Stephens Inc Buys Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc

- New Purchases: GIGB, SWAN, GSST, VIOV, BSCN, BSCO, ICSH, PDP, TIPZ, EJAN, PRCH, BSCP, BSCQ, IAI, ARKF, FTXR, PDBC, SLQD, XME, AR, FFEB, SPTI, TFLO, RJF, ERII, FLMN, BTRS, PSFE, FSBC, FSBC, BBY, CVA, EXP, SBLK, GSBD, VRT, OGN, BSCR, DIVO, GCOW, GINN, GSIG, GSSC, IBDN, JAGG, MLPA, PJAN, RFG, KLIC, NYT, OMC, SMFG, AER, SBRA, SPNT, PJT, LYFT, CPZ, AFRM, AQNU, BIZD, BNDW, BSML, BSMM, BSMN, BSMO, BYLD, CFO, FCOM, FCVT, FIBR, FSTA, HAIL, IBDO, IBDP, IBDQ, IVOV, JUST, LVHD, NXTG, PFFA, PFFD, PGF, PTBD, RDIV, RWL, USIG, VGSH, VLU, AEG, EAT, BRKS, CACI, CMP, HAL, HFC, MFC, NP, PDCE, PWR, SBAC, TD, USA, NFJ, AVAV, TAK, HYI, EMO, FIVE, IQV, CDW, PSXP, FOXF, TRUP, VSTO, GKOS, Z, NTLA, NTNX, KIDS, WHD, TRTN, ELAN, FTCH, BYND, IAA, GRUB, SI, AZEK, ERESU, VMEO, TKNO, ALTL, BSJM, BSJN, BSJO, BSMP, CDC, DBP, EFAV, FTC, FTGC, GDXJ, IBDM, IBDT, IFRA, JMST, MLPX, MMLG, NULG, NULV, PAVE, RWK, SCHX, SCHZ, SOCL, VGK,
- Added Positions: JKH, VOE, IGSB, PFF, AMZN, CRM, WFC, MMM, BIV, MIC, MSFT, SPIP, VBR, SSNC, PYPL, ORCC, BKLN, VCIT, CVX, IFF, JPM, JNJ, MRK, QCOM, FLT, FB, NOW, SE, IWV, VIAC, LUMN, GOOGL, HD, HON, PNC, WEX, MA, TEL, ESTC, IWP, AXP, BAC, GOLD, BIIB, CMCSA, KMB, MDT, ROP, TJX, UNH, SQ, DBC, QQQ, ALB, ALL, AON, DLTR, ENB, SPGI, NVO, SWN, VLO, HQL, CRWD, KRUS, VNT, ABNB, BNDX, DIA, IJJ, IJK, IJS, IJT, IOO, LMBS, VEA, VRP, ABT, ADBE, AMD, CAH, HRL, IBM, INTC, NFLX, OKE, WMB, GGN, CG, ABBV, SDC, RBLX, CGNT, CGNT, BSCL, BSCM, EFA, IEUR, IVW, IWO, PGX, VB, VO, VTV, VUG, XLK, AEP, AMAT, WTRG, ARCC, AN, AZO, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BDX, BLK, BA, BMY, BTI, ED, DXCM, DISCA, LLY, EMR, NEE, FDS, FISV, GPC, GILD, GS, HUM, ICE, ISRG, SJM, MGM, MS, NRG, NTR, PG, O, RF, SNY, SYK, TROW, UL, WBA, V, DISCK, AVGO, DG, GNRC, CBOE, APO, MUSA, REPH, GOOG, BABA, SIEN, VICI, AMCR, ARKK, CWB, FDL, IWB, IYG, IYM, LQD, MGK, MOAT, MUB, RDVY, RSP, RYT, SUB, VBK, VEU, VIG, VIGI, VNQ, VOO, VTEB, VTWO, VWO, AOS, CB, PLD, ASML, RAMP, APD, LNT, AME, ADI, ANSS, ARCB, AZPN, AZN, ATO, BCE, BCPC, OZK, BLFS, BMRN, BLKB, BAM, BRO, BF.B, BG, CMS, CRH, CSX, COG, CDNS, CVGW, CP, CSL, CCL, CERS, CME, CI, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CSGP, KOF, CGNX, CL, CBSH, NNN, STZ, CPRT, COST, CUZ, CREE, ENLC, CCK, DTE, DSGX, DEO, DPZ, DOV, DD, DUK, EOG, EMN, ETN, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, ETR, EQT, EL, EEFT, EXEL, EXPE, FDX, FRT, FL, BEN, GRMN, GD, GT, HBIO, HP, HSIC, HSY, HIW, HOLX, MTCH, IDXX, ILMN, IVC, IONS, JBL, J, LAZ, LEG, JEF, LGND, LNC, LAD, LYV, MDC, MANH, MKTX, MMS, MKC, MCK, MPW, MRCY, MSB, MCHP, MU, MHK, NVDA, NFG, NGG, NATI, NEOG, NTAP, NBIX, NYCB, NEM, NXST, JWN, NVS, NUVA, ORLY, OGE, ON, ODFL, ORI, OHI, OMCL, PPL, PENN, PBCT, PNW, RL, PRAA, PCH, POWI, PB, PEG, PSA, RSG, RMD, ROK, ROST, RDS.A, ONTO, POOL, SLB, SMG, SRE, SMTC, SBNY, SIG, SLAB, WPM, SFNC, SWKS, SO, TRV, SWK, SU, SNPS, SYY, AXON, TECH, TU, TER, TKR, TMP, TM, TRP, TREX, WEN, TYL, TSN, UNM, VFC, VTR, VOD, WPC, WRB, GWW, WCN, WST, WAL, WY, WHR, WYNN, ZBRA, HEI.A, FTS, LMNR, NEO, PRG, CBIO, TDF, BDJ, POR, VG, TMUS, PODD, PRO, DFS, MELI, MSCI, VFF, AGNC, BUD, ECHO, STWD, VRSK, FAF, PHYS, KKR, ENV, BWXT, WSR, GM, FRC, STAG, MOS, AMCX, ACHC, GWRE, SPLK, PSX, HTA, PANW, PNR, QLYS, BFAM, ZTS, ICLR, NRZ, SFM, PGEN, RNG, TWTR, WIX, AAL, LADR, VRNS, MGNI, ARES, NEP, GLOB, HQY, W, KEYS, SHLX, LBRDK, NVTA, KRNT, WING, KHC, OLLI, RACE, TEAM, LSXMA, LSXMK, SITE, VST, KRP, SNAP, OKTA, ROKU, DOCU, AVLR, GH, YETI, CVET, DOW, ALC, KTB, CTVA, RVLV, FVRR, PHR, CRNC, PTON, DTP, CSPR, NEEPP, NEEPP, WMG, IAC, DKNG, AEPPZ, U, PLTR, LESL, AESC, AAXJ, ARKG, BSV, CACG, CIBR, DGRO, FBT, FLOT, FPE, FV, FVD, FXR, GLD, GSIE, GVI, HACK, HYD, HYG, HYS, IEF, IEI, IGHG, IUSB, IXUS, IYF, IYT, JNK, MBB, MGV, MJ, PCEF, QCLN, QUAL, RPG, SCHD, SCHF, SCHP, SHV, SJNK, SPHD, SPYD, SPYG, SRLN, TAN, USMV, VAW, VCR, VDC, VDE, VHT, VIS, VLUE, VONV, VOOV, VOT, VPL, VT, VXF, VYMI, XLE, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, IAU, SPY, JPST, EEM, LUNG, WU, IWS, VCSH, T, BND, ARKW, IBB, IWN, EWY, HDV, IVV, IWC, CAT, DDS, HIG, VZ, TDOC, PDD, PTNQ, XLI, ALGN, AMGN, IT, HBAN, PEP, TGT, KTOS, BTO, MPC, PFPT, JD, QSR, AMLP, IWM, IYR, SPSB, ADM, BRK.B, BLDR, CM, CHDN, C, CONN, CCI, D, EQIX, RE, EXPD, F, IPG, JCI, MGA, NUAN, PPG, PFE, LIN, PGR, PRU, RY, SBUX, TSM, TTWO, UNP, DIS, HOMB, BX, LYB, OEC, LITE, CNNE, FXZ, IEZ, IGM, ITB, IYW, SOXX, SPLV, VYM, AES, ATVI, AAP, ADC, AKAM, ALK, ARE, ALXN, AMP, ABCB, APH, NLY, AIRC, BP, BLL, BCS, BXP, BSX, CBRE, CHRW, CPE, CPT, COF, BXMT, CNP, CERN, FIS, CHD, CIEN, XEC, CMA, DXC, COP, INGR, GLW, CMI, DHI, DHR, DE, DLB, UFS, EWBC, EGP, EPD, ELS, ESS, EXAS, EXR, FFIV, FNF, FHN, FR, GEL, GSK, GPN, GGG, GPK, MNST, LHX, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HR, HST, HUBG, INFO, ITW, IP, INTU, CSR, KLAC, KEY, KIM, KEX, KSS, MDLZ, LKQ, LTC, LH, LRCX, LGF.B, MMC, MLM, MAS, TAP, MSI, MUR, NHI, NKE, NOK, NOC, PZZA, PTC, PAYX, PVH, BKNG, STL, REGN, WRK, SSB, SLG, SIVB, STX, SPG, SONY, LUV, STAA, STT, NLOK, TXN, TPL, TMO, TRI, CUBE, USB, RTX, VRSN, VMC, WRI, ANTM, WDC, WEC, INT, YUM, RDS.B, ASA, HQH, RVT, BRW, RQI, EVV, GDV, EMD, UTF, CSQ, QRTEA, HBI, OC, NOA, IPGP, BR, DAL, GRX, LULU, VMW, AWK, SHIP, PM, FTNT, CHTR, TRNO, TSLA, NXPI, COR, BWG, TRGP, BCX, PCRX, KMI, FBHS, APTV, CTR, CHUY, BLMN, MRCC, FEI, DOC, AMH, KIO, FEYE, BURL, ESRT, OMF, GLPI, CHGG, TNDM, FIVN, DNOW, ANET, GGZ, SYF, THQ, FRPT, AXTA, PRAH, STOR, NXRT, ETSY, UNIT, FTAI, SHOP, MIME, FTV, COUP, CWH, YUMC, GDS, LW, IIPR, INVH, FND, SAFE, HFRO, COLD, DBX, SPOT, MRNA, TW, PINS, ZM, PSTL, REYN, PPD, LPRO, MEG, ASO, AGCUU, ACWV, AGZ, ANGL, BWX, DEM, EFV, FDD, FNX, FTSM, FXH, FXN, GDX, GSLC, IAT, ICLN, IDV, IHF, IYJ, MINT, MOTI, OEF, PCY, PWV, QQEW, SDY, SLV, SPIB, TLT, URA, VCLT, VFH, VGT, VOX, XHB, XLF, XLP, XMLV, XSD, XSOE,
- Sold Out: WH, TMDX, FTCS, JETS, ITE, PBW, CAMT, GE, YALA, STAY, GWPH, QQQX, CRMT, VUZI, GRWG, ENSG, SUM, FLGT, PLL, PRLB, LTHM, AONE, NOV, DAR, ZS, TIGR, DEN, CADE, XL, IYK, KBE, VGLT, RP, PHM, BAX, CWT, ELY, CTSH, CW, DRI, HPQ, OLN, PLUG, PSEC, ELF, RNST, SNFCA, THS, TRN, AUB, WSFS, RMRM, AWP, SIX, XYL,
For the details of STEPHENS INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stephens+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of STEPHENS INC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 960,283 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 2,808,519 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.54%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 1,783,373 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.97%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 961,028 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 759,484 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
Stephens Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bo. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $54.63, with an estimated average price of $53.65. The stock is now traded at around $55.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 546,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)
Stephens Inc initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.94 and $34.27, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $35.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 660,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST)
Stephens Inc initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.64 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 312,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)
Stephens Inc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $176.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 46,008 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Stephens Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.64 and $21.73, with an estimated average price of $21.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 324,827 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)
Stephens Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 300,055 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 311.79%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 212,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 291.21%. The purchase prices were between $134.21 and $144.99, with an estimated average price of $140.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 102,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 874,318 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 28.47%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $251.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 146,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 116.56%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 313,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Stephens Inc added to a holding in 3M Co by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43. The stock is now traded at around $200.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 142,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in TransMedics Group Inc. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $28.18.Sold Out: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $69.78 and $76.88, with an estimated average price of $73.79.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $70.62 and $75.88, with an estimated average price of $74.11.Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13.Sold Out: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $71.59 and $98.96, with an estimated average price of $86.56.Sold Out: (ITE)
Stephens Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of STEPHENS INC . Also check out:
1. STEPHENS INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. STEPHENS INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STEPHENS INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STEPHENS INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment