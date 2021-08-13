Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: GS, NVDA, BIIB,

GS, NVDA, BIIB, Added Positions: QQQ, SCHD, DVY, FPE, SDY, RYT, DTH, SCHV, GLD, SPYG, SCHA, IBM, CVX, MRK, VLO, CORP, INTC, DOW, CSCO, AVGO, ABBV, PG, SCHO, MA, EMR, LUV, CAH, TSLA, TRV, VOO, GLTR,

QQQ, SCHD, DVY, FPE, SDY, RYT, DTH, SCHV, GLD, SPYG, SCHA, IBM, CVX, MRK, VLO, CORP, INTC, DOW, CSCO, AVGO, ABBV, PG, SCHO, MA, EMR, LUV, CAH, TSLA, TRV, VOO, GLTR, Reduced Positions: MCD, XOM, RDS.A, SCHE, SCHZ, MMM, IMGN, IVV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 95 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/providence+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 19,126 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,649 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 63,470 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,888 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 77,892 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.06%

Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $410.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $342.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.