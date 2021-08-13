Keybank National Association Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu, Wells Fargo, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc

Investment company Keybank National Association Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu, Wells Fargo, Hess Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keybank National Association. As of 2021Q2, Keybank National Association owns 1055 stocks with a total value of $22.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kellogg Co (K) - 22,276,711 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,070,212 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,986,817 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,203,441 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 160,847 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%

Keybank National Association initiated holding in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,076,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association initiated holding in BTRS Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.87 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 836,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $49.31 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 97,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 138,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $54.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 89,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.56%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $155.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,516,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 101.75%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,193,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in Hess Corp by 208.90%. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $69.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 262,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 37.28%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $409.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 147,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 143.23%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 280,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 286.64%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 186,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $93.24 and $94.62, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $36.37 and $45.72, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The sale prices were between $46.77 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $53.1.

Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Nuveen Intermediate Dur Muni Term Fund. The sale prices were between $14.09 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $14.44.