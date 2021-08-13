Keybank National Association Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu, Wells Fargo, Sells Intuitive Surgical Inc, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc

- New Purchases: IQDF, BTRS, OGN, CATH, EAGG, ABNB, PWZ, APLE, BBRE, NFRA, IVOV, RBLX, CMDY, AI, ULCC, AFRM, BOTZ, MAX, CCIV, PLTR, U, SUMO, COIN, VMEO, VICI, DFAT, DFUS, INDS, IVOG, NUMV, NUSI, PEJ, PWB, SPHQ, EQC, SIG, PBR, TLK, NICE, MOH, MGRC, LYG, HSBC, WPC, CNS, BKE, BRKS, BXP, BCS, AINV, LNT, BNGO, WYNN, LFMD, PRG, ADX, FNV, DBRG, BTT, ETX, TPVG, ARES, HUBS, INOV, SNAP, SE, ALXN,
- Added Positions: RSP, VEA, VWO, WFC, TIP, HES, UNH, IEMG, DHI, FCX, MRK, AVGO, SCHD, VONG, CMI, BAC, CCJ, NVDA, OC, ESGD, ESGU, GVI, VLUE, VONE, AMT, BMRN, CNP, D, PH, PXD, SGEN, WPM, TKR, CMG, MUA, TDC, XYL, ZTS, KHC, TWLO, ROKU, DVYE, ICF, IWP, MTUM, VMBS, VONV, VTEB, VYM, ATVI, A, AKAM, ABC, APH, NLY, ATR, ADM, ARCC, ABG, ASTE, AZO, AVB, BCE, BIDU, SAN, GOLD, BBY, BIIB, BSX, BAM, VIAC, CCMP, HLX, COF, CRI, FIS, CRL, SCHW, CIEN, CI, CTRN, CSGP, CGNX, DXC, ED, STZ, COO, GLW, OFC, CR, CCI, DTE, DAR, DEO, DLTR, LCII, EMN, EA, EQIX, EXEL, FMC, PACW, FE, FISV, F, GPS, GD, GSK, GPN, HAIN, HAL, HNGR, HAS, HUBB, IEX, IDXX, INDB, TT, IP, IRM, KLAC, KIM, KSS, LKQ, LH, LANC, LNN, MTB, MRTN, MAS, MXIM, MU, NVR, NTGR, NEM, NOK, JWN, NWE, NVO, ON, PAYX, PNW, PII, BKNG, PRU, PWR, DGX, RPM, RJF, REGN, RNR, RMD, WRK, RY, SAP, SBAC, SNY, SIGI, SLGN, SPG, SNA, SUI, SPWR, NLOK, SNV, TECH, TDY, TER, TXT, GL, TTE, TM, TYL, UL, UHS, VRNT, VICR, WAT, WTM, ZBRA, HEI.A, DK, DNP, FAX, MFG, AIMC, TMUS, DAL, BX, TEL, LULU, H, FTNT, CHTR, TSLA, FRC, VC, KMI, STAG, MOS, HZNP, GWRE, ENPH, SPLK, FIVE, QLYS, NCLH, TWTR, HLT, OGS, BABA, CDK, QRVO, BKI, PYPL, PRPL, PFGC, SQ, USFD, RETA, AA, CVNA, ZS, SPOT, DOCU, NIO, DELL, ALC, ZM, UBER, CRWD, CGNT, CGNT, ARKK, BND, DBC, DES, DON, DSI, ESGE, FXL, GBF, ICLN, IEI, IGV, IUSB, JPST, QDF, SCHC, SCZ, SDY, SPSB, SUB, TOTL, TQQQ, UDOW, VFH, VIG, VOT, VTV, VUG, XLB, XLC, XLF, XLI, XLRE, XLV, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: K, AAPL, IVV, ISRG, MSFT, BRK.B, QUAL, USMV, HST, IAU, MBB, VT, MDLZ, AGG, LQD, INTC, SHW, TMO, T, AMZN, KO, JNJ, MCD, PG, RSG, VZ, BAB, IGIB, EFA, IGLB, IVW, IWR, VOO, MMM, AGCO, ABT, ACN, AEE, AMGN, BLK, BMY, CMS, CAT, CME, CSCO, CL, COST, DHR, DE, ETN, XOM, INTU, KSU, LECO, NFLX, NKE, NSC, ORCL, PNC, PEP, PFE, SAFM, LUV, SHOO, SNPS, TGT, UNP, UPS, VRTX, WAB, WBA, WOR, EVR, PANW, ABBV, W, FTV, BKR, CARR, OTIS, AGZ, EEM, EMB, HYG, IVE, IWD, IWF, IWM, SHY, VCIT, ABM, CB, ALE, AMSF, ABMD, ADBE, ADTN, AEIS, AMD, ADC, APD, ALG, ALB, ALGN, ALL, MO, UHAL, AEO, ECOL, AEP, AXP, AFG, ADI, ANGO, ANSS, AON, AIT, ACGL, ADSK, ADP, AVY, AVT, TFC, BP, BLL, BBVA, BOH, BK, BNS, BAX, BA, SAM, BRO, BF.B, BC, CBRE, CF, CSX, CVS, CBT, CDNS, CPB, CNI, CSL, CCL, CASY, FUN, CHH, CHD, CINF, CTAS, C, CTSH, COLB, COLM, CMCO, CMA, ABEV, CAG, COP, CORE, CACC, ENLC, CFR, DCP, DRI, DXCM, DLR, DPZ, DOV, DD, DUK, SSP, EOG, EGBN, EXP, ECL, EW, LLY, EME, WIRE, EPC, ETR, EPD, EL, EEFT, RE, EXAS, EXPE, EXPD, FAST, FOE, FNF, FR, FWRD, GRMN, IT, GIS, GEL, GILD, GS, HALO, LHX, HIG, WELL, HR, HL, HELE, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HXL, HOLX, HBAN, HUN, MTCH, IBM, ICUI, INFO, ITW, ILMN, ICE, IFF, SJM, KMT, KMB, KNX, KFY, KR, LHCG, LKFN, LRCX, LEG, LNC, LFUS, LYV, LOW, MGEE, MMP, MANT, MTW, MKL, MAR, MMC, MLM, MRVL, MAT, MMS, MKC, SPGI, MCK, MPW, MDT, MET, MTD, MAA, MTX, MPWR, MS, MSI, MLI, VTRS, NTUS, NBIX, NI, NTRS, NOC, NUVA, NUE, ORLY, OXY, OMCL, OKE, PCAR, PPG, PDCO, PDCE, PNFP, PAA, PLXS, AVNT, LIN, PGR, PEG, QCOM, RYN, O, RNST, RHI, ROK, ROST, RDS.A, SAIA, SIVB, CRM, SCSC, SLB, SMG, SRE, SBNY, SWKS, SAH, SON, SO, TRV, SBUX, STFC, STT, STC, SYK, SHO, SYKE, SYY, TROW, TSM, TTWO, TFX, TXN, TXRH, TRI, THO, TD, TSCO, ACIW, UMBF, UNF, PAG, UDR, URI, KMPR, OLED, UFPI, VFC, MTN, VLO, VMI, VRSN, VVI, VOD, VMC, GWW, WMT, WCN, WTS, WERN, EVRG, WDC, WLK, WY, WHR, WMB, WEC, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, NEO, ET, RDS.B, NAD, NVG, BDJ, KALU, GTLS, ICFI, TA, PODD, TRS, DFS, MASI, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, V, PM, HI, AGNC, MYRG, KL, VRSK, DG, LEA, FAF, BWXT, NXPI, GM, HHC, BAH, TRGP, EXPI, HII, MPC, APTV, ZNGA, PSX, FB, NOW, PNR, FANG, WDAY, MPLX, WES, VOYA, IQV, PSXP, MUSA, BURL, PAGP, ALLY, GOOG, PAYC, ANET, TMST, CTLT, CFG, KEYS, SHLX, LBRDK, QSR, SUM, NVTA, SEDG, ETSY, TRU, TDOC, OLLI, PSTG, HPE, LSXMA, LSXMK, TTD, YUMC, LW, FND, CLDR, IR, BAND, COLD, YETI, MRNA, DOW, PINS, FSLY, CTVA, IAA, VNT, AMJ, CWB, DLN, DVY, EFV, EPP, EWC, EWJ, EWS, IEF, IGOV, IJJ, IJK, IJS, IJT, ITA, IWB, IWC, IWN, IWS, MDY, MGK, OEF, QQQ, SCHB, SHM, SHV, TLH, TLT, USIG, VBK, VBR, VGLT, VHT, VNQ, VOOG, VOOV, VSS, VXF, XLU,
