephens Inc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 311.79%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 212,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

Stephens Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 291.21%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 102,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Stephens Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 874,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Stephens Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 28.47%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 146,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Stephens Inc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 116.56%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 313,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Stephens Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $200.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 142,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX)

Stephens Inc sold out a holding in TransMedics Group Inc. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $28.18.

Sold Out: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $69.78 and $76.88, with an estimated average price of $73.79.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Stephens Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Stephens Inc sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13.

Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)

Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Stephens Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of STEPHENS INC . Also check out:

1. STEPHENS INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. STEPHENS INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STEPHENS INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STEPHENS INC keeps buying
