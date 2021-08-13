Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Select Dividend ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: GS, NVDA, BIIB,
- Added Positions: QQQ, SCHD, DVY, FPE, SDY, RYT, DTH, SCHV, GLD, SPYG, SCHA, IBM, CVX, MRK, VLO, CORP, INTC, DOW, CSCO, AVGO, ABBV, PG, SCHO, MA, EMR, LUV, CAH, TSLA, TRV, VOO, GLTR,
- Reduced Positions: MCD, XOM, RDS.A, SCHE, SCHZ, MMM, IMGN, IVV,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 19,126 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.35%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,649 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 63,470 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 45,888 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 77,892 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.06%
Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $410.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $201.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,040 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $342.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Providence Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $119.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.