- Sold Out: GE, SOXX, AVNS, HCAT, MGLN, SFIX, NID, EVTC, VEEV, VCYT, UPLD, Z, NVCR, AM, WRE, FTDR, CHWY, IAC, GOVT, ISHG, MCHI, USO, JBLU, AMED, PTVCB, CHDN, CUTR, DISCA, EIX, GNTX, HMN, IONS, EBS, KBH, LVS, NUAN, RCL, SFL, TOL, TSN, UAL, ALK,
For the details of KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keybank+national+association/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
- Kellogg Co (K) - 22,276,711 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 3,070,212 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,986,817 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,203,441 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 160,847 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
Keybank National Association initiated holding in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu. The purchase prices were between $25.38 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $26.44. The stock is now traded at around $26.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,076,760 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTRS Holdings Inc (BTRS)
Keybank National Association initiated holding in BTRS Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.87 and $16.24, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 836,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)
Keybank National Association initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $49.31 and $53.4, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 97,124 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Keybank National Association initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Keybank National Association initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 138,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Keybank National Association initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.38 and $55.23, with an estimated average price of $54.78. The stock is now traded at around $55.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 89,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Keybank National Association added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.56%. The purchase prices were between $141.25 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $148.39. The stock is now traded at around $155.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,516,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Keybank National Association added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 101.75%. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $50.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,193,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hess Corp (HES)
Keybank National Association added to a holding in Hess Corp by 208.90%. The purchase prices were between $67.02 and $90.66, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $69.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 262,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Keybank National Association added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 37.28%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $409.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 147,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Keybank National Association added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 143.23%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 280,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
Keybank National Association added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 286.64%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 186,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Keybank National Association sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)
Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Magellan Health Inc. The sale prices were between $93.24 and $94.62, with an estimated average price of $94.17.Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Keybank National Association sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79.Sold Out: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)
Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $36.37 and $45.72, with an estimated average price of $41.42.Sold Out: Health Catalyst Inc (HCAT)
Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The sale prices were between $46.77 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $53.1.Sold Out: Nuveen Intermediate Dur Muni Term Fund (NID)
Keybank National Association sold out a holding in Nuveen Intermediate Dur Muni Term Fund. The sale prices were between $14.09 and $14.98, with an estimated average price of $14.44.
